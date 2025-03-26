ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking up with someone isn't easy, even if you believe it's for the best. Worse yet, it takes ages to explain what happens when we want to pour our hearts out to a trusted confidant, with certain aspects of the story often requiring a plot of their own. Seriously, just think of the number of memes our friends could scroll through instead of listening to our yapping. However, we live in an age in which the internet finds a way to reduce everything to the smallest digestible portion, and this is no exception — a trend has emerged on social media that invites people to describe their exes by comparing them to brands. So, we took a look through the most popular platforms and hand-picked the funniest ones we could find. Enjoy!

#1

Cozy living room setup with "Sneakerheads" on TV and a shoe display decorated with lights, showcasing brand themes. Netflix cuz I shared him with 5 other girls and I am the only one paying

bentellect , Alin Surdu/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #2

    Two people sitting on stairs, engaged in a serious conversation, depicting a brand discussion about an ex. Twitter because he is now my X

    bentellect , Gabriel Ponton/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    A couple sitting on bed, man comforting woman, evoking ex as a brand theme. Tommy Hilfiger cause Hilfiger out a way to lie about anything

    bentellect , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #4

    Person in yellow shirt sits at desk with open book, embodying a thoughtful brand concept. IKEA... because every time I'd just go home and do it myself

    bentellect , Max Titov/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    Elderly man in a striped shirt gesturing with his hand in front of a wooden door, cactus in the background, discussing the ex as a brand. Hello Kitty cuz he said hello to every kitty

    bentellect , Fellipe Ditadi/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    Man smiling and driving a car, representing a brand concept. Uber: same ride, new passanger every night

    momo_siima , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #7

    A person in a white shirt sitting on grass, covering their face, conveying an ex as a brand sentiment. Forever 21, cuz its not like he is growing up

    seraahr , Marisa Harris/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    Person wearing a mask holding a basket, standing in a grocery aisle filled with assorted beverage and condiment brands. Walmart. Everyone's been in it

    bentellect , Atoms/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Person holding a green sweater with a discount tag, symbolizing ex-as-a-brand concept in a clothing store. Ross, cause I settled for less

    bentellect , Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #10

    A couple sits close, holding a heart-shaped balloon, symbolizing love and connection, evoking thoughts of describing their ex as a brand. Lush, experts in love bombs

    Andromeda_Willow , rant Khachatryan/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Empty McDonald's fry carton on asphalt, symbolizing an ex as a brand. McDonald's "Cheap, greasy, and always open for the next customer."

    trying4me2 , Lucas van Oort/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #12

    Cracked coffee cup with red design on a wooden table, symbolizing a broken brand. Temu. Looks okay on the surface, but cheap and easily broken

    General-Macaroon-337 , alessandrozocc/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    A woman with a thoughtful expression, resting her chin on her hands, representing the concept of an ex as a brand. Superdry cause honey, I was

    bentellect , engin akyurt/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    A man enjoying a picnic, holding a hot dog and a soda, representing a brand-like experience. Coca-cola. Addictive but terrible for your health

    momo_siima , Elisabeth Jurenka/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    Smiling person wearing a black hat, representing a youthful brand style. Banana Republic... Because his banana was really public

    lillgoofball , ian dooley/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #16

    Person with finger to lips, symbolizing secrecy or silence, related to branding an ex. Victoria Secret cause Victoria is his secret

    bentellect , Kristina Flour/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Man in a kitchen holding his head, expressing stress while contemplating his ex as a brand. Taco Bell. Delicious regret

    streamstroller , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, but went on holiday to a country that has taco bell from a country that doesn't have taco bell...disappointed to say the least

    #18

    A couple sharing a kiss outdoors, illustrating a romantic brand-like connection. Duracell "Kept going… and going… and going… with my best friend."

    trying4me2 , Jayson Hinrichsen/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We called her Gillette, 'cause she was the best a man could get

