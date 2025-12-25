52 Times Family Christmas Photos Went Hilariously WrongInterview With Expert
Christmas means a lot of different things to different people — for some, it is the religious traditions, the carols, or the fairy lights. For others, it can be the gifts under the tree, the food or the desserts that only come out this time of year.
Most of us would agree on one thing though, that Christmas is about spending time with family and loved ones. And what better way to capture these moments than taking some perfect photos — if there’s even such a thing?
Imagine everyone gathered around the tree, presents all around, maybe a crackling fireplace in the background, a hot cup of cocoa in hand — all the little details that capture the magic of the holidays.
But here’s the caveat. These “perfect” family moments rarely stay perfect for long. There’s always that cat trying to jump on the Christmas tree, a toddler’s tantrum or siblings fighting just as the shutter clicks.
Somehow, these imperfect moments are exactly what make holiday photos unforgettable.
So in the true spirit of Christmas traditions, Bored Panda brings you the best, the funniest and the most awkward family Christmas pictures that are sure to leave you in splits.
Dogs Not In A Holly Jolly Mood
We were taking our family Christmas photo, and let’s just say the dogs weren’t in a holly jolly mood. This photo was the worst of the batch, but now it’s a conversation starter. We keep it right by the entrance of our home here in St. Louis.
I Was Just Trying To Peel My Daughter Off Of Me, Sit Her On The Bench And Then I Was Running To Get Out Of The Picture
However, it looks like I have left my children with their sitter and am running away for dear life!
Sure, some of your pictures can and do come out as polished, frame-worthy photos. But it is the candid shots — no matter how imperfect or awkward — that bring joy and laughter to the dinner table during family reunions, when everyone gathers around to pore over old pictures together.
“Beautiful light, thoughtful composition, and a cohesive color palette certainly matter, but what makes an image memorable is connection,” Kelly Tareski, an award-winning photographer from Washington, tells Bored Panda.
“The way a parent leans into their child, a shared laugh, or a spontaneous hug are the moments that tell a story. Candid images play a critical role in this,” she adds.
She believes it is the in-between moments that families treasure most. “A child giggling mid twirl, siblings whispering, or parents laughing when something does not go as planned all hold real emotion. Emotion is what gives a photograph meaning long after the season has passed.”
My Mormon Coworker Finds It Funny When People Ask If He Has Multiple Wives (He Doesn’t). For His Christmas Card This Year, He Decided To Prank Everyone
The other women are friends of his wife and other people from their neighborhood. Apparently they all thought the idea was hilarious. People with a sense of humor make this world a better place.
I like OPs sense of humor. (Unrelated: Worked with a gentleman from the Middle East. His name was Taj (shortened). He got sick of people asking him his whole name because he was "exotic" smh, the boomers (age range, not personalty) got to be too much. He started telling people is last name was Mihal. Taj Mihal. Dude is a legend. A decade after he moved up in the company, every so often I hear the tale of Mihal, Taj Mihal. We need more humor like this nowadays
My Friends' Christmas Card Gets Better Every Year
My Wife And I Made An 80s Inspired Christmas Card Photo With Our Cats This Year
My wife and I were looking at the light, but our cats were looking at the toys we had set up.
Even if you can’t predict how people will behave in front of the camera, you can still create the right environment to capture great shots. And when it comes to that, professional photographers have some tips to share.
“My advice is to let go of perfection and focus on being present. Choose clothing that feels like you rather than something that feels like a costume. Trust your photographer to guide the session, while allowing room for movement, laughter, and natural interaction,” says Tareski.
Another tip she says is to prepare your children ahead of time. “But avoid placing pressure on them. Approach the session as quality time together rather than a performance. Some of the most meaningful images come from moments that were never planned.”
My Mom Saved A Ton Of 9 Lives Cat Food Labels And Sent Away For These Awesome Customized Shirts
Christmas Card
This is the photo my Grandmother sent out as her Christmas card in the early 70s. She didn’t like my Dad’s not-smiling face, so she cut out one from a different picture, pasted it in place, and sent it to the printers. Note the glue on my dad’s face where Grandma had attempted to affix the smiling face before it shifted during printing, completely unintentionally. Still one of the funniest things ever sent to more than 200 friends and family.
