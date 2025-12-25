ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas means a lot of different things to different people — for some, it is the religious traditions, the carols, or the fairy lights. For others, it can be the gifts under the tree, the food or the desserts that only come out this time of year.

Most of us would agree on one thing though, that Christmas is about spending time with family and loved ones. And what better way to capture these moments than taking some perfect photos — if there’s even such a thing?

Imagine everyone gathered around the tree, presents all around, maybe a crackling fireplace in the background, a hot cup of cocoa in hand — all the little details that capture the magic of the holidays.

But here’s the caveat. These “perfect” family moments rarely stay perfect for long. There’s always that cat trying to jump on the Christmas tree, a toddler’s tantrum or siblings fighting just as the shutter clicks.

Somehow, these imperfect moments are exactly what make holiday photos unforgettable.

So in the true spirit of Christmas traditions, Bored Panda brings you the best, the funniest and the most awkward family Christmas pictures that are sure to leave you in splits.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dogs Not In A Holly Jolly Mood

Three teens in turtlenecks with dogs baring teeth, capturing a hilariously awkward family Christmas photo moment.

We were taking our family Christmas photo, and let’s just say the dogs weren’t in a holly jolly mood. This photo was the worst of the batch, but now it’s a conversation starter. We keep it right by the entrance of our home here in St. Louis.

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

28points
POST
piercejeremy2 avatar
Detroit Citizen
Detroit Citizen
Community Member
8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like every set of siblings, ever lol

3
3points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    I Was Just Trying To Peel My Daughter Off Of Me, Sit Her On The Bench And Then I Was Running To Get Out Of The Picture

    Crying child in red dress sitting next to stoic boy with Santa and reindeer backdrop in awkward family Christmas photo.

    However, it looks like I have left my children with their sitter and am running away for dear life!

    Jessi Report

    28points
    POST

    Sure, some of your pictures can and do come out as polished, frame-worthy photos. But it is the candid shots — no matter how imperfect or awkward — that bring joy and laughter to the dinner table during family reunions, when everyone gathers around to pore over old pictures together.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Beautiful light, thoughtful composition, and a cohesive color palette certainly matter, but what makes an image memorable is connection,” Kelly Tareski, an award-winning photographer from Washington, tells Bored Panda.

    “The way a parent leans into their child, a shared laugh, or a spontaneous hug are the moments that tell a story. Candid images play a critical role in this,” she adds.

    She believes it is the in-between moments that families treasure most. “A child giggling mid twirl, siblings whispering, or parents laughing when something does not go as planned all hold real emotion. Emotion is what gives a photograph meaning long after the season has passed.”
    #3

    My Mormon Coworker Finds It Funny When People Ask If He Has Multiple Wives (He Doesn’t). For His Christmas Card This Year, He Decided To Prank Everyone

    Awkward family Christmas photo with matching outfits and serious expressions in an outdoor setting.

    The other women are friends of his wife and other people from their neighborhood. Apparently they all thought the idea was hilarious. People with a sense of humor make this world a better place.

    CaptainOutstanding Report

    27points
    POST
    piercejeremy2 avatar
    Detroit Citizen
    Detroit Citizen
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like OPs sense of humor. (Unrelated: Worked with a gentleman from the Middle East. His name was Taj (shortened). He got sick of people asking him his whole name because he was "exotic" smh, the boomers (age range, not personalty) got to be too much. He started telling people is last name was Mihal. Taj Mihal. Dude is a legend. A decade after he moved up in the company, every so often I hear the tale of Mihal, Taj Mihal. We need more humor like this nowadays

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    My Friends' Christmas Card Gets Better Every Year

    Awkward family Christmas photo featuring a couple dressed in nativity costumes holding a small dog with halo effect.

    Jorno1978 Report

    26points
    POST
    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Baby Jesus looks a little fuzzy!

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    My Wife And I Made An 80s Inspired Christmas Card Photo With Our Cats This Year

    Couple in ugly Christmas sweaters posing awkwardly for family Christmas photo while holding three curious cats.

