ADVERTISEMENT

Cake messages are typically well-wishes for the person it was given to. Oftentimes, you will read birthday greetings, congratulatory remarks, and compliments during an anniversary celebration. 

But of course, not everyone would want the standard texts written on their cakes. Others would be creative, and in this case, brutally honest. And despite the spicy, sarcastic tone in some of these written messages, you may find yourself having a laugh or two as you read. 

Scroll through these images of brutally honest cakes, and perhaps you can pick up some ideas of your own. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Last Chemo Appointment Is Tomorrow, Wife Made A Cake For The Oncology Staff

My Last Chemo Appointment Is Tomorrow, Wife Made A Cake For The Oncology Staff

highvolkage Report

18points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    My Dramatic Teenager Made A Cake

    Cake with the word pain written in black icing, showing a slice missing, reflecting funny honest emotions cake.

    It was pretty good, ngl. Her journey of being gluten free has been... rough.

    BelleButt Report

    16points
    POST
    candacedavis avatar
    Candace Davis
    Candace Davis
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gluten free baking is a b***h

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    My Mom Ordered A Graduation Cake With A Cap Drawn On. I Guess They Misheard

    Photo cake with a smiling woman's face, red icing border, and congratulatory message, showcasing funny cake design emotions.

    bluesberry Report

    15points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could have been worse.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Imagine yourself receiving one of these cakes with a brutally honest text written on it. If it comes from someone you’re close to, you will likely share some laughs.

    Research has shown that being brutally honest with someone you love can actually strengthen your relationship. These were findings from a January 2025 study published in Sage Journals.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Picked Up A Fancy Cake For My Husband On Our Anniversary

    Round cake with white frosting, yellow flowers, and red lettering saying you forgot again, showcasing funny cake emotions.

    Long_live_Broctune Report

    15points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a bang up cake.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Nothing Says I'm Sorry Quite Like A Cake

    Funny cake with misspelled pink icing text expressing apology for trying to sacrifice someone to Satan, humorous emotion.

    theuniverseissoup Report

    14points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be very leery of that cake.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Someone Asked The Boss If We Were Going To Have Cake For Halloween, He Disappeared And Came Back With This

    Funny cake with orange and white frosting and the message Now get back to work, reflecting honest emotions.

    copperpin Report

    14points
    POST

    The researchers focused on romantic relationships in their study. Specifically, they found that couples reported higher levels of relationship satisfaction and better well-being after having an honest and open conversation with their partners. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The study continued for a few more months and found that people who were more honest were also more optimistic about seeing positive changes in their partners over time.

    #7

    I Brought In A Cake For My Last Day With My Team

    Rectangular orange cake with green icing border and funny message reflecting honest emotions about quitting.

    LotusLizz Report

    13points
    POST
    #8

    My Dads 50th Birthday Cake

    Green cake decorated as a golf course with a toy golf cart, humorous text about a golf cart crash, funny cake emotions.

    My dad loves to golf so my mom asked for a themed cake for his birthday and asked if they could have it look like the golf cart crashed…

    ColdSoup96 Report

    13points
    POST
    #9

    My Niece’s 26th Birthday Cake

    Pink frosted cake with orange icing text and decorative flowers, showcasing a funny and honest cake emotion.

    Perfect-Tea6654 Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The most important takeaway researchers found was that couples didn’t need to have a shared reality about a specific topic to agree. What appeared to be more valuable was their fidelity to their partners and their significant others' perception of them as honest. 
    #10

    Unforgivable

    Funny cake with a white frosting and red icing text apologizing for breaking Skyrim, decorated with chocolate cookies on edges.

    honestcakes.tumblr.com Report

    12points
    POST
    #11

    Mario Kart

    Round white cake with blue icing text apologizing for behavior during Mario Kart, a funny cake showing honest emotions.

    synoptico Report

    12points
    POST
    #12

    Last Day At Work, Boss Got Me A Cake

    Funny cake with colorful balloon decorations and the text knock knock who’s there not Jade reflecting honest emotions

    sailingittakesmeaway Report

    12points
    POST

    Of course, not all experts will agree with the idea of brutal honesty. According to licensed psychologist Dr. Jonice Webb, a person may use it as an “easy out” to actually be hurtful towards another individual. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dr. Webb adds that phrases like “Not to be rude” or “no offense” are a form of gaslighting.

