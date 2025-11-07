ADVERTISEMENT

People who are into sports know that everything can change in the blink of an eye. But unpredictability is a frequent guest in many other areas of life, too. The subreddits r/SecondsBeforeDisaster and r/MomentsBeforeDisaster have plenty of examples to prove it. These two online communities are full of pictures capturing that eerie point separating then and now, in situations that range from lighthearted interactions with animals to serious matters, such as ignoring safety regulations at work or even the start of a war. Scrolling through them feels like balancing on a doorstep between a warm, cozy home and a severe snowstorm.

#1

What Was His Master Plan Here?

Men using tools to break down a brick wall in an outdoor setting, captured as frozen frames showing action moments.

Throwaway47321 Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Years Of Therapy To Fix This Damage

    Child smiling while holding an Uno card during a game, capturing a frozen frame that tells emotion without showing aftermath

    PirateMunky Report

    #3

    01 Missed Call. IED That Was Defused Before The Detonation Call Was Received

    Close-up of a handmade electronic device attached to a Nokia phone, showing frozen frames without aftermath.

    pandabatron Report

    #4

    Oh My God

    Woman standing in water with an alligator behind her captured in a frozen frame showing the unexpected aftermath.

    Lazy-Claim1892 Report

    #5

    Yo Check Out This Little Guy I Found! Isn't He So Cute!!!! 🥰

    Hands gently holding a small blue-ringed octopus underwater, showcasing a frozen frame with vivid marine details.

    reddit.com Report

    #6

    Quack

    A woman smiling and pointing at a duck perched on rocks by a river, capturing a frozen frame moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #7

    Jerk

    Cat paw reaching toward a glass of wine on a wooden desk, capturing a frozen frame without showing the aftermath.

    HoneyBadgerMachine Report

    #8

    Footbridge Family Portrait

    Group of people frozen mid-fall from a wooden balcony in an outdoor scene capturing dramatic frozen frames.

    Myrtha_Thistlethorne Report

    #9

    That Very Friend At Your Wedding

    Couple embracing at a wedding near a pool as a person unexpectedly jumps in midair, captured in a frozen frame.

    MasonReedShadow832 Report

    #10

    Woman Taking Selfie Gets Too Close To Bison At Yellowstone

    Woman taking a close-up photo with phone near a resting bison in a natural setting frozen frame moment.

    domsidomsi Report

    #11

    Where Did You Say You Are?

    Man casually standing near a bull in a crowded arena, one of 84 frozen frames capturing moments before the aftermath.

    ottobrekner Report

    #12

    You Know How This Ends

    Cat caught in frozen frame perched on a shelf with glass bottles and hands reaching up beneath it.

    iAhMedZz Report

    #13

    Photo Taken During Disaster

    Group of people capturing a frozen frame as large food spills during a lively indoor gathering at a dining table.

    Mo-Mufasa Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They expected this. Why else is table covered with newspaper.

    #14

    Seconds Before Disaster

    Close-up of a bird mid-flight over a rural road, capturing a frozen frame without showing the aftermath.

    Hitfactory108 Report

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank goodness he or she is wearing a helmet. Magpies attack cyclists.

    #15

    That's A Rip

    Swan and various birds gathered on a muddy path near water, captured in a frozen frame without showing aftermath.

    endosare Report

    #16

    I Discovered Why You Shouldn't Wear A Full Circle Septum Ring When Around Cats

    Man and black and white cat sharing a tender moment, a frozen frame capturing affection without showing the aftermath.

    Dasari11 Report

    #17

    A Great White Ready To Chomp On An Unwary Seal

    Great white shark captured in a frozen frame while catching prey, illustrating intense action without showing the aftermath.

    rijoys Report

    #18

    Whups

    Wedding party caught in a frozen frame with playful poses and joyful expressions by a lakeside dock in autumn.

    dee_snutz Report

    #19

    Man Dives Headfirst Into Shallow Waters

    Man mid-flip diving into natural pool surrounded by rocks, capturing one of the 84 frozen frames showing action before aftermath.