    My wife and I were looking at the light, but our cats were looking at the toys we had set up.

    swcervin Report

    24points
    POST
    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one came out splendidly. The cats are super cute.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments

    Even if you can’t predict how people will behave in front of the camera, you can still create the right environment to capture great shots. And when it comes to that, professional photographers have some tips to share.

    “My advice is to let go of perfection and focus on being present. Choose clothing that feels like you rather than something that feels like a costume. Trust your photographer to guide the session, while allowing room for movement, laughter, and natural interaction,” says Tareski.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another tip she says is to prepare your children ahead of time. “But avoid placing pressure on them. Approach the session as quality time together rather than a performance. Some of the most meaningful images come from moments that were never planned.”
    #6

    My Mom Saved A Ton Of 9 Lives Cat Food Labels And Sent Away For These Awesome Customized Shirts

    Family in matching cat shirts posing for an awkward family Christmas photo with a white Christmas tree and large snowflake decorations.

    awkwardfamilyphotos Report

    24points
    POST
    eggwodd2929 avatar
    Eggwodd
    Eggwodd
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Morris was awesome!

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    Christmas Card

    Vintage family sitting by fireplace with awkward smiles in a hilariously awkward family Christmas photo.

    This is the photo my Grandmother sent out as her Christmas card in the early 70s. She didn’t like my Dad’s not-smiling face, so she cut out one from a different picture, pasted it in place, and sent it to the printers. Note the glue on my dad’s face where Grandma had attempted to affix the smiling face before it shifted during printing, completely unintentionally. Still one of the funniest things ever sent to more than 200 friends and family.

    awkwardfamilyphotos Report

    24points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Family Christmas Picture Photobomb

    Large group of people posing indoors for awkward family Christmas photo with a fluffy white dog in the foreground.

    aaronwalks Report

    23points
    POST
    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, the photo wouldn't be complete without that little cotton ball.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments

    When it comes to the technical side of photography, Prague-based photographer Michal Šviga says to keep the decorations tidy and minimal — just a few nice items, and maybe something in the foreground. “But don't overdo it with things.”

    “When it comes to lighting, you need to pay attention to the different color temperatures. Both the background lights and the main light,” he says.

    “In the studio, the time of day does not matter. Outdoors, the best time is about an hour before sunset to half an hour after sunset — during the golden and blue hours. This is ideal if you want the lights of decorated streets in the background,” the photographer adds.
    #9

    Me & My Brother At Christmas, 1965. I Was Only 6 Months Old And My Brother Obviously Thought I Was Annoying

    Black and white photo of two children by a Christmas tree in a hilariously awkward family Christmas moment.

    awkwardfamilyphotos Report

    23points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    This Was The Picture That My Family Sent Out As Our Family Christmas Card Back In '91

    Child in Halloween vampire costume poses awkwardly by Christmas tree in hilariously awkward family Christmas photo.

    awkwardfamilyphotos , the_zook Report

    22points
    POST
    piercejeremy2 avatar
    Detroit Citizen
    Detroit Citizen
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eddie Munster huh? Hmm, say Munster (idk how its spelled tbh) cheeeese

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    We've Been Making "Honest" Family Christmas Cards For 11 Years

    Awkward family Christmas photo with kids in matching pajamas, chaotic gift unwrapping, and festive holiday decorations.

    kakalacky_guy Report

    22points
    POST
    aprilstier avatar
    April Stier
    April Stier
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “ITS MINE GIVE ME IT…. NO ITS MINE NOT YOURS GET YOUR GRIMEY HANDS OFF ITS MINE!”

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We asked Mike Bender, co-founder of Awkward Family Photos and a New York Times bestselling author, what visual elements tend to make a family photo unintentionally funny.

    “I think we are always looking for photos that surprise us in some way and a great matchy-matchy family photos always works as well. There's just something about seeing a family wearing the same thing that is very satisfying,” he says.

    Founded in 2009, Awkward Family Photos is a dedicated website where people share their most uncomfortable and hilarious family moments.

