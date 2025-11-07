84 Frozen Frames That Tell You Everything Without Showing The Aftermath
People who are into sports know that everything can change in the blink of an eye. But unpredictability is a frequent guest in many other areas of life, too. The subreddits r/SecondsBeforeDisaster and r/MomentsBeforeDisaster have plenty of examples to prove it. These two online communities are full of pictures capturing that eerie point separating then and now, in situations that range from lighthearted interactions with animals to serious matters, such as ignoring safety regulations at work or even the start of a war. Scrolling through them feels like balancing on a doorstep between a warm, cozy home and a severe snowstorm.
What Was His Master Plan Here?
Years Of Therapy To Fix This Damage
01 Missed Call. IED That Was Defused Before The Detonation Call Was Received
Yo Check Out This Little Guy I Found! Isn't He So Cute!!!! 🥰
Quack
Jerk
Footbridge Family Portrait
That Very Friend At Your Wedding
Woman Taking Selfie Gets Too Close To Bison At Yellowstone
Where Did You Say You Are?
You Know How This Ends
I'd be removing the stuff not trying to hold it in place.
Photo Taken During Disaster
Seconds Before Disaster
Thank goodness he or she is wearing a helmet. Magpies attack cyclists.
That's A Rip
I Discovered Why You Shouldn't Wear A Full Circle Septum Ring When Around Cats
A Great White Ready To Chomp On An Unwary Seal
Whups
Man Dives Headfirst Into Shallow Waters
A Picture Of Joseph Goebbels Accidentally Capturing The Moment He Found Out His Photographer Was Jewish
Photo Taken Before Livestream Of Ukraine Border Was Taken Down. This Is The First Image Of Russian Invasion
Direct By Robert E Weide
Static Electricity Before Lightning Strikes
The Guy That Mows My Lawn Sends Me Snake Pics When He Finds Them So I Can ID For Him. He Sends Me This Today
I Don’t Think That’s A Pet, You Shouldn’t Invite It Into Your Car
Well, Dang
Earthly Pleasures
Watch Your Step
A World Of Hurt
Found This Gem Looking Through Old Baby Pictures
Ooooof
Cat + Pigeon = ☠️
We All Know What Happens Next At Your Local IKEA
There Is No Return
It's That Time Of Year Again!
I See A Lot Of Damage
Was It Worth It?
Cassowary (most dangerous bird in the world). These will fück you up.