    #13

    My Friend’s 44th Birthday Was In Thailand, They Made The Cake Exactly As Per The Instructions

    Round green cake with ladybug and flower decorations, featuring humorous text reflecting honest emotions on cake.

    Mitleab Report

    12points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very cool looking cake!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Send Your Interns Off Properly

    Funny cake with Batman logo and sarcastic message, reflecting honest emotions and humor in cake designs.

    synoptico Report

    11points
    POST
    #15

    I Baked And Decorated A Cake For My Birthday. I Tried To Make Balloons And Ended Up With Swimmers On My Cake

    Rectangular white cake with blue icing decorations and number 42 candles, a funny cake reflecting honest emotions.

    puppymonkeybaby79 Report

    11points
    POST

    Ultimately, Dr. Webb says it all boils down to proper timing and choosing the “most effective” communication language. She noted that while speaking your truth is essential, how you deliver it matters more.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Cake Apology

    Square cake with green icing border and pink flower, purple text saying sorry for using all the data, funny cakes reflecting emotions

    jnoelwhite66 Report

    11points
    POST
    #17

    My Sister Had This Cake Ordered To Our Grandmother To Celebrate Her Pregnancy

    Round white frosted cake with blue sprinkles and misspelled message reflecting funny emotions on cake designs.

    __RebelRebel__ Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Roomie Was Constipated

    Round white cake decorated with orange carrots and text reflecting funny cakes with honest emotions.

    RichOno69 Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments
    #19

    Sympathy Cake

    Humorous cake with pink icing and floral decoration displaying a funny message about diabetes and honest emotions.

    BaconGivesMeALardon Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    My Friend Works At A Bakery This Is Actually Something She Had To Write On A Cake

    Large cookie cake with blue and white frosting flowers and a humorous, imperfectly written message in blue icing.

    JDutch921 Report

    10points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is the frosting Preparation - H? 😅

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    Birthday Cake For My Kiddo

    Round cake with orange rose decorations and green icing text expressing a funny apology, showcasing cakes with honest emotions.

    grandpapuppyboy Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    I Gave Mrs. Hartman An Apology Cake For The Year

    Apology cake with colorful flowers and humorous message alongside a student and teacher in a classroom setting.

    c_hong_ Report

    9points
    POST
    #23

    Appropriate Restitution?

    Funny cake with misspelled apology message and cartoon figures, reflecting honest emotions and humor in cake decoration.

    imgur.com Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Cannot Believe Rach Has Just Had To Make This Cake

    Funny cake with the message sorry my dog bit you reflecting honest emotions and humor in cake design.

    clairestruthers19 Report

    9points
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have never made a cake saying; I'm sorry my dog bit you. Obviously I would put; Melvin's sorry he bit you. Besides only my family is allowed to call me Rach.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #25

    My Birthday Cake During Quarantine - Also Please Note The Fix Where They Originally Had My Name As ‘Jeff’

    Funny cake with green icing reading no one likes you when you’re 23, reflecting honest emotions in cake photos.

    AccioLove_ Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Picked Up This Cake From Safeway For A Colleague's Retirement Party

    Retirement cake with colorful balloons and sprinkles, decorated with blue icing and a playful handwritten message.

    They just kept adding more and more of those plastic balloons...

    StarbraBreisand5397 Report

    9points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trying to hide that tired looking cake no doubt.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    Birthday Cake From Dad

    Funny cake with bold purple lettering and yellow flower decorations, capturing honest emotions in a humorous style.

    simon_wang12 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Wife’s Interesting Choice Of Words For Our Anniversary Cake!

    Chocolate cake with colorful sprinkles and funny green icing text saying We didn’t get divorced, a humorous cake photo.

    rubberbootsandwetsox Report

    8points
    POST
    #29

    Girlfriend Is Having A Hard Week. Cake Makes Everything Better

    Funny cake with red icing text saying I'm sorry you're on your period, reflecting honest emotions on a white frosting base.

    derolle Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Cake In The Form Of An Apology

    Chocolate cake with red icing roses and a humorous apology message written in pink frosting reflecting honest emotions.

