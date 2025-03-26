50 People Hold Nothing Back Describing Their Ex As A Brand
Breaking up with someone isn't easy, even if you believe it's for the best. Worse yet, it takes ages to explain what happens when we want to pour our hearts out to a trusted confidant, with certain aspects of the story often requiring a plot of their own. Seriously, just think of the number of memes our friends could scroll through instead of listening to our yapping. However, we live in an age in which the internet finds a way to reduce everything to the smallest digestible portion, and this is no exception — a trend has emerged on social media that invites people to describe their exes by comparing them to brands. So, we took a look through the most popular platforms and hand-picked the funniest ones we could find. Enjoy!
Netflix cuz I shared him with 5 other girls and I am the only one paying
Twitter because he is now my X
Tommy Hilfiger cause Hilfiger out a way to lie about anything
IKEA... because every time I'd just go home and do it myself
Hello Kitty cuz he said hello to every kitty
Uber: same ride, new passanger every night
Forever 21, cuz its not like he is growing up
Walmart. Everyone's been in it
Ross, cause I settled for less
Lush, experts in love bombs
McDonald's "Cheap, greasy, and always open for the next customer."
Temu. Looks okay on the surface, but cheap and easily broken
Superdry cause honey, I was
Coca-cola. Addictive but terrible for your health
Banana Republic... Because his banana was really public
Victoria Secret cause Victoria is his secret
Taco Bell. Delicious regret
Sorry, but went on holiday to a country that has taco bell from a country that doesn't have taco bell...disappointed to say the least
Duracell "Kept going… and going… and going… with my best friend."
We called her Gillette, 'cause she was the best a man could get
Make A Wish because I was doing charity work
Brand? Baby, he was thrift
Build a bear. I built that man
Apple: always updated but somehow never changed
CVS cuz I have hella receipts
Hahahaha, so do l. I started collecting them when I realised he was a pathological liar.
Wi-fi always searching for other networks
Bluetooth because connected to any device which are on
Airbnb, promises warmth and a place to stay, but you always feel like a temporary guest.
Shein, looked better in photos
Dollar general because he didn't have a dollar in general
McDonald’s…because Big Mac had a little nugget
Airbnb: "Belong Anywhere" just not with me
Uno: she makes up her own rules
Nike
Just do it with anyone. Literally.
Maserati, everybody thinks they’re great and all but in the end they’re unreliable.
H&M bc he loved her AND me
Dior, cuz he was going to every girls door
Nike, cause when he broke up with me he didn’t give any explanation, he just did it
Toys”R”Us cause he played too many games
Brand? Just a "made in China"
MAC (Many Affairs Certified)-Looks premium, but every girl has a piece of him
7/11 - open 24 hours
Monopoly cheaters edition
Taco bell - have the sh*ts after
Red Bull – Gave you wings… then crashed you into a wall.
Guess, because i had to guess his sexuality
Amazon cause he's been with every girl from A-Z
Balenciaga – Overhyped, expensive, and makes everything about itself, even when it’s absurd
Verizon "Used to be reliable, but now just drops me randomly."
Minimalist-I think the name says it all
h&m, looks promising but its all just polyester, no authenticity at all
Range Rover - Looks the part but eventually it's gonna let you down