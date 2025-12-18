ADVERTISEMENT

With many things in life, timing is everything... and the same applies to photography. A few split seconds too early, or too late, and a photo can tell a completely different story to the one you had in mind. But that’s not always a bad thing. Sometimes the outcome is a hilarious and epic tale of a moment before disaster that no-one saw coming.

Often, these photos start out innocent enough, until someone slips, a bird swoops in, a stranger runs by or a gust of wind picks up and turns the entire scene into something magically chaotic. It's the kind of comedy gold that's too good not to share.

And that's why Bored Panda has scoured the net to find the funniest perfectly-timed pics that people have posted over the months and years. They're the ultimate reminder that the best photographs don't always need oodles of planning and elaborate set-ups. Sometimes, it's just a matter of terrible, or great timing, and the universe stepping in to add a dash of comedic chaos.

We also explain why perfection is not always the most rewarding goal when it comes to photography. You’ll find that info between the images.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Had My First Revolutionary War Reenactment Yesterday And One Of The Horses Was Prepared For The Camera

Two men in historical red uniforms on horses, with one horse making a funny face, a perfect timed funny pic.

Samafoof Report

15points
POST

If you're old enough to read this then you're probably old enough to know that life is full of surprises, and sometimes, the best thing to do is to embrace the chaos. This can apply to photography as well. Your most amazing photos can come from the least expected scenes.

"Make photos in situations where you're uncertain what the final photo will look like," suggests the Eric Kim photography site, adding that photography would be boring if everything was totally optimized and predictable. Kim deliberately seeks out "chaos photography," and here's how...
RELATED:
    #2

    Just A Seal... That Ran Into The Glass

    Seal underwater captured at the perfect time showing its face pressed against the glass in a funny and interesting moment.

    jayRokk Report

    15points
    POST
    #3

    Photographer Fell Down While Taking A Wedding Picture, Here's The Picture He Ended Up Taking

    Group of bridesmaids and groomsmen in wedding attire captured in a funny and interesting moment at the perfect time.

    Richard_Worthington Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    To get some great and unpredictable outcomes, the expert suggests shooting through reflections, mirrors, and textured surfaces. You could also use a flash, especially with reflective surfaces.

    "Shoot film, because you’re not going to know how the scene will render on film," advises the site, adding that you should "shoot a bit randomly at times; experiment with super low angles, or take little risks of shooting photos that might be bad, but might be good!"
    #4

    That One Christmas When A Champagne Cork Hit Me In The Eye

    Man with a nut perfectly stuck on his face while posing with a smiling woman in a funny, interesting and weird perfect timing pic.

    romancreed Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    She Slipped Trying To Pop The Soap Bubbles

    Man creating giant bubbles as child appears to float mid-air surrounded by kids in a funny, interesting and weird pic.

    reddit.com Report

    15points
    POST
    #6

    My Identical Twin 7-Year-Olds

    Two boys captured mid-air diving into ocean waves, a funny and interesting perfect timing beach picture.

    anthnysix Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Experimenting under different lighting situations, like sunrise, sunset, incandescent lighting, indoor, or outdoor conditions can produce some unexpected photographic results.

    "Shoot blurry photos by moving your camera while shooting; you’ll never truly know what the final photo will look like," Kim writes. Another trick they suggest is to try double exposures, or other surreal photography techniques.

    "See yourself like a visual scientist," writes the artist. "When you make photos, treat them like small visual experiments. Experiment and have fun!"
    #7

    When My Husband Thought It Was A Good Idea To Pick Me Up While Standing Dangerously Close To The Creek After Our Wedding

    Bride and groom at the perfect time as the bride’s bouquet hits the groom’s face in a funny and interesting moment.

    bixnok Report

    15points
    POST
    #8

    Horse In Cornwall

    A funny and weird perfectly timed photo of a horse peeking over a stable door with a sign saying Queenie.

    Equivalent-Rain-3218 Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Perfect Timing

    Man sitting on subway with a striped sweater perfectly aligned with a reflection that looks like a hat above his head, funny perfect timing.

    yumpop278 Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shoot first and ask questions later... Don't overthink the shot nor try to predict the outcome too much. "Allow randomness and chaos to positively influence your photos," advises Kim. But most of all, the expert says you should aim to have fun. And not only when it comes to photography...

