ADVERTISEMENT

‘Rubes Cartoons’ is making its return to Bored Panda! You may already be familiar with the series, as we’ve featured it on our website a few times before.

Last time, the artist mentioned during our interview that the series is actually celebrating its 40th anniversary, with the exact date falling on November 1st. Rubin shared: “I’d like to think it’s lasted this long because it stays consistently fresh, relatable, and (hopefully) funny.”

Scroll down to see some recent strips we've selected for you today. Based on our previous posts featuring earlier works by Leigh, let us know in the comments section which one is your personal favorite.

More info: Instagram | rubescartoons.com | Facebook | x.com