Creative journeys are shaped by our choices—some paths we take and others we leave behind—and each decision impacts our work in unique ways. Nate shared that he’s consciously chosen to avoid political or religious topics in his work.

"I dabbled in both a while back and found I hated it. I like things that are humorous and fun for me to make. Anything else just doesn't cut it for me. That said, I think cartooning is kind of like acting. You can take on different roles in your career. It's okay to do things outside your norm if you want to, or if you're just trying to make a living. Actors do it all the time, by playing in a car commercial or something to pay rent. It doesn’t mean that the actor loves cars -- it’s just a role. Cartooning is the same thing. But still, now at my age, I'm a bit more picky. So again, I avoid political and religious stuff. Also, speaking of cars, I’m not a fan of drawing them -- so I try to avoid doing so.