    "Allowing more chaos and craziness to permeate your life will make your life more fun and rewarding," notes the site and we couldn't agree more.
    #10

    Clicked At Just Pefect Time

    Small dog with a collar caught at the perfect time trying to catch a soap bubble with its mouth outside.

    johnsonedwardr Report

    14points
    POST
    #11

    Dog Catching A Chicken Nugget

    Funny and weird dog photo taken at the perfect time capturing a surprised expression with a treat in its mouth indoors.

    strallweat Report

    14points
    POST
    #12

    A Perfectly Timed Photo I Took At A Billy Joel Concert Just As The Lights Changed

    Concert photo captured at the perfect time showing a vibrant purple stage light contrasting with a dark empty side view.

    dahliatimber Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Photography blog 500PX reveals that chaos can be beautiful. "In photography, doesn’t have to mean clutter or confusion," notes that site. "Instead, it can represent the raw energy, movement, and unpredictable beauty of a scene."

    Embracing chaos in your images - and finding beauty in disorder - can create dynamic compositions that captivate viewers and evoke emotion, adds the site. One way to do this is to observe before shooting...

    "Before pressing the shutter, take a moment to study the scene. Identify elements that stand out—whether it’s contrasting movements, vibrant colors, or intersecting lines," advises the site. "Chaos often has patterns hidden within it, waiting to be uncovered."
    #13

    Summoning Demons

    Cat reaching through sunbeams in a smoky room, capturing one of the funniest and weirdest pics taken at the perfect time.

    frituurgarnituur Report

    14points
    POST
    #14

    Took A Perfectly Timed Photo Of My Brother Shooting A Basketball. It Blocked Out The Sun To Make It Look Like A Solar Eclipse

    Three people playing basketball outdoors at sunset with the ball perfectly aligned with the sun in a funny, interesting, and weird moment.

    MDPPatrick Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Just A Pic That My Friend Took Down At The Beach The Other Day

    Seagull snatching melting ice cream on beach, a funny and interesting pic taken at the perfect time.

    sophielola_ Report

    13points
    POST

    Aim to be a storyteller. The site reveals that often, a chaotic scene can tell multiple stories at once. "Instead of overwhelming the viewer, guide their attention to one central narrative by emphasizing a focal point," it advises. "This could be a single subject standing out against the disorder or a specific action within the scene."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    500PX's experts say that the key to photographing chaos is to balance the unpredictability of the scene with intentional composition and technique.
    #16

    Amazing Photo Taken From A Beach In Hawaii

    Person standing on beach facing huge wave moments before breaking, a funny and interesting pic taken at the perfect time

    reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
    #17

    One Year Ago My Girlfriend Found A 4 Leaf Clover

    Hand holding a four-leaf clover with a person and a frisbee captured at the perfect time in a yard.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Nuzzling Into A Snowball

    Man in yellow shirt and white hat hit perfectly in face with snowball in funny and interesting weird pics moment.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
    #19

    My Silly Dog

    Dog catching a frisbee mid-air beside a tree in a sunny park, a funny and interesting perfect timing photo.

    Just to clarify, I was trying to take pictures of my dog catching the frisbee as my friend threw it. My friend is bad at throwing frisbees, and this happened. My dog was fine, although when I went back and saw this picture, I was amazed he didn't break something.

    jcbouche Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Now Gimme That

    Monkey grabbing a man's glasses in a funny, interesting, and weird pic taken at the perfect time outdoors near a green cliff.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Thought The Cap Was On And Had To Deal With Stuck Together Pages For The Next 1300 Hours Of My Cosmetology School

    Woman wearing glasses pouring drink on her face, a funny and weird pic taken at the perfect time.

    lowborn98 Report

    13points
    POST
    #22

    This Photo

    Child caught in a funny and interesting moment sliding awkwardly off a playground slide in a perfect timed pic.

    BigBoyo25 Report

    13points
    POST
    #23

    Watson's First Flight Attempt

    Cat caught mid-air jumping toward a window with a tilted scratching post in a funny and interesting timed photo.

    ShineyMine Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Managed Perfect Timing While Soap Bubbles Flown Between Camera And Kiddo

    Child sitting on rocky shore inside a giant transparent bubble, a funny and interesting pic taken at the perfect time.

    _Abnormalia Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    My Girlfriend Caught A Fish

    Woman in river awkwardly throwing a fish, a funny and interesting weird pic taken at the perfect time.

    dubbler26 Report

    13points
    POST
    #26

    My Dad After A Recent Storm We Had

    Man appearing to walk on water near dock with red chair in funny, interesting, and weird pics taken at perfect time

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST
    #27

    A Moment Like This

    Man rock climbing outdoors with glasses seemingly floating in midair, a funny and interesting perfect timing pic.

