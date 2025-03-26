Breaking up with someone isn't easy, even if you believe it's for the best. Worse yet, it takes ages to explain what happens when we want to pour our hearts out to a trusted confidant, with certain aspects of the story often requiring a plot of their own. Seriously, just think of the number of memes our friends could scroll through instead of listening to our yapping. However, we live in an age in which the internet finds a way to reduce everything to the smallest digestible portion, and this is no exception — a trend has emerged on social media that invites people to describe their exes by comparing them to brands. So, we took a look through the most popular platforms and hand-picked the funniest ones we could find. Enjoy!

#1 Netflix cuz I shared him with 5 other girls and I am the only one paying

#2 Twitter because he is now my X

#3 Tommy Hilfiger cause Hilfiger out a way to lie about anything

#4 IKEA... because every time I'd just go home and do it myself

#5 Hello Kitty cuz he said hello to every kitty

#6 Uber: same ride, new passanger every night

#7 Forever 21, cuz its not like he is growing up

#8 Walmart. Everyone's been in it

#9 Ross, cause I settled for less

#10 Lush, experts in love bombs

#11 McDonald's "Cheap, greasy, and always open for the next customer."

#12 Temu. Looks okay on the surface, but cheap and easily broken

#13 Superdry cause honey, I was

#14 Coca-cola. Addictive but terrible for your health

#15 Banana Republic... Because his banana was really public

#16 Victoria Secret cause Victoria is his secret

#17 Taco Bell. Delicious regret

#18 Duracell "Kept going… and going… and going… with my best friend."

#19 Make A Wish because I was doing charity work

#20 Brand? Baby, he was thrift

#21 Build a bear. I built that man

#22 Apple: always updated but somehow never changed

#23 CVS cuz I have hella receipts

#24 Wi-fi always searching for other networks

#25 Bluetooth because connected to any device which are on

#26 Airbnb, promises warmth and a place to stay, but you always feel like a temporary guest.

#27 Shein, looked better in photos

#28 Dollar general because he didn't have a dollar in general

#29 McDonald’s…because Big Mac had a little nugget

#30 Airbnb: "Belong Anywhere" just not with me

#31 Uno: she makes up her own rules

#32 Nike



Just do it with anyone. Literally.

#33 Maserati, everybody thinks they’re great and all but in the end they’re unreliable.

#34 H&M bc he loved her AND me

#35 Dior, cuz he was going to every girls door

#36 Nike, cause when he broke up with me he didn’t give any explanation, he just did it

#37 Toys”R”Us cause he played too many games

#38 Brand? Just a "made in China"

#39 MAC (Many Affairs Certified)-Looks premium, but every girl has a piece of him

#40 7/11 - open 24 hours

#41 Monopoly cheaters edition

#42 Taco bell - have the sh*ts after

#43 Red Bull – Gave you wings… then crashed you into a wall.

#44 Guess, because i had to guess his sexuality

#45 Amazon cause he's been with every girl from A-Z

#46 Balenciaga – Overhyped, expensive, and makes everything about itself, even when it’s absurd

#47 Verizon "Used to be reliable, but now just drops me randomly."

#48 Minimalist-I think the name says it all

#49 h&m, looks promising but its all just polyester, no authenticity at all

