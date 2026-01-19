ADVERTISEMENT

Cake messages are typically well-wishes for the person it was given to. Oftentimes, you will read birthday greetings, congratulatory remarks, and compliments during an anniversary celebration.

But of course, not everyone would want the standard texts written on their cakes. Others would be creative, and in this case, brutally honest. And despite the spicy, sarcastic tone in some of these written messages, you may find yourself having a laugh or two as you read.

Scroll through these images of brutally honest cakes, and perhaps you can pick up some ideas of your own.