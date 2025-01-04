ADVERTISEMENT

Engrish is a slang term for poorly translated or inaccurate use of the English language, and there are many reasons why this might occur.

In an attempt to chronicle such—as they say—glitches, whiffs, and downright abuses, in one particular Asian country, a Facebook group called 'Engrish in Japan' was created in 2011. Through the years, the community has grown to include over 175,000 members and continues to promote lighthearted discussion and cultural exchange in an especially amusing way.

So, continue scrolling to check out some of the best/worst t-shirts, signs, and other artifacts they've found!

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Or What?

Or What?

Engrish in Japan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Joined The Group Just To Post This - Everyone Needs To Know The Truth

    Joined The Group Just To Post This - Everyone Needs To Know The Truth

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Stop The Floor

    Stop The Floor

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    I Was Afraid To Look Inside

    I Was Afraid To Look Inside

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    At A Hotel Lobby In Kyoto

    At A Hotel Lobby In Kyoto

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can anyone read it in the other languages? I'm thinking this might be bad English or it might be the literal result of pressing the button twice.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    In A Furniture Store In Misawa, Japan

    In A Furniture Store In Misawa, Japan

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    I Don't Actually Really Know What They're Trying To Convey Here

    I Don't Actually Really Know What They're Trying To Convey Here

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    It Says In Japanese Do Not Take The Toilet Paper Home/Away. The English Is Very Understandable

    It Says In Japanese Do Not Take The Toilet Paper Home/Away. The English Is Very Understandable

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    T-Shirt Spotted In Youmetown Nagasaki

    T-Shirt Spotted In Youmetown Nagasaki

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Memory Lane, Tokyo

    Memory Lane, Tokyo

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    So Let It Be

    So Let It Be

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Riffing On Italian Girl

    Riffing On Italian Girl

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    I Was Looking For A Sign… And There It Was

    I Was Looking For A Sign… And There It Was

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Remember, Owaki-San Is Not Liable For Any Disappoint

    Remember, Owaki-San Is Not Liable For Any Disappoint

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Don’t Skateboard Or Whatever. You Know What We Mean, Don’t Make Me Write It All Out. All That Stuff You Do

    Don’t Skateboard Or Whatever. You Know What We Mean, Don’t Make Me Write It All Out. All That Stuff You Do

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    A Poem

    A Poem

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Angry Hairdressers Found In Satake Street, Taito

    Angry Hairdressers Found In Satake Street, Taito

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jenniferfarnsworth0 avatar
    Farnzy
    Farnzy
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like it! It's like it's saying "In spite of me having a bad day..I WILL HAVE GREAT HAIR!"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    When Did You Found ? I Found It In A Store Called Found Good

    When Did You Found ? I Found It In A Store Called Found Good

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Can I Trash Your Store?

    Can I Trash Your Store?

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    At The Security Checkpoint At Sakashita-Mon Gate (Entrance To The Imperial Palace)

    At The Security Checkpoint At Sakashita-Mon Gate (Entrance To The Imperial Palace)

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Himeji Is Offering Us Machines We Can Wash. I Have To Say It's About Time! You Can't Stop Technological Progress

    Himeji Is Offering Us Machines We Can Wash. I Have To Say It's About Time! You Can't Stop Technological Progress

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    At A Delicious Bakery In Kakogawa. Very Presumptuous

    At A Delicious Bakery In Kakogawa. Very Presumptuous

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Kinkaku-Ji, Kyoto

    Kinkaku-Ji, Kyoto

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Found In Mojiko, Kyushu

    Found In Mojiko, Kyushu

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    New Kind Of Cocktails

    New Kind Of Cocktails

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    One Of Many Excellent T-Shirts I Saw For Sale

    One Of Many Excellent T-Shirts I Saw For Sale

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Inside A Bungalow In Shimanto, Kochi

    Inside A Bungalow In Shimanto, Kochi

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    On A T Shirt In Osaka, Unsure What This Is Supposed Say But I Love It

    On A T Shirt In Osaka, Unsure What This Is Supposed Say But I Love It

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Inside A Mall Somewhere In Saitama

    Inside A Mall Somewhere In Saitama

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    They Must Have Run Out Of Something And Can’t Decide If They’re Going To Restock It

    They Must Have Run Out Of Something And Can’t Decide If They’re Going To Restock It

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Ahh Sinamon

    Ahh Sinamon

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #33

    Still Trying To Determine If This Is A List Of Available Amenities Or The Names Of Alternative Rock Bands That Have Stayed Here

    Still Trying To Determine If This Is A List Of Available Amenities Or The Names Of Alternative Rock Bands That Have Stayed Here

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Menu From A Bnb In Izu Oshima