    When asked about the Christmas photo cliches that make everyone laugh, he says: “Photos of kids with Santa. There is something about the happy Santa with the crying kids or the happy kid with the creepy Santa that never gets old.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He also believes that the holiday season is prime time for awkward and funny family snapshots.

    “It's when the whole family is together and forced to be with one another under the same roof for a week. That kind of tension can only lead to glorious beautiful awkwardness!”
    #12

    A Picture Was Taken Right As My Little Sis Got Nailed With A Snowball By My Dad. Merry Christmas

    Three kids posing with a snowman in a snowy yard, capturing a hilariously awkward family Christmas photo moment.

    n_barrett Report

    21points
    POST
    choccyfan72 avatar
    Mrs Snow_Balls
    Mrs Snow_Balls
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is brilliant timing

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    #13

    My Friend’s Family Christmas Card

    Family Christmas photo with three children in heavy makeup posing with Santa in a funny and awkward holiday setting.

    Imjusttryingtothink Report

    21points
    POST
    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always love photos where Goth people pose with Santa. Santa always looks so happy regardless.

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    Surprisingly, There Wasn’t A Line To See Santa

    Awkward family Christmas photo with a distressed child sitting on a tired Santa Claus’s lap during holiday photo session.

    awkwardfamilyphotos Report

    21points
    POST
    tomhardeveld avatar
    Tom Hardeveld
    Tom Hardeveld
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    take a shot every time you see a kid they said. It'll be fun they said,,,

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Wife Called To Let Me Know That She Took The Perfect Christmas Card Photo

    Crying child and smiling kids sitting with Santa Claus during awkward family Christmas photo moment.

    kielby Report

    21points
    POST
    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The kid in the middle looks like he's doing his best Calvin impression (from Calvin & Hobbes)

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments

    Tareski, the US photographer, says she has noticed differences in how families approach holiday photos across generations and regions.

    “Older families often prioritize tradition and formality. They tend to prefer classic poses, direct smiles, and timeless imagery intended for holiday cards and framed prints. Younger families often place higher value on authenticity and emotion, and they are generally more comfortable with movement, play, and a less structured session,” she notes.

    She says that in the Pacific Northwest, families often lean toward natural settings, earthy colors, and a relaxed, casual atmosphere. “There is typically less emphasis on perfection and more focus on warmth and connection.”

    In contrast, she notes that in other regions, especially where holiday traditions are more formal, families tend to favor coordinated outfits and carefully posed photos.

    “Neither approach is better than the other. The goal is always to reflect what feels natural and meaningful to each family,” Tareski adds.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    My Father And I Christmas Morning Circa 1982. Mom Said He Was Probably Hung Over

    Awkward family Christmas photo of a shirtless man and smiling child with toys in a vintage living room setting.

    awkwardfamilyphotos , creia77 Report

    21points
    POST
    kate_51 avatar
    SlothyK8
    SlothyK8
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My father build me a dollhouse from scratch in the late '70s. He did it in secret at our next door neighbors' house. Many years later, I found out it might have simply been an excuse to go to their house in the first place, since they grew a lot of bud. There was some evidence of an altered state of consciousness in the final result that I didn't realize until I was an adult.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    My Brother Put All He Had On The Dance Floor The Night Of My Parents’ 1987 Christmas Party

    Man and child sharing a tender moment on the floor during a hilariously awkward family Christmas photo.

    awkwardfamilyphotos , hilaryeburt Report

    21points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's pooped....or he may have pooped...

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Christmas 2009

    Family awkward Christmas photo with a baby, young parents, and a Santa Claus looking unamused during holiday photo session.

    We went to the mall to take a picture with Santa, and seemingly nothing went wrong… my son didn’t cry, the line was manageable, but Santa’s attention was focused elsewhere.

    awkwardfamilyphotos , gungho_gorilla Report

    20points
    POST
    piercejeremy2 avatar
    Detroit Citizen
    Detroit Citizen
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My oh my! Bad Santa, Bad bad Santa lol

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are some common photography mistakes that usually lead to awkward results, something we see time and again during holiday photo sessions.