Family Christmas Picture Photobomb
When it comes to the technical side of photography, Prague-based photographer Michal Šviga says to keep the decorations tidy and minimal — just a few nice items, and maybe something in the foreground. “But don't overdo it with things.”
“When it comes to lighting, you need to pay attention to the different color temperatures. Both the background lights and the main light,” he says.
“In the studio, the time of day does not matter. Outdoors, the best time is about an hour before sunset to half an hour after sunset — during the golden and blue hours. This is ideal if you want the lights of decorated streets in the background,” the photographer adds.
Me & My Brother At Christmas, 1965. I Was Only 6 Months Old And My Brother Obviously Thought I Was Annoying
This Was The Picture That My Family Sent Out As Our Family Christmas Card Back In '91
Eddie Munster huh? Hmm, say Munster (idk how its spelled tbh) cheeeese
We've Been Making "Honest" Family Christmas Cards For 11 Years
“ITS MINE GIVE ME IT…. NO ITS MINE NOT YOURS GET YOUR GRIMEY HANDS OFF ITS MINE!”
We asked Mike Bender, co-founder of Awkward Family Photos and a New York Times bestselling author, what visual elements tend to make a family photo unintentionally funny.
“I think we are always looking for photos that surprise us in some way and a great matchy-matchy family photos always works as well. There's just something about seeing a family wearing the same thing that is very satisfying,” he says.
Founded in 2009, Awkward Family Photos is a dedicated website where people share their most uncomfortable and hilarious family moments.
When asked about the Christmas photo cliches that make everyone laugh, he says: “Photos of kids with Santa. There is something about the happy Santa with the crying kids or the happy kid with the creepy Santa that never gets old.”
He also believes that the holiday season is prime time for awkward and funny family snapshots.
“It's when the whole family is together and forced to be with one another under the same roof for a week. That kind of tension can only lead to glorious beautiful awkwardness!”
A Picture Was Taken Right As My Little Sis Got Nailed With A Snowball By My Dad. Merry Christmas
My Friend’s Family Christmas Card
Surprisingly, There Wasn’t A Line To See Santa
take a shot every time you see a kid they said. It'll be fun they said,,,
Wife Called To Let Me Know That She Took The Perfect Christmas Card Photo
The kid in the middle looks like he's doing his best Calvin impression (from Calvin & Hobbes)
Tareski, the US photographer, says she has noticed differences in how families approach holiday photos across generations and regions.
“Older families often prioritize tradition and formality. They tend to prefer classic poses, direct smiles, and timeless imagery intended for holiday cards and framed prints. Younger families often place higher value on authenticity and emotion, and they are generally more comfortable with movement, play, and a less structured session,” she notes.
She says that in the Pacific Northwest, families often lean toward natural settings, earthy colors, and a relaxed, casual atmosphere. “There is typically less emphasis on perfection and more focus on warmth and connection.”
In contrast, she notes that in other regions, especially where holiday traditions are more formal, families tend to favor coordinated outfits and carefully posed photos.
“Neither approach is better than the other. The goal is always to reflect what feels natural and meaningful to each family,” Tareski adds.
My Father And I Christmas Morning Circa 1982. Mom Said He Was Probably Hung Over
My father build me a dollhouse from scratch in the late '70s. He did it in secret at our next door neighbors' house. Many years later, I found out it might have simply been an excuse to go to their house in the first place, since they grew a lot of bud. There was some evidence of an altered state of consciousness in the final result that I didn't realize until I was an adult.
My Brother Put All He Had On The Dance Floor The Night Of My Parents’ 1987 Christmas Party
Christmas 2009
We went to the mall to take a picture with Santa, and seemingly nothing went wrong… my son didn’t cry, the line was manageable, but Santa’s attention was focused elsewhere.
There are some common photography mistakes that usually lead to awkward results, something we see time and again during holiday photo sessions.
“One common issue is over coordinating outfits to the point that comfort is sacrificed. Another is trying to force smiles from children who have clearly reached their limit. Attempting to recreate a highly styled pose that does not suit a family’s natural dynamic can also lead to awkward results,” Tareski notes.
She says that stress is another major factor. “When parents feel anxious about timing, behavior, or achieving a perfect outcome, that tension is visible in the photos. Children are especially sensitive to it.”
At the same time, she also believes that some mishaps can turn into the most memorable moments. “Interestingly, when something unexpected happens, such as a toddler refusing to cooperate or someone breaking into laughter, those moments often result in the most genuine and beloved images.”
