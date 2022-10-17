A slogan t-shirt is a must-have in any wardrobe. Wearing one is an excellent way to make a statement, tell a joke, advertise a product or celebrate your favorite band without actually saying anything! Some slogan shirts have become all-time icons, including “I 'Heart' NY” and “Keep Calm And Carry On.”

But what if the scribble on the t-shirt makes zero sense? Well, the chances are it ends up on this very entertaining and utterly hilarious Twitter page called “Poorly Translated Shirts.”

With 187k followers, the account is dedicated to sharing the most random collection of shirts that were “lost in translation, found across the world.” Below we selected some of the best ones so pull your seat closer, everyone!

#1

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Andrew
Andrew
1 hour ago

Me too bro, me too

#2

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

UncleRussian
UncleRussian
1 hour ago

How the turns tables

#3

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
1 hour ago

🤣🤣🤣

#4

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Henrita Manuel
Henrita Manuel
1 hour ago

Why thank you,have a good die to you too.

#5

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
1 hour ago

I want this now 🤣

#6

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Must Be Bored Again
Must Be Bored Again
1 hour ago

Could very well be a perfect copy of one of his quotes.

#7

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
1 hour ago

Every love story is a tragedy if you wait long enough

#8

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

AutumnRose
AutumnRose
1 hour ago

Of ALL the letters to leave out...

#9

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Láďa Durchánek
Láďa Durchánek
1 hour ago

Deep.

#10

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Buren
Buren
1 hour ago

These new pronoun shits has to end.

#11

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Rich Cronshey
Rich Cronshey
1 hour ago

And that's all I'm gonna say until my lawyer arrives

#12

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Anna Nowak
Anna Nowak
1 hour ago

Badly spelled and sexist

#13

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Joel
Joel
1 hour ago

I'm concerned about these man eating fish and fish men. Would a man eating fish eat a fish man? Is that like half cannibalism to them?

#14

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Toejam of Funkotron
Toejam of Funkotron
1 hour ago

I want this on my tombstone

#15

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
1 hour ago

No problem

#16

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Buren
Buren
1 hour ago

Well, if it's worn it's not wrong

#17

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Buren
Buren
1 hour ago

I want to print this on paper and slip it under my nrighbors' doors to give them something to wonder about for the next three weeks.

#18

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
1 hour ago

This is the only T so far that makes any sense

#19

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
1 hour ago

If you know, You know...

#20

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
1 hour ago

I’m gong to reed a gooed boot and seep then.

#21

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
58 minutes ago

Wear those pink shoes. Because syndrome and you're 5.

#22

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

still tired
still tired
1 hour ago

Translation : Why be racist, sexist, homophobic or transphobic when you could just (be / buy) (not sure about ouets, anyone have an idea what that means?)

#23

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

confusingshirts Report

Little Wonder
Little Wonder
1 hour ago

Weird. Just after I saw this, Mastermind came on the TV and the first contestant's special subject is Twin Peaks. *looks around for Agent Cooper*

#24

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
1 hour ago

Aight who is looking at my search history.....

#25

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

erinmophila_gibsonii
erinmophila_gibsonii
1 hour ago

Am i supposed to know who this is 🤔

#26

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
1 hour ago

I need this one.

#27

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
1 hour ago

Me and my anxiety disorders.

#28

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

love u
love u
1 hour ago

thanks i needed that 😃

#29

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Mark Wilson
Mark Wilson
1 hour ago

I hope this is the UK meaning of pants... trousers should stay visible please

#30

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Nicky
Nicky
1 hour ago

Jorge?

#31

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
1 hour ago

Oh dear.

#32

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

love u
love u
1 hour ago

ok i want this

#33

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
1 hour ago

We all get to ex sexy at some point.

#34

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

UncleRussian
UncleRussian
1 hour ago

... And welcome to London

#35

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
1 hour ago

Don’t you come near me with that hims!

#36

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
1 hour ago

every day

#37

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

UncleRussian
UncleRussian
1 hour ago

I knew it was full of bats

#38

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Buren
Buren
1 hour ago

Clinu fart loading!

#39

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Nicky
Nicky
1 hour ago

Doesn´t everyone have a wkrld?

#40

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

love u
love u
1 hour ago

such good childhood memories with jerusalem ponge bob ❤️

#41

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
1 hour ago

I've always wanted to visit Trance

#42

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

confusingshirts Report

Buren
Buren
1 hour ago

LIAR!

#43

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Buren
Buren
1 hour ago

I don't mind the Chicago balls, but very disturbed with the line arrangements

#44

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
1 hour ago

Mindfulness for vampires?

#45

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

UncleRussian
UncleRussian
1 hour ago

Thank you shirt, I needed that

#46

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
1 hour ago

C

#47

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
1 hour ago

AAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRGGGGGHHHHHHHHH

#48

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

UncleRussian
UncleRussian
1 hour ago

You do what to the black jacket

#49

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
1 hour ago

Keep your hands off of everybody.

#50

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
1 hour ago

My new daily affirmation.

#51

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

love u
love u
1 hour ago

💀

#52

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
1 hour ago

But all I got is this effin t-shirt.

#53

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Nicky
Nicky
1 hour ago

Who are luck boys?

#54

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Nicky
Nicky
1 hour ago

Donuts?

#55

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

love u
love u
1 hour ago

what

#56

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
1 hour ago

🎶hey nude…🎶

#57

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

#58

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Katrin Krueger
Katrin Krueger
32 minutes ago

If 2020 was a shirt...

#59

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

River (they/them)
River (they/them)
1 hour ago

This is a meme.

#60

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Little Wonder
Little Wonder
1 hour ago

Tag yourself, I'm Borhe Harrisn.

#61

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Rich Cronshey
Rich Cronshey
1 hour ago

For what it's worth, I think your clam is fine

#62

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
1 hour ago

Is that from the Bible?

#63

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

UncleRussian
UncleRussian
23 minutes ago

The mouse only calls when it wants you gone

#64

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Katrin Krueger
Katrin Krueger
31 minutes ago

Amen.

#65

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

gotham-panda
gotham-panda
1 hour ago

I know a few guys that would wear this. :)

#66

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

#67

Poorly-Translated-Shirts

translatedtees Report

Kristina Šob
Kristina Šob
34 minutes ago

Its Clippy reincarnated into human body and sending us message!

#68

Poorly-Translated-Shirts