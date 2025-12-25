ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas means a lot of different things to different people — for some, it is the religious traditions, the carols, or the fairy lights. For others, it can be the gifts under the tree, the food or the desserts that only come out this time of year.

Most of us would agree on one thing though, that Christmas is about spending time with family and loved ones. And what better way to capture these moments than taking some perfect photos — if there’s even such a thing?

Imagine everyone gathered around the tree, presents all around, maybe a crackling fireplace in the background, a hot cup of cocoa in hand — all the little details that capture the magic of the holidays.

But here’s the caveat. These “perfect” family moments rarely stay perfect for long. There’s always that cat trying to jump on the Christmas tree, a toddler’s tantrum or siblings fighting just as the shutter clicks.

Somehow, these imperfect moments are exactly what make holiday photos unforgettable.

So in the true spirit of Christmas traditions, Bored Panda brings you the best, the funniest and the most awkward family Christmas pictures that are sure to leave you in splits.