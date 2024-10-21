ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to meet Ireland's most charming farmers in the 2025 Irish Farmer Calendar! This beloved calendar is back with a fresh collection of fun and cheeky photos, showcasing farmers in playful poses with their farm animals. It's a great way to celebrate farming life in Ireland and spread some joy.

For 15 years, the Irish Farmer Calendar has shown that everyday guys can be just as attractive as traditional models. This year, you'll find a mix of humor and heart, making it a perfect addition to your collection. Let's take a look at some of the best moments from this year's calendar!

More info: farmercalendar.com | Instagram | Facebook

2025 Irish Farmer Calendar, cover page

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

February

February

Irish Farmer Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

The 2025 calendar showcases farmers from various regions across Ireland, such as Cork, Tipperary, Louth, Athlone, and Wicklow. These farmers are depicted in charming, relatable moments – from pushing wheelbarrows and sipping tea to spinning wool.

Photographed by Tom Scott of Atom Creates at the picturesque Windrush Farm in Newtown, Co. Wicklow, the calendar highlights the stunning Irish landscapes alongside the rugged appeal of the farmers.

The Irish Farmer Calendar also supports Embrace FARM, a charity that helps people affected by farm accidents in Ireland.
#2

June

June

Irish Farmer Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

July

July

Irish Farmer Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda contacted Shauna Byrne, the Creative Director of the Irish Farmer Calendar, who shared that the farmers are chosen for their unique personalities, passion for farming, and willingness to have some fun in front of the camera. "The goal is to showcase a diverse range of Irish farmers, highlighting their individuality and charm. As for the locations, we love to capture the beauty of rural Ireland, so each shoot takes place on farms or picturesque countryside locations that best represent authentic farming life. This year, we've added some new regions, ensuring every calendar brings something fresh for our audience."

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

September

September

Irish Farmer Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

April

April

Irish Farmer Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

We were eager to get some behind-the-scenes details from the shoot, and Shauna shared some fun insights with us. "The shoot was so much fun, and the farmers truly got into the spirit of things. For example, in one of this year’s shoots, the lads all started egging each other on, coming up with spontaneous ideas to make the photos even more memorable. Farmer Brendan had everyone laughing when he balanced his much-loved chicken named Peggy on his foot while hanging from a beam, as seen in one of our behind-the-scenes shots. These moments are what make the calendar so special—it’s not just staged poses, but real personalities shining through, with plenty of fun and laughter along the way. Fans will love seeing the camaraderie and the natural humor that unfolds."
#6

May

May

Irish Farmer Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

March

March

Irish Farmer Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

"Our hope is that the calendar shines a light on the modern Irish farmer – not only as hard-working individuals but also as vibrant, fun, and proud members of their community. Farming in Ireland is such a vital part of our heritage, and we want to celebrate that, while also showcasing the more lighthearted and human side of the people behind the fields. We also aim to raise awareness for Embrace FARM, a charity close to our hearts, which supports farm families affected by accidents or loss. By featuring real farmers and sharing their stories, we hope to create a stronger connection between the general public and those working in agriculture, while also highlighting the importance of farm safety and support for those who need it."
#8

August

August

Irish Farmer Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

November

November

Irish Farmer Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#10

January

January

Irish Farmer Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

October

October

Irish Farmer Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

December

December

Irish Farmer Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!