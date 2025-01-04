ADVERTISEMENT

Engrish is a slang term for poorly translated or inaccurate use of the English language, and there are many reasons why this might occur.

In an attempt to chronicle such—as they say—glitches, whiffs, and downright abuses, in one particular Asian country, a Facebook group called 'Engrish in Japan' was created in 2011. Through the years, the community has grown to include over 175,000 members and continues to promote lighthearted discussion and cultural exchange in an especially amusing way.

So, continue scrolling to check out some of the best/worst t-shirts, signs, and other artifacts they've found!

More info: Facebook