    “One common issue is over coordinating outfits to the point that comfort is sacrificed. Another is trying to force smiles from children who have clearly reached their limit. Attempting to recreate a highly styled pose that does not suit a family’s natural dynamic can also lead to awkward results,” Tareski notes.

    She says that stress is another major factor. “When parents feel anxious about timing, behavior, or achieving a perfect outcome, that tension is visible in the photos. Children are especially sensitive to it.”

    At the same time, she also believes that some mishaps can turn into the most memorable moments. “Interestingly, when something unexpected happens, such as a toddler refusing to cooperate or someone breaking into laughter, those moments often result in the most genuine and beloved images.”
    #19

    My Triplet Siblings' First Encounter With Santa

    Santa holding three crying children in an awkward family Christmas photo that captures hilarious holiday frustration.

    omnologist Report

    20points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    My Brother Asked Me To Make Him A Christmas Card

    Couple with retro hairstyles posing awkwardly with their dog in a hilariously awkward family Christmas photo.

    Hieth Report

    20points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually seriously cannot tell if the person on the left is wearing a wig, or if they have hair similar to mine and just shoofled it up into a rat's nest with their hands XD

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    This Is My Family Christmas Card From 1999. I Was The Angel

    Three children dressed as nativity characters in an awkward family Christmas photo with a baby angel hanging above.

    awkwardfamilyphotos , carolinetheengineer Report

    20points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So....they had a doll play Jesus and the baby hung up somehow instead?

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #22

    Resentment At Its Finest… Not Sure If It’s From The Elf Costume Or For Us Bringing Home This Baby

    A dog in a green outfit sitting on a baby wearing reindeer antlers in a hilariously awkward family Christmas photo.

    awkwardfamilyphotos , k_to_the_m_to_the_c Report

    20points
    POST

    Research shows that amateur photography plays an important role in building collective family memory and preserving familial bonds. It helps families record their history as they actually lived it, instead of presenting just the polished moments.

    “Ultimately, holiday photos are not about flawless smiles. They are about capturing a season of life as it truly is. That authenticity is what gives the images lasting value,” Tareski says.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    This Is Us

    Awkward family Christmas photo with parents and children dressed in vintage formal attire smiling for the camera.

    My husband couldn’t make it to the family portrait photo shoot. Rather than cancel, I brought a “replacement”. This is what went in all our Christmas cards. My husband’s family was not amused and he wouldn’t talk to me for days.

    awkwardfamilyphotos Report

    20points
    POST
    ginaoxford avatar
    Oxford Ranch
    Oxford Ranch
    Community Member
    Premium     6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it’s perfect!!! Better than a donkey!!

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    The Appetizer

    Two children in cozy clothes near a decorated fireplace, capturing a hilariously awkward family Christmas moment.

    I was five and my brother was 18 months old and he thought candles were probably something interesting to eat.

    awkwardfamilyphotos Report

    20points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, some of the scented ones DO smell REALLY nice.............

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    I Tried To Get Some Christmas Card Photos With My Boys This Year

    A woman holding a baby laughs while a child hides behind a Merry Christmas sign in an awkward family Christmas photo.

    My 5-year-old was not having it and refused to cooperate (look under the sign). But this one took the cake for me since the baby is puking as well.

    awkwardfamilyphotos , _mudhoney Report

    19points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its actually a classic for being chaotic.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    This Year’s Family Christmas Card Photo

    Couple in awkward holiday sweaters posing with floating pet portraits in a hilariously awkward family Christmas photo.

    simulated_cosmos Report

    19points
    POST
    #27

    Mis-Addressed Christmas Card. Best One Of The Year. Thank You Anonymous

    Family dressed in retro matching tracksuits posing awkwardly outdoors in a hilariously awkward family Christmas photo.

    hankinaround Report

    19points
    POST
    #28

    Me, My Husband And Our 2 Children – It’s Our 2021 Holiday Photo And No Matter How We Tried To Entertain Our Son, He Wasn’t Having It

    Family Christmas photo with a crying toddler, smiling parents, and a girl wearing angel wings in a festive setting.

    awkwardfamilyphotos , rcaro24 Report

    18points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    My Most Awkward Family Photo

    Family posing with llamas in Santa hats for a hilariously awkward family Christmas photo with festive sweaters and smiles.

    reddit.com Report

    18points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Christmas In Hot Tub

    Family enjoying an awkward Christmas photo in a hot tub with candles and holiday decorations in the background.