    Menu From A Bnb In Izu Oshima

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    I Think They Might Hate Their Staff

    I Think They Might Hate Their Staff

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Don’t Get Too Excited, No Spearfishing Will Be Done On This Sightseeing Boat. The Seagulls Are The Ones “Spearing” The Food Out Of Your Hand

    Don’t Get Too Excited, No Spearfishing Will Be Done On This Sightseeing Boat. The Seagulls Are The Ones “Spearing” The Food Out Of Your Hand

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    On A Flyer I Received In The Mail At My Home In Tokyo For A Children’s Demand Video Service

    On A Flyer I Received In The Mail At My Home In Tokyo For A Children’s Demand Video Service

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Actually This Bus Does Not Arrive At The Immigration Bureau

    Actually This Bus Does Not Arrive At The Immigration Bureau

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Found In Hakuba

    Found In Hakuba

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Found This Gem In Kyoto

    Found This Gem In Kyoto

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    A Toilet Challenge! Taken At The Japan Open Air Folk House Museum In Kawasaki, December 2023

    A Toilet Challenge! Taken At The Japan Open Air Folk House Museum In Kawasaki, December 2023

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Kaitenzushi In Tottori

    Kaitenzushi In Tottori

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    On The Electric Tea Kettle In A Mid Kakogawa Hotel Room

    On The Electric Tea Kettle In A Mid Kakogawa Hotel Room

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    At A Rest Area Where Drinks Were Available

    At A Rest Area Where Drinks Were Available

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Please Enjoy Your Gleen Salad

    Please Enjoy Your Gleen Salad

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Feel Like You Are In A Hot Spring With Monkeys! When You Use This Bath Powder

    Feel Like You Are In A Hot Spring With Monkeys! When You Use This Bath Powder

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Yikes

    Yikes

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    No, It's Mine

    No, It's Mine

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Too Bad. Actually I Had The Intention To Explore Kyoto After Breakfast- But I Need To Go Back To My Room

    Too Bad. Actually I Had The Intention To Explore Kyoto After Breakfast- But I Need To Go Back To My Room

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    ATM Hyogo Prefecture

    ATM Hyogo Prefecture

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    At Tokachigawa Onsen

    At Tokachigawa Onsen

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Beware Of Those Waiting For The Bus

    Beware Of Those Waiting For The Bus

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Crime-Fighting Toilet, In Praliva Shopping Center, Fukuoka

    Crime-Fighting Toilet, In Praliva Shopping Center, Fukuoka

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    No, Please Don’t. Seen In Taito-Ku, Tokyo

    No, Please Don’t. Seen In Taito-Ku, Tokyo

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    In Fuchu. Not Terrible, But A Bit Vague

    In Fuchu. Not Terrible, But A Bit Vague

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    So Demanding

    So Demanding

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Train Station In Naha, Okinawa Japan

    Train Station In Naha, Okinawa Japan

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Sounds Similar. Must Be Fine

    Sounds Similar. Must Be Fine

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Mmmm… 1 Large Chicken Discharge Please

    Mmmm… 1 Large Chicken Discharge Please

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Abunai Yo

    Abunai Yo

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    At The Gift Shop

    At The Gift Shop

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Cardi B Was Here

    Cardi B Was Here

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Cape Tachimachi, Hakodate

    Cape Tachimachi, Hakodate

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Don’t Ride People

    Don’t Ride People

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Mini Bowring Was A Unique Experience

    Mini Bowring Was A Unique Experience

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    I Have No Idea What This Restaurant In Niigata Is Trying To Say

    I Have No Idea What This Restaurant In Niigata Is Trying To Say

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    I Guess They're Technically Right... When It's Freezing, A Fleece Jacket Comes In Handy

    I Guess They're Technically Right... When It's Freezing, A Fleece Jacket Comes In Handy

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    It Closes All Day Every Day

    It Closes All Day Every Day

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Would I Hesitate?

    Would I Hesitate?

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    That Sure Will Hurt

    That Sure Will Hurt

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Surprisingly Liberal Train Etiquette Policy At Shin Matsudo Station

    Surprisingly Liberal Train Etiquette Policy At Shin Matsudo Station

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    He Played As A Tank Today

    He Played As A Tank Today

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    "Light Thing"

    "Light Thing"

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Two For The Price Of One

    Two For The Price Of One

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    At Mt Aso, Kusasenri

    At Mt Aso, Kusasenri

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    I Want To Eat Past

    I Want To Eat Past

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    The Ole Trampline

    The Ole Trampline

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    When We Lived In Japan, I Saw This Bag In A Store

    When We Lived In Japan, I Saw This Bag In A Store

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Cake Box In Kyushu

    Cake Box In Kyushu

    Engrish in Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!