    FoodForIdiots Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    This Morning My Sister Flipped Out On Me Because I Ate All The Wegmans Ham. I Decided To Get Her An Apology Cake

    Apology cake with colorful sprinkles and funny message reflecting honest emotions in a humorous photo.

    jjbeachblonde Report

    8points
    POST
    #32

    Sometimes Cake Is The Only Way You Can Apologize

    Rectangular white cake with purple text humorously apologizing for locking someone in the heat room, a funny cake photo.

    e_gough Report

    8points
    POST
    #33

    Expectation vs. Reality 😭

    Two humorous cakes featuring a drawing and text about being found in a bin, showcasing funny cake designs reflecting honest emotions.

    1st cake was posted by a redditor... and second i ordered from a local shop.

    Strong_Entry2975 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Intervention

    Birthday cake with the humorous message about intervention for drinking problems, showcasing funny cake emotions.

    synoptico Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Asked My 14 Year Old What She Wanted Written On Her Birthday Cake

    Large cookie cake decorated with colorful icing and candy, featuring a humorous message reflecting honest emotions.

    lakesharkyshake Report

    8points
    POST
    #36

    My Brother Said He Was Waiting 3 Years To Make This Cake For My Bday!!

    Funny cake with SpongeBob and Patrick image celebrating 25th birthday, reflecting honest emotions and humor.

    ajpit Report

    8points
    POST
    #37

    Co-Worker's Going Away Cake

    Funny cake with sarcastic message thanking hard work, decorated with blue and yellow icing and colorful sprinkles.

    captain_poptart Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    My Wife Made Me A Cake For Valentine's Day

    Funny cake with pink icing reading too late joy, decorated with white frosting and red sprinkles in a foil tray.

    iamdudecore Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    My Daughter’s 20th Birthday Cake From Her Friends

    Cake with yellow icing and white frosting border, featuring humorous text celebrating beating teen pregnancy.

    MissMagdalenaBlue Report

    8points
    POST
    #40

    I Had A Loud Poo, Wife Laughed, Got Home From Work To Find This

    Round funny cake with a p**p emoji and colorful flowers, decorated with a humorous message about honest emotions.

    ManLikeSloth Report

    7points
    POST
    #41

    Birthday Emergency! Pretty Sure They Misunderstood This Last Minute Request

    Round white cake with pink icing reading Emergency Happy Birthday Tess and decorated with a small carrot, funny cake photo.

    ficusoftruth Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    I Was A Pretty Bad Girlfriend

    Round white cake with pink icing text saying Sorry I watched G.O.T. without you, a funny cake reflecting honest emotions.

    keiraeileen Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    One Of My Employees Almost Ran Me Over In The Parking Lot This Morning. She Bought Me A Cake. I'd Say She's Forgiven

    Round cake with blue frosting border and colorful sprinkles, featuring humorous red and green icing text apology, funny cake emotions.

    brandieunleashed Report

    7points
    POST
    #44

    My Son’s (Hunter) 6th Birthday Cake

    Birthday cake with misspelled message Happy Birthday Hunhter in a clear plastic container, reflecting funny cake mistakes.

    VigilanteWit Report

    7points
    POST
    #45

    Sam’s Club Fail. Ordered Many Days In Advance And This Is What They Gave Me LOL

    Cake decorated with yellow and blue flowers and a congratulatory message for a cast and crew, funny cakes reflecting honest emotions.

    I have no idea why they would attempt to smooth out whatever mistake they made, but not actually smooth it out and then proceed to write so tiny. I’ve never had something from Sam’s Club bakery look so atrocious.

    heavenlyhoya Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Asked For A Frozen Themed Birthday Cake…

    Funny cake with pink and white frosting saying Happy Birthday Pier and a humorous icing face reflecting honest emotions.

    We asked for a cute 4yr birthday cake with a Frozen theme and this is what we got.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    My Daughter Asked For A "Flowery" Birthday Cake

    Cake decorated with a Gold Medal flour bag image and yellow flowers, reflecting funny cakes with honest emotions.

    Lambboy Report

    6points
    POST
    #48

    So... I Went To The Doctor

    Round cookie cake with colorful frosting and a humorous message reflecting honest emotions for funny cake photos.

    RemeMick Report

    6points
    POST
    #49

    The Picture Is Really What Makes It

    Chocolate cake with a green car and funny message written in blue icing, showcasing humorous cake designs and honest emotions.

    honestcakes.tumblr.com Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!