    NerdyMcBird Report

    #20

    A Picture Of Joseph Goebbels Accidentally Capturing The Moment He Found Out His Photographer Was Jewish

    Black and white image of three men in suits, capturing frozen frames that tell a story without showing the aftermath.

    Enigmacloth Report

    #21

    Photo Taken Before Livestream Of Ukraine Border Was Taken Down. This Is The First Image Of Russian Invasion

    Person in camouflage clothing caught in a frozen frame near a security gate barrier at night on a street.

    Panda_Player_ Report

    #22

    Direct By Robert E Weide

    A group of people crowded in the back of a pickup truck, a hand awkwardly holding onto the tailgate in a frozen frame.

    AdmirableShock8892 Report

    #23

    Static Electricity Before Lightning Strikes

    Two boys smiling with hair standing on end, captured in a frozen frame illustrating the electric charge effect.

    GrownUpToLetDown Report

    #24

    The Guy That Mows My Lawn Sends Me Snake Pics When He Finds Them So I Can ID For Him. He Sends Me This Today

    Person in a green shirt holding a brown snake on a tattooed arm, capturing a frozen frame without showing aftermath.

    TechiesMidOrFeed Report

    #25

    I Don’t Think That’s A Pet, You Shouldn’t Invite It Into Your Car

    Coyote resting nervously on a car seat, illustrating frozen frames capturing a tense moment without aftermath.

    TaraJo Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It always makes me laugh when a wild animal just goes along with it. "Guess I'm a pet now, okay, fine"

    #26

    Well, Dang

    Mountain biker frozen in action on a steep rocky trail surrounded by spectators and dense forest foliage.

    Reaperfox7 Report

    #27

    Earthly Pleasures

    Man carrying multiple foamy beer glasses in a lively bar, a frozen frame capturing the moment before a spill.

    AutoCrosspostBot Report

    #28

    Watch Your Step

    Woman in high heels adjusting shoe near a bench as man carries a stack of frozen frames of egg cartons outdoors.

    TrashClear483 Report

    #29

    A World Of Hurt

    Men playing backgammon outdoors with a soccer ball frozen midair, capturing a moment without showing the aftermath.

    Venus_One Report

    #30

    Found This Gem Looking Through Old Baby Pictures

    Young girl and man playing with a football on the beach, captured in a frozen frame at sunset.

    chaoticSprout Report

    #31

    Ooooof

    Man performing bench press in gym, captured in a frozen frame showcasing strength and weightlifting technique.

    Novel_Morning9258 Report

    #32

    Cat + Pigeon = ☠️

    Tabby cat on a leash crouching behind a wall, observing a pigeon on a nearby sidewalk in a frozen frame moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #33

    We All Know What Happens Next At Your Local IKEA

    Frozen frames showing a quiet IKEA store with piles of red, white, and black plastic items in bins suggesting stillness and anticipation.

    bill422 Report

    #34

    There Is No Return

    Child falling off a swing captured in a frozen frame, showing motion and emotion without revealing the aftermath.

    The-Lazy-Lemur Report

    #35

    It's That Time Of Year Again!

    Young man in a white beanie wearing a yellow shirt with a frozen frame of a snowball hitting his face outdoors in winter

    FreyFire Report

    #36

    I See A Lot Of Damage

    Small boat floating on dark ocean water with a massive whale silhouette visible beneath in frozen frames image.

    Jaadu23 Report

    #37

    Was It Worth It?

    Cassowary bird beside nest with four bright green eggs, captured as a frozen frame moment in nature.

    justanapparition Report

    zarapryse avatar
    Digital Fantasy
    Digital Fantasy
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cassowary (most dangerous bird in the world). These will fück you up.

    #38

    My Friend Just Sent Me This

    Black car stuck on tram tracks in an urban setting, a frozen frame capturing unexpected moments on city rails.