    My parents just got a hot tub and were very excited about it. Therefore, my grandma hired a professional photographer to take a family photo in the hot tub. For some reason they posed with wine and candles even though the children were not old enough to drink… and sent it out to 150 plus friends as a Christmas card.

    awkwardfamilyphotos Report

    18points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a lil weird

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #31

    My Husband And I Wanted To Take A Christmas Family Photo With Our Dog Rylee, But He Kept Wandering Off

    Couple posing outdoors on autumn leaves with dog in background, capturing a hilariously awkward family Christmas photo moment.

    When we got home, our photographer called us and said, "I found where Rylee was."

    awkwardfamilyphotos Report

    18points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was wandering off because he had to do the doo, obviously! XD

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    In Yugoslavia We Had Very Scary Santas In The 1980s

    Awkward family Christmas photo with a distressed child, a man smiling, and a Santa Claus with a gray beard.

    awkwardfamilyphotos , bublicki Report

    18points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    I Was So Excited To Get This Battery Operated Hair Dryer That I Wore It All Day And To Christmas Dinner

    Family posing awkwardly for a vintage Christmas photo with a decorated tree and wrapped presents in the background.

    awkwardfamilyphotos Report

    18points
    POST
    #34

    The Infamous Christmas Photo Shoot Of 1984

    Family posing in awkward Christmas outfits outdoors with stockings and wrapped presents, capturing hilarious family Christmas photo moments.

    Dad’s short-shorts and high socks highlighted his fashion-forward attitude and athleticism; my sister’s cheerleading perfection revealed her vow to never look bad in any photo ever, and my single jazz hand stance completes this awkward family Christmas card from over 30 years ago.

    awkwardfamilyphotos Report

    17points
    POST
    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stranger Things may make the 80's look cool,but this was the reality.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    That One Christmas When A Champagne Cork Hit Me In The Eye

    Awkward family Christmas photo with a man making a funny face and a woman smiling, highlighting cringe holiday moments.

    romancreed Report

    17points
    POST
    #36

    Every Year, My Family Did Themed Christmas Photos

    Family dressed in leopard print costumes posing awkwardly in a hilariously awkward family Christmas photo moment.

    awkwardfamilyphotos , case_stace_ Report

    17points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Best Christmas Family Pic Ever

    Man in a red Christmas sweater holding a doll next to a dog wearing a green holiday sweater in an awkward family Christmas photo.

    reddit.com Report

    16points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why ,just why is he holding a baby doll

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    A Bit Delayed But The Best Pic From My Christmas - I Don't Even Remember What My Niece And I Were Looking At

    Man and baby wearing festive clothes making surprised faces in a hilariously awkward family Christmas photo.

    hi7en Report

    16points
    POST
    sharonll_2000 avatar
    S Bow
    S Bow
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mommy kissing Santa Claus?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #39

    We Got My Niece A Drum Set For Christmas. Her Parents Are Also Excited

    Family awkward Christmas photo with adults and children reacting humorously in a living room filled with holiday gifts.

    KittenMittns Report

    16points
    POST
    piercejeremy2 avatar
    Detroit Citizen
    Detroit Citizen
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a parent, I feel, hear and know this pic all to well. Both sets of granparents tried to find the most annoying, loud toys for our kids. My ex had the best epiphany while the kids were still young. It was told when the batteries run out, thats it lol. In time Santa would send gifts to the granparents house. With a ton of extra batteries lol. Yet my ex didnt like I tried to convince my kids the ice cream truck played music when they ran out.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #40

    My Mother Always Dressed My Brothers And I Alike, But One Christmas, She Made Everyone Do It

    Family wearing matching red turtlenecks posing for awkward family Christmas photo with holiday decorations in background.