    Bittlegeuss Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    A Photo Of Me While I Was Doing Keepie Uppies

    Person wearing a yellow and black jacket with a volleyball perfectly timed to cover their face in a funny, interesting, and weird pic.

    Karlukki Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Three Pictures Taken Moments Before Disaster

    Ginger cat captured at the perfect time while lounging awkwardly on the edge of a bathtub in a bathroom setting.

    Thankfully it was empty! He was fine, just a bit embarrassed about his fall being captured on camera.

    nkl5483 Report

    12points
    POST
    #30

    Fish & Chips At The Seaside

    Seagull stealing food from woman by the seaside in one of the funny, interesting and weird pics taken at the perfect time

    ElwoodJake Report

    12points
    POST
    #31

    Mate Of Mine Trying Xiao Long Bao For His First Time In Shanghai

    Man using chopsticks and spoon to eat soup dumplings in a funny, interesting, and weird pic taken at the perfect time

    imgur.com Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    A Wasp Flew Into My Friend's Photo

    Two men making shocked faces in a crowd, captured in a funny and interesting pic taken at the perfect time.

    roomiccube Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    I Picked Up A Frog And Was Showing It To This Little Boy. My Girlfriend Took A Photo At The Precise Instant The Frog Leapt Out Of My Hand

    Family observing a blurred frog in mid-air on a park path, a funny and interesting perfect timing photo.

    MusicThrowaway666 Report

    12points
    POST
    #34

    My Bride Asked For A Photo Of My Reaction To Her Entrance. She Slipped And Fell

    Group of men in dress shirts and ties laughing and posing in funny pics taken at the perfect time outdoors near a lake.

    MoonpiesForMisfits Report

    12points
    POST
    #35

    Caught The Best Picture Of My Goat

    Goat with mouth open reacting to an Oreo cookie held by a person, captured in a funny perfect timing moment.

    gundam2017 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Perfect Timing

    Two kids on a red ATV with front wheels off the ground, while a woman behind reacts, a funny and interesting perfect timing pic.

    joshydrop Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    At A Family Birthday Party, I Thought I Would Do The Fatherly Thing And Play A Little Soccer With My Daughter

    Man reacting with a funny expression as a soccer ball hits him while playing outdoors at the perfect moment.

    awkwardfamilyphotos Report

    11points
    POST
    #38

    Perfectly Timed Picture At The Beach

    Man's face partially hidden by a wave captured in a funny and interesting weird pic taken at the perfect time at the beach.

    flyinggoatcheese Report

    11points
    POST
    #39

    A Second Before

    Elephant spraying water while a person rides on its back outdoors, capturing a funny and interesting moment.

    alena.mentor Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Perfect Moment

    Woman reaching to catch child falling from swing in funny, interesting and weird pics taken at the perfect time.

    BteThatsMee Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Discipline At All Times

    Group of young men sitting on grass during military training with a sprinkler spraying water, capturing a funny perfect time moment.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    #42

    For My Cake Day, I Would Like To Show You The Exact Moment My Dog Decided He Was Done Playing Catch The Frisbee

    Dog catching a frisbee mid-air in a funny and weird pic taken at the perfect time outside on the grass near a parked Jeep.

    ozone_one Report

    11points
    POST
    #43

    During A Company Kickball Game One Of My Coworkers Fell Over And Then This Happened

    People playing baseball in funny and interesting moment caught at the perfect time on a sunny day outdoors.

    Despite this happening, we've actually all had a really good time together.

    threedaysmore Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Charge

    Goat captured mid-air leaping towards surprised woman in an indoor setting, showcasing a funny and weird perfect timing moment.

    pablopaniagua Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    My Perfect Timed Picture

    Golden retriever yawning on a bed with a framed photo of a yawning dog in a funny, interesting, and weird pic.

    yolosafafofo Report

    11points
    POST
    #46

    I Took My Daughter Sleeding For The First Time. This Is Her Trying To Avoid The Ramp

    Child in winter clothes caught mid-air on a green sled, a funny and interesting perfect timing action shot in the snow.

    theyork2000 Report

    11points
    POST
    #47

    Photo My Mom Took Today. Deer Slipping On Ice

    Deer caught at the perfect time appearing to stand upright in water in a funny and interesting weird pic.

    joebediah Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    One Of My Dogs Was Stalking Me Through The Window When I Tried To Take Her Pic, My Other Dog Walked By With Her Curly Tail Up

    Dog peeking through a window behind curtains, captured in a funny and interesting picture taken at the perfect time.

    ajdemarte Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    I Caught A Street Performer's Expression On The Instant Before A Big Stunt

    Crowd watches a shirtless man with wide eyes at the beach in a funny and interesting weird pic taken at the perfect time.

    eternacht Report

    11points
    POST
    #50

    One Of The Kayakers On My Recent Trip To Antarctica Caught A Penguin Jumping Into Their Group

    Kayakers in bright gear capture a funny, interesting and weird pic of a penguin jumping perfectly between them on calm water.