    Metallica_Is_Bae Report

    #39

    💥

    Car at gas station pumping fuel while driver holds a cigarette outside the window in a frozen frame moment at dusk

    sudhir369 Report

    #40

    Gg

    Man lying on bed asleep with phone showing recently deleted photos, capturing frozen frames that tell a story without aftermath.

    clique34 Report

    #41

    Dopped My Phone 💀

    Blurry frozen frame of a person squinting with hand on face, capturing the moment without showing the aftermath.

    armandasdino Report

    #42

    What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

    Two men working on a street project captured in a frozen frame showing teamwork without revealing the aftermath.

    prettygod__ Report

    #43

    Oh Grandma

    Patient in hospital bed lighting a cigarette, a striking frozen frame capturing an unexpected moment of defiance.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    Poor Mouse Got Encircled By 5 Cats

    Five cats frozen in a frame staring at a mouse caught on a pipe in a tiled bathroom setting.

    steamedmeatbun Report

    #45

    Well Dang

    Child captured mid-air at playground slide exit in a frozen frame revealing motion without showing aftermath

    Omoz_2021 Report

    #46

    Me: “I Wanna Get Hammered Tonight” My Friend:

    Two shirtless men outdoors frozen in a moment with a large hammer mid-air, capturing a frozen frame of suspense.

    drewq123 Report

    #47

    Reallife Jenga (Minor Disaster)

    Stacks of Coca-Cola bottles and other soft drinks arranged on pallets in a grocery store frozen frames display

    reddit.com Report

    #48

    Soda

    Stack of plastic bins filled with soda bottles representing frozen frames capturing moments without showing the aftermath.

    Cacaowo Report

    #49

    Me Bailing Out Of A Backflip A Little Too Late

    Teen boy mid-air doing a backflip in a backyard trampoline scene, captured as a frozen frame action shot.

    PhilosophicalFloof Report

    #50

    If You Know, You Know

    Elderly man sitting at desk watching a large screen displaying a frozen frame of a car on a winding road.

    FreyFire Report

    #51

    The Council Will Decide Your Fate

    Sheep standing on grass at night with glowing eyes of other sheep visible in the dark, frozen frame showing tension.

    reddit.com Report

    #52

    For Science

    Close-up frozen frame of a person holding a 9V battery near their nose with facial piercings visible, no aftermath shown.

    ChrisMMatthews Report

    #53

    Oh No

    Close-up of a young man with curly hair in a live stream, capturing a frozen frame before an action happens.

    JoyoustyeRoblox Report

    #54

    Heartbreaking

    Man wearing oven mitts carrying a large pot indoors, a frozen frame capturing tension without showing aftermath

    mothisname Report

    #55

    Was It Worth It?

    Screenshot of a game rating review highlighting a frustrated user, a frozen frame showing raw reaction without aftermath.

    i-speak-americanese Report

    #56

    Short Circuit

    Person focused on welding work with bright sparks flying, capturing one of the frozen frames in action.

    THEREALKEEGANWELCH Report

    #57

    There's Going To Be A Lot Of Swearing While Cleaning Up Spilled Coffee And Trying To Find Lost Nuts And Bolts

    Hand using drill on metal piece with screws, wrenches, and gloves on workbench in 84 frozen frames series.

    cheerfullpizza Report

    #58

    Now It’s Free Right?

    Three friends enjoying ice cream at Dairy Queen with one pouring a frozen treat upside down, capturing a frozen frames moment.

    Donny_Micoy Report

    #59

    This Text My Friend Got From His Girl…

    Text message conversation screenshot showing a frozen frame capturing suspense without revealing the aftermath.

    LandoR69 Report

    #60

    You Can Imagine

    Three teens in a room with one wearing a VR headset, capturing a frozen frame that tells everything without showing aftermath.

    otrid Report

    #61

    Older Brother Smackdown

    Two young children captured in a frozen frame, one jumping above a crib and the other lying inside, showing playful interaction.

    cotterized Report

    #62

    Pull It And See What Happens

    Close-up of a fingertip captured in a frozen frame showing skin texture and a small peeling cuticle edge.

