With many things in life, timing is everything... and the same applies to photography. A few split seconds too early, or too late, and a photo can tell a completely different story to the one you had in mind. But that’s not always a bad thing. Sometimes the outcome is a hilarious and epic tale of a moment before disaster that no-one saw coming.

Often, these photos start out innocent enough, until someone slips, a bird swoops in, a stranger runs by or a gust of wind picks up and turns the entire scene into something magically chaotic. It's the kind of comedy gold that's too good not to share.

And that's why Bored Panda has scoured the net to find the funniest perfectly-timed pics that people have posted over the months and years. They're the ultimate reminder that the best photographs don't always need oodles of planning and elaborate set-ups. Sometimes, it's just a matter of terrible, or great timing, and the universe stepping in to add a dash of comedic chaos.

We also explain why perfection is not always the most rewarding goal when it comes to photography. You’ll find that info between the images.