Nate Fakes is back with a delicious collection of comics, this time focusing on food. Known for his funny one-panel strips, Nate captures everyday moments with clever humor. His food-related comics highlight all the tasty puns, bringing a lighthearted touch to our favorite foodie moments.

In this article, we’re excited to showcase Nate’s food comics that might make you laugh—and maybe even a little hungry! With his signature style and clever jokes, Nate turns simple food situations into fun and relatable stories. Grab a snack and enjoy these tasty comics!

More info: Instagram | nfakes.com | x.com | Facebook

#1

A corn cob walks in greeting popcorn on a couch, watching TV.

nate_fakes

We love food, and we’re big fans of these comics by Nate! The artist shared with Bored Panda that food serves as a fantastic muse for his gag comics. According to him, the things we eat hold personal connections for people, and every food item has a unique story. "I have a great time deciphering what, for example, a hot pepper thinks of itself if it were able to walk around in public. Would it think of itself as 'hot'? As in, attractive? I seem to come up with a somewhat endless supply of ideas based on my eating habits and observing how others approach food.

I recently wrote a fruitcake gag about how it’s ignored at parties because, from my observations, many people don’t exactly love it. A lot of people actually love fruitcake, so maybe it just has a bad rap. Anyway, I approach these particular cartoons by trying to figure out the personality of a specific item of food, combining it with my own observations."
    #2

    Food-related comic with nuts approaching a Nutcracker poster, one saying, "I hope this isn’t too scary."

    nate_fakes

    #3

    Food-related comic with fruits watching TV, commenting on actors' age and preservatives.

    nate_fakes

    Creating art is not just about expressing oneself but also about discovering new things along the way. Nate shared that throughout his creative journey, he realized that the original playbook was thrown out the window a long time ago. "Growing up, I just wanted to be a cartoonist in the newspaper. That's it. However, my career has consisted of being a cartoonist for Red Bull ads, greeting cards, MAD Magazine, and many other things. What’s weird is, decades later, after the original dream, my syndicated gag cartoon, Break of Day, is expanding quite a bit in newspapers! It’s now published in more than 90 of them daily. I'm really happy about that and would love to continue to see that number go up and up.
    #4

    Food-related comic panel with marshmallows and graham crackers discussing campfire plans.

    nate_fakes

    #5

    Broccoli family in living room, with mom saying dad is "steamed." Comic by artist known for food-related jokes.

    nate_fakes

    Creative journeys are shaped by our choices—some paths we take and others we leave behind—and each decision impacts our work in unique ways. Nate shared that he’s consciously chosen to avoid political or religious topics in his work.

    "I dabbled in both a while back and found I hated it. I like things that are humorous and fun for me to make. Anything else just doesn't cut it for me. That said, I think cartooning is kind of like acting. You can take on different roles in your career. It's okay to do things outside your norm if you want to, or if you're just trying to make a living. Actors do it all the time, by playing in a car commercial or something to pay rent. It doesn’t mean that the actor loves cars -- it’s just a role. Cartooning is the same thing. But still, now at my age, I'm a bit more picky. So again, I avoid political and religious stuff. Also, speaking of cars, I’m not a fan of drawing them -- so I try to avoid doing so.
    #6

    Food-related comic featuring cookie detectives investigating a crime scene with a missing filling.

    nate_fakes

    Comic by artist features a potato with loaded baked potato and fries in a humorous scene.

    nate_fakes

    Like Nate's cartoons? Check out more on his social media (Instagram, x.com, Facebook) and website for more laughs and creativity!
    #8

    Food-related comic with corn parents meeting candy girlfriend in living room.

    nate_fakes

    #9

    Food comic: A lollipop stands by a bed with a candy sleeping, saying "Sweet dreams."

    nate_fakes

    #10

    Food-related comic of candies drawing still life in an art class.

    nate_fakes

    #11

    Food-related comic featuring coffee bags with text bubbles: "You're grounded!" - "Duh."

    nate_fakes

    #12

    A Snickers wrapper at a poolside, telling a woman, "It's not what you think. That's my son," with a candy bar floating in the pool.

    nate_fakes

    #13

    Comic panel featuring candies discussing video games, with humor and food-related theme by an artist who tells jokes in a single panel.

    nate_fakes

    #14

    Eggs on a playground being bullied by a whisk in a humorous food-related comic panel.

    nate_fakes

    #15

    Food-related comic with a peanut, yogurt, and beet telling jokes about low carbs.

    nate_fakes

    #16

    A single-panel comic featuring two peppers, with one asking, "Do you believe in ghost peppers?"

    nate_fakes

    #17

    Food-related comic of a ketchup bottle sitting on a couch, discussing work and feeling upside down.

    nate_fakes

    #18

    Two donut characters, one with icing, the other plain, engage in a food-related comic joke about staying out all night.

    nate_fakes

    #19

    Comic featuring food items in a humorous conversation panel, illustrating a food-related joke.

    nate_fakes

    #20

    Food-related comic with a crepe telling an egg, "Get off me you crepe," on a plate with orange juice.

    nate_fakes

    #21

    Food-related comic featuring chocolate kisses joking about a nudist colony.

    nate_fakes

    #22

    A dentist telling a candy-filled dentist chair it needs another filling, showcasing food-related comic humor.

    nate_fakes

    #23

    Food-related comic with fruitcake at a party, expressing disappointment while other foods enjoy themselves.

    nate_fakes

    #24

    Comic of a talking open-faced sandwich joking about being naked.

    nate_fakes

    #25

    Food comic featuring talking mayonnaise, ketchup, and milk discussing being left out of the fridge.

    nate_fakes

    #26

    Ketchup bottle and packet with speech bubble joke about growing up, illustrating a food-related comic by the artist.

    nate_fakes

    #27

    Milk jug jokes with orange juice about losing milk percentage in a single-panel comic.

    nate_fakes

    #28

    Cheese characters in an office scene; one says, "Act busy! The big cheese is coming." Food-related comic humor.

    nate_fakes

    #29

    Comic with a donut on a couch, humorously discussing its reputation with a psychologist.

    nate_fakes

    #30

    Food-related comic featuring milk chocolate and peanut candy characters humorously chatting.

    nate_fakes