My Triplet Siblings' First Encounter With Santa
My Brother Asked Me To Make Him A Christmas Card
I actually seriously cannot tell if the person on the left is wearing a wig, or if they have hair similar to mine and just shoofled it up into a rat's nest with their hands XD
This Is My Family Christmas Card From 1999. I Was The Angel
Resentment At Its Finest… Not Sure If It’s From The Elf Costume Or For Us Bringing Home This Baby
Research shows that amateur photography plays an important role in building collective family memory and preserving familial bonds. It helps families record their history as they actually lived it, instead of presenting just the polished moments.
“Ultimately, holiday photos are not about flawless smiles. They are about capturing a season of life as it truly is. That authenticity is what gives the images lasting value,” Tareski says.
This Is Us
My husband couldn’t make it to the family portrait photo shoot. Rather than cancel, I brought a “replacement”. This is what went in all our Christmas cards. My husband’s family was not amused and he wouldn’t talk to me for days.
The Appetizer
I was five and my brother was 18 months old and he thought candles were probably something interesting to eat.
I mean, some of the scented ones DO smell REALLY nice.............
I Tried To Get Some Christmas Card Photos With My Boys This Year
My 5-year-old was not having it and refused to cooperate (look under the sign). But this one took the cake for me since the baby is puking as well.
This Year’s Family Christmas Card Photo
Mis-Addressed Christmas Card. Best One Of The Year. Thank You Anonymous
Me, My Husband And Our 2 Children – It’s Our 2021 Holiday Photo And No Matter How We Tried To Entertain Our Son, He Wasn’t Having It
My Most Awkward Family Photo
Christmas In Hot Tub
My parents just got a hot tub and were very excited about it. Therefore, my grandma hired a professional photographer to take a family photo in the hot tub. For some reason they posed with wine and candles even though the children were not old enough to drink… and sent it out to 150 plus friends as a Christmas card.
My Husband And I Wanted To Take A Christmas Family Photo With Our Dog Rylee, But He Kept Wandering Off
When we got home, our photographer called us and said, "I found where Rylee was."
He was wandering off because he had to do the doo, obviously! XD
In Yugoslavia We Had Very Scary Santas In The 1980s
I Was So Excited To Get This Battery Operated Hair Dryer That I Wore It All Day And To Christmas Dinner
The Infamous Christmas Photo Shoot Of 1984
Dad’s short-shorts and high socks highlighted his fashion-forward attitude and athleticism; my sister’s cheerleading perfection revealed her vow to never look bad in any photo ever, and my single jazz hand stance completes this awkward family Christmas card from over 30 years ago.
That One Christmas When A Champagne Cork Hit Me In The Eye
Every Year, My Family Did Themed Christmas Photos
Best Christmas Family Pic Ever
A Bit Delayed But The Best Pic From My Christmas - I Don't Even Remember What My Niece And I Were Looking At
We Got My Niece A Drum Set For Christmas. Her Parents Are Also Excited
As a parent, I feel, hear and know this pic all to well. Both sets of granparents tried to find the most annoying, loud toys for our kids. My ex had the best epiphany while the kids were still young. It was told when the batteries run out, thats it lol. In time Santa would send gifts to the granparents house. With a ton of extra batteries lol. Yet my ex didnt like I tried to convince my kids the ice cream truck played music when they ran out.
My Mother Always Dressed My Brothers And I Alike, But One Christmas, She Made Everyone Do It
I’m the one who is not smiling because I’m pretty sure I just received a “talking to” for my objection to the madness.
Me And My Mom With Our Matching Christmas Mullets
This Was Supposed To Be Our Christmas Card. It Turns Out She Just Hated That Sweater
Merry Awkward Christmas?
Christmas Eve 1972
Gonna Be Tough To Top Last Year's Christmas Card
Ah Memories
Last year's Christmas Eve party, we wanted to get a group photo. I thought a 3-second delay was enough time to run into position, so I hit the button, ran (carelessly), and well...This is how it came out...
Every Year Since 2014, My Brother And I Make An Awkward Christmas Card. Here’s This Year, Followed By 2014-2019. Merry Awkward Christmas Everyone
My Brother Drowning In Santa’s Pants
Father Christmas
26th, December. Santas down