    I’m the one who is not smiling because I’m pretty sure I just received a “talking to” for my objection to the madness.

    awkwardfamilyphotos Report

    16points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Me And My Mom With Our Matching Christmas Mullets

    Awkward family Christmas photo with mother and daughter smiling, showcasing retro hairstyles and festive background decorations.

    awkwardfamilyphotos , kittyology80 Report

    15points
    POST
    #42

    This Was Supposed To Be Our Christmas Card. It Turns Out She Just Hated That Sweater

    Young girl crying holding bright red JOY sign in front of decorated Christmas tree in awkward family Christmas photo.

    awkwardfamilyphotos Report

    15points
    POST
    #43

    Merry Awkward Christmas?

    Family dressed in Christmas-themed outfits posing awkwardly in the snow with Santa hat and reindeer antlers.

    spurscar Report

    15points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    at least not The Human Santapede?

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #44

    Christmas Eve 1972

    Family posing in awkward vintage Christmas photo with 70s fashion and distinct hairstyles, capturing hilarious holiday moments.

    steroidamoeba Report

    15points
    POST
    biancarichter avatar
    Bianca
    Bianca
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    mighty hair...impressive

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Gonna Be Tough To Top Last Year's Christmas Card

    Awkward family Christmas photo with smiling mother and daughters in festive sweaters and large superimposed bearded man face.

    Turner_Brown Report

    15points
    POST
    View more comments
    #46

    Ah Memories

    Family posing for a hilariously awkward family Christmas photo with one person playfully kicking legs in front.

    Last year's Christmas Eve party, we wanted to get a group photo. I thought a 3-second delay was enough time to run into position, so I hit the button, ran (carelessly), and well...This is how it came out...

    PeroChingon Report

    15points
    POST
    View more comments
    #47

    Every Year Since 2014, My Brother And I Make An Awkward Christmas Card. Here’s This Year, Followed By 2014-2019. Merry Awkward Christmas Everyone

    Four awkward family Christmas photos featuring different poses and holiday settings, capturing hilariously awkward moments and festive cheer.

    TheLittleWinner2 Report

    14points
    POST
    amandajgruber79 avatar
    Motivated sloth
    Motivated sloth
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are uncomfortable to look at. Good job OP.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #48

    My Brother Drowning In Santa’s Pants

    Four children posing in a festive setting, capturing a hilariously awkward family Christmas photo moment.

    awkwardfamilyphotos , itsureisamyhashmi Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Father Christmas

    Middle-aged man asleep on couch after family Christmas party with festive decorations and drinks around him, awkward holiday photo.

    BIGDAZFAELEITH Report

    14points
    POST
    piercejeremy2 avatar
    Detroit Citizen
    Detroit Citizen
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    26th, December. Santas down for a winter nap after a nip

    2
    2points
    reply
    #50

    This Is A Photo Of Me And My Family Celebrating The Holidays In 1987

    Awkward family Christmas photo of four people in a hot tub with festive colorful lights in the background.

    awkwardfamilyphotos Report

    12points
    POST
    piercejeremy2 avatar
    Detroit Citizen
    Detroit Citizen
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was a kid in the 80s, i had no idea hot tubs where this popular, as in, everyone taking pics in them

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #51

    This Is The 2006 Christmas Card Photo That We Sent Out, With Our 6-Year-Old English Bulldog, Joan

    Family posing for a Christmas photo with a dog in a red sweater, showcasing awkward family Christmas photo moments.

    awkwardfamilyphotos Report

    12points
    POST
    #52

    Christmas Transcendence

    Two men awkwardly lifting a young man in front of a decorated Christmas tree during a funny family Christmas photo.

    Some context. We had a party, and one of our friends (who was a cheerleader), decided to make us try cheerleading. This was the result.

    DarkDra9on555 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!