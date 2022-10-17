A slogan t-shirt is a must-have in any wardrobe. Wearing one is an excellent way to make a statement, tell a joke, advertise a product or celebrate your favorite band without actually saying anything! Some slogan shirts have become all-time icons, including “I 'Heart' NY” and “Keep Calm And Carry On.”

But what if the scribble on the t-shirt makes zero sense? Well, the chances are it ends up on this very entertaining and utterly hilarious Twitter page called “Poorly Translated Shirts.”

With 187k followers, the account is dedicated to sharing the most random collection of shirts that were “lost in translation, found across the world.” Below we selected some of the best ones so pull your seat closer, everyone!