    InterTim Report

    11points
    POST
    #51

    The Exact Moment The Fire From A Hibachi Chef Scared My Son. Credit Goes To Grandma For The Perfectly Timed Picture

    Child making a funny face at a teppanyaki grill with a large flame, a perfect time funny and weird pic.

    Dyson_Gimix Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    My Sister's Perfectly Timed Photobomb Attempt

    Woman mid-air in an awkward pose while jumping outdoors, with a man smiling in the background in a funny, interesting, weird pic.

    mauwsley8 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Happened To Snap This Pic Of Ozzy And His Ball At The Perfect Time

    Dog with a large ball caught perfectly in its mouth, showcasing a funny and interesting moment captured at the perfect time.

    Alarming-Parsley-233 Report

    11points
    POST
    #54

    Perfect Timing On This Pic

    Golden retriever standing in clear water with a leash and harness, captured in a funny and interesting perfect timing pic.

    drph0o Report

    11points
    POST
    #55

    "A Seagull Legit Swooped In On My Ice Cream"

    Seagull caught stealing chocolate ice cream cone at the perfect time near the ocean in a funny and interesting moment.

    youngweonhi Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    I Did Not Know Horses Could Do This With Their Bottom Lip

    Close-up of a funny horse making a weird face, captured perfectly in an interesting and funny timed pic.

    His name is Leroy, he is 13 and behaves like a mischievous imp. Seems to have acrobatic lips. He belongs to my wife but I sometimes brush him.

    slimejumper Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Cardinal Showing Off

    Bright red cardinal bird caught mid-flight over a snowy landscape in a funny and interesting perfect timing pic.

    yourstrulyjarjar Report

    10points
    POST
    #58

    Very Tough Photo

    Child frozen inside a bubble of water captured in a funny and interesting perfect timing photo.

    zimvi Report

    10points
    POST
    #59

    Hitting My Sister With A Snowball

    Person in a blue jacket and purple pants falling backward while snow explodes, captured in a funny perfect timing pic.

    Nebkheperure Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    We Were Trying To Take A Nice Photo With The Dog. Wet Boy Had Other Plans

    Man and woman sitting on grass with dog shaking water, funny interesting weird pic taken at the perfect time outdoors.

    Historical_Ad6061 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    My Friend Mid-Fall On The Skateboard

    Teenager in a red shirt captured at the perfect time falling off a skateboard in a skatepark, funny and interesting moment.

    paperhatprophetPHC Report

    10points
    POST
    #62

    Field Day For The Kindergarteners. I Discovered This Perfectly Timed Moment As I Was Sorting Pictures

    Child on seesaw at playground with ball perfectly covering face, a funny and interesting picture taken at the perfect time.

    melwarren Report

    10points
    POST
    #63

    I Took Picture Of This Kid Getting Hit In The Face By A Coin During A Baptism Party A Few Years Ago

    Boy at a party with eyes closed and hands raised as a chocolate piece is perfectly captured mid-air on his face.

    ElanorRigby198 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Took This Photo At A Parade Of The Instant This Car's Antifreeze/Coolant Blew Up

    Blue classic car splashing water as it drives by a crowd, captured in a perfectly timed funny and interesting pic.

    mddctr Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    From The Family Photo Album

    Two kids playing with a stick on rocks near water, captured in a funny and interesting perfect timing pic.