    #19

    Man in a red shirt folding clothes, smiling, representing as a brand. Make A Wish because I was doing charity work

    bentellect , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    A woman shopping in a clothing store, examining items while carrying a large red bag. Brand? Baby, he was thrift

    bentellect , Kateryna Hliznitsova/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #21

    Man with a beard and intense expression, wearing a green shirt, fitting the description of an ex as a brand. Build a bear. I built that man

    bentellect , A.C./Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #22

    "iPhone with box and AirPods on a table, representing a brand concept." Apple: always updated but somehow never changed

    bentellect , Drew Coffman/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #23

    Crumpled receipts scattered, symbolic of describing an ex as a complex brand experience. CVS cuz I have hella receipts

    bentellect , soap so/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hahahaha, so do l. I started collecting them when I realised he was a pathological liar.

    #24

    "Person in floral shirt checks phone under streetlight, embodying brand-like demeanor against urban backdrop." Wi-fi always searching for other networks

    terri33management , laura kelly/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #25

    Bluetooth because connected to any device which are on

    pochi discount Report

    #26

    A person sitting on gray stairs, emphasizing the concept of describing ex-partners as a brand. Airbnb, promises warmth and a place to stay, but you always feel like a temporary guest.

    nochancess , Pablo Merchán Montes/Unsplash (not the actual (photo) Report

    #27

    Shein, looked better in photos

    Kenz Report

    #28

    "Hand holding several US dollar bills, symbolizing wealth, against a plain background." Dollar general because he didn't have a dollar in general

    bentellect , Jp Valery/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #29

    McDonald’s…because Big Mac had a little nugget

    cajungoddess86 Report

    #30

    Man in a green shirt on a balcony, overlooking a colorful hillside town, embodying the concept of "ex as a brand." Airbnb: "Belong Anywhere" just not with me

    momo_siima , Sandra Kaas/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #31

    Hands holding a deck of Uno cards, capturing a fun and strategic brand moment. Uno: she makes up her own rules

    Meres-eat-oats , Adam Mills/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #32

    A couple embracing passionately in front of a moving subway train, capturing a candid romantic moment. Nike

    Just do it with anyone. Literally.

    zenos1989 , Ilya Shishikhin/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #33

    Maserati, everybody thinks they’re great and all but in the end they’re unreliable.

    PuzzledOutOfMyMind Report

    #34

    H&M bc he loved her AND me

    Imaan Report

    #35

    A man smiling while opening a blue door, wearing a gray hoodie and shorts, resembling a brand ambassador. Dior, cuz he was going to every girls door

    L , crieneimages/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #36

    Nike, cause when he broke up with me he didn’t give any explanation, he just did it

    shaken_thesaurus Report

    #37

    Toys”R”Us cause he played too many games

    __stay__woke_ Report

    #38

    Brand? Just a "made in China"

    momo_siima Report

    #39

    MAC (Many Affairs Certified)-Looks premium, but every girl has a piece of him

    momo_siima Report

    #40

    7/11 - open 24 hours

    lost_astronomer_411 Report

    #41

    Monopoly cheaters edition

    Difficult_Road_6634 Report

    #42

    Taco bell - have the sh*ts after

    dantheman28888 Report

    #43

    Red Bull – Gave you wings… then crashed you into a wall.

    agitated-Football802 Report

    #44

    Woman in a yellow Guess sweatshirt, outdoors, with a thoughtful expression, hand in hair. Guess, because i had to guess his sexuality

    seraahr , Jake Pierrelee/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #45

    Amazon cause he's been with every girl from A-Z

    nadabadraa Report

    #46

    Balenciaga – Overhyped, expensive, and makes everything about itself, even when it’s absurd

    rrgow Report

    #47

    Verizon "Used to be reliable, but now just drops me randomly."

    trying4me2 Report

    #48

    Minimalist-I think the name says it all

    momo_siima Report

    #49

    h&m, looks promising but its all just polyester, no authenticity at all

    cynical-at-best Report

    Range Rover - Looks the part but eventually it's gonna let you down

    ConnectionFormer1059 Report

