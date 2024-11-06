ADVERTISEMENT

Rubes Cartoons’ is making its return to Bored Panda! You may already be familiar with the series, as we’ve featured it on our website a few times before.

Last time, the artist mentioned during our interview that the series is actually celebrating its 40th anniversary, with the exact date falling on November 1st. Rubin shared: “I’d like to think it’s lasted this long because it stays consistently fresh, relatable, and (hopefully) funny.”

Scroll down to see some recent strips we've selected for you today. Based on our previous posts featuring earlier works by Leigh, let us know in the comments section which one is your personal favorite.

More info: Instagram | rubescartoons.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

#1

rubescartoons Report

We reached out to Leigh to discuss his work once again, and here’s what we found out from the cartoonist.

First, the artist behind the series shared with us which elements he finds most effective in creating humor in his work: “I think leaving something to the reader’s imagination makes a good cartoon into ‘art.’” Rubin continued: “By allowing the reader to ‘connect the dots’ it draws the reader in and creates a much richer experience and it allows the reader to have an enjoyable ‘aha!’ moment.”
#2

#2

rubescartoons Report

#3

#3

rubescartoons Report

When asked about specific comic artists or comedians whose style he admires, Leigh responded: “Probably too many to list. My favorites are the ones that get me to think instead of just ‘handing me a joke.’”

#4

#4

rubescartoons Report

#5

#5

rubescartoons Report

We were curious about what the author of ‘Rubes Cartoons’ finds most rewarding about being a comic artist. Here’s what we learned: “Exploring new ways to see the world and continually stretching my imagination.”
#6

#6

rubescartoons Report

#7

#7

rubescartoons Report

Lastly, Leigh Rubin shared his response to our question about his personal favorite cartoons he’s ever created: “I always think that whichever cartoon gets me through the next deadline is my favorite, but honestly, I have new ‘favorites’ all the time. I’d like to think that my favorite is one I have yet to create.”

#8

#8

rubescartoons Report

#9

#9

rubescartoons Report

#10

#10

rubescartoons Report

#11

#11

rubescartoons Report

#12

#12

rubescartoons Report

#13

#13

rubescartoons Report

#14

#14

rubescartoons Report

#15

#15

rubescartoons Report

#16

#16

rubescartoons Report

#17

#17

rubescartoons Report

#18

#18

rubescartoons Report

#19

#19

rubescartoons Report