    Robz05 Report

    #63

    Turn Around Man

    Man taking a selfie with a rugby ball flying toward him outdoors, capturing a frozen frame moment without showing aftermath.

    Antonio0300 Report

    #64

    Don’t Know What To Put Here

    Young men caught in a frozen frame, one falling over a chair in a chaotic and blurred action moment indoors.

    bananengappie Report

    #65

    Oh Yeah, It’s All Going Down Now

    Black car parked under a bent pole at sunset showing frozen frames capturing moments without aftermath.

    oof9182 Report

    #66

    Frames Before

    Two young men in a room captured in a frozen frame moment, illustrating impact without showing the aftermath.

    ogBobafett187 Report

    #67

    Gender Reveal Balloons

    Man holding a lit sparkler near a large black balloon with colorful decorative balloons in the background.

    RPA031 Report

    #68

    I Jokingly Told My Friend To Delete System 32 For More Space As A Joke… I Think I Broke His PC

    Chat messages discussing deleting system 32 to free up space, a frozen frame capturing immediate reactions without showing aftermath.

    True-Shape-7180 Report

    #69

    Name This

    Shirtless man captured in a frozen frame mid-air above a pool, holding a broomstick as if flying from a house window.

    YDankXLegend Report

    #70

    I Guess She Was Thirsty

    Cat drinking from a tall glass on a table, captured in a frozen frame showing the moment without aftermath.

    shockwavequake4 Report

    #71

    That’s Gonna Leave A Mark!

    Two people preparing a canoe on the lake shore in a frozen frame capturing adventure and outdoor moments.

    Kellybrucex Report

    #72

    I Just Saved A Cat From Being Eaten By A Fox (UK)

    Suburban driveway with two parked cars, two cats in mid-action, and hedges under a clear sky frozen frames moment.

    Ambitious-Book-7200 Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #73

    We Stacked 28 Chairs

    Stack of wooden chairs in a classroom forming a frozen frame capturing a moment without showing the aftermath.

    kamikamidze Report

    #74

    Wholesome

    Man wearing glasses with blurred dog paw in motion, a frozen frame capturing action without showing the aftermath.

    guacamale Report

    #75

    He Will Never Be Bowlin

    Person in mid-air throwing a red bowling ball in a frozen frame capturing the action without showing aftermath.

    TwiLeaf Report

    #76

    So... We Gonna Drop This?

    Snowboarders resting on a snowy slope in heavy snowfall, capturing frozen frames of a winter landscape adventure.

    enviormental_UNIT Report

    #77

    Ono

    Close-up of a board game with game pieces on spaces showing frozen frames capturing game play moments.

    KakteenTV Report

    #78

    Thought This Would Fit This Sub Well (Source: @jholtillus)

    Animated scene showing frozen frames of a man painting vases and a child entering the room holding a sword, capturing frozen frames.

    NRGYZER_official Report

    #79

    Target Acquired

    A frozen frame shows a cyclist unaware of a deer leaping across the road moments before impact.

    Sayomi_Koneko Report

    #80

    My Phones Still Standing

    Low battery indicator at 1 percent displayed on a device screen, illustrating frozen frames concept and suspense.

    Ok_Basis7992 Report

    #81

    Before It All

    Person in full pink suit striking a pose indoors, capturing a frozen frame that tells everything without showing aftermath.

    FrogLordKurt Report

    #82

    Everytime Am I Right

    Reddit thread showing a trap question that everyone falls into, capturing a frozen frame without the aftermath.

    ALEXISFROSSARD Report

    #83

    The Game-Changer

    Text message bubble in green with phrase no homo and a not delivered status showing frozen frames concept.

    SSKCBROWN1 Report

    #84

    Rip

    Blurry frozen frames of two dogs and a cat in a tiled room near a bookshelf, capturing motion without showing aftermath

    guguslolxd Report