    UkTapes Report

    10points
    POST
    #66

    My Son Can Sum Up Our Family's Athletic Ability In One Photo

    Boy swinging a bat with the ball caught perfectly mid-air in this funny and interesting pics taken at the perfect time.

    xrhino13x Report

    10points
    POST
    #67

    This Penguin I Photographed At The Zoo Yesterday

    Penguin captured at the perfect time midair jumping from a rock into the water in a funny and interesting moment.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    My Sister Was Bitten By The Rabbit And Managed To Capture It At The Perfect Time

    Young woman in a tie-dye hoodie holding a rabbit with a funny and surprised expression, captured at the perfect time.

    coneman_ Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Our Facetime Perfectly Froze When My Girlfriend’s Dog Was About To Puke On Her

    Funny and interesting pic of a shocked woman lying in bed with a small dog and a man on a video call taken at the perfect time

    monkjobs Report

    10points
    POST
    #70

    The Wind Had Some Perfect Timing

    Two women captured in a funny, interesting, and weird pic with hair perfectly stretched by the wind near Golden Gate Bridge.

    bvuuu Report

    9points
    POST
    #71

    The Calm Before The Cannonball

    Man caught at the perfect time mid-air jump into pool with clear water reflecting palm trees and outdoor lounge chairs nearby

    imgur.com Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    I Didn’t Know That I Lived With Dobby The House Elf. Bad Dobby! Bad Dobby

    Puppy caught at the perfect time trying to bite the edge of a black table in an interesting and funny moment.

    eyes_on_tango Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    My Friend Managed To Hit Himself In The Face While Lifting The League Trophy

    Group of men celebrating on a field with a trophy perfectly covering one man's face in funny, interesting, and weird pics.

    Eski_T36 Report

    9points
    POST
    #74

    Tried To Take A Picture Of The Tiny Fish She Caught

    Person wearing a rainbow PDX shirt and camo hat holding a small fish by the water in a funny and interesting perfect timing pic.

    pdxbatman Report

    9points
    POST
    #75

    Be Scared

    Kitten stretching on the couch behind a man's face, capturing a funny and interesting moment at the perfect time.

    SuperMuncho Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Just When You Thought It Was Safe To Walk Around Barefoot

    Cat paw playfully grabbing a bare foot from behind a wooden dresser in a funny and interesting perfect timing pic.

    LOERMaster Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    I Attempted To Take A Picture With All 3 Of My Cats

    Man holding two cats with funny and interesting expressions captured at the perfect moment in a home setting

    mewtwoDtwo Report

    9points
    POST
    #78

    I Call This One "The Dog Crash"

    Three dogs playing on ice, with one dog captured mid-flip in a funny perfect timing photo.

    No dogs were hurt in this photo... Just Andy’s ego.

    krisredd22 Report

    9points
    POST
    #79

    Dad Snapped The Pic Right As The Crayfish Snapped My Finger

    Young boy reacting with surprise while holding a crawfish near calm water in a funny perfect timing pic.

    mitchrad99 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Caught The Perfect Moment Of My Mom Trying To Get The Cat Out Of The Tomato Garden

    Elderly woman playing with a cat in the garden, capturing a funny and interesting pic taken at the perfect time.

    kaasett Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    If Jesus Really Cares About Us, Why Does He Waste His Time Breakdancing For His Friends?

    Man captured mid-air falling backward into water, with friends on a dock watching in this funny perfect timing pic.

    AlphaRabin Report

    8points
    POST
    #82

    Slip And Slide My Brother And I Built In The Back Yard

    Two men by a lake captured at the perfect time as one flips midair with water splashing during a funny and interesting moment.

    RioTheDragonMan Report

    8points
    POST
    #83

    My Husband Caught The Exact Moment I Noticed The Second Cat. These Are Our New Neighbors

    Young woman sitting on pavement, interacting with two cats, captured in a funny and interesting moment perfect for weird pics.

    alli97kat Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    I’d Like To Point Out That He Was Like This Long Enough For Me To Grab My Phone And Snap A Picture

    Funny and weird pic of a cat captured at the perfect time while lying upside down on a couch with paws in the air.

    ahealinghuman Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Caught My Brother Falling Skim Boarding While Taking A Picture Of My Wife And Daughter

    Woman holding a baby wrapped in a blanket on the beach with someone splashing in the water captured at the perfect time

    FalseEstimate Report

    7points
    POST
    #86

    I Framed This Gorgeous Photo Of Teddy As The Sun Was Rising... At The Last Minute, Joey Decided To Photobomb

    Two dogs captured in a funny and interesting moment outdoors, showcasing weird pics taken at the perfect time.

    rude_hotel_guy Report

    7points
    POST
    #87

    Cat Got Your Tongue?

    Tabby cat captured at the perfect time licking its lips while lying on a rug, showcasing a funny and interesting moment.

    xtinelea Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    My Girlfriend Took A Picture Of Our Chihuahua With Perfect Timing

    Small brown dog wearing a collar with tongue curled around its nose in a funny, interesting moment captured perfectly.

    red_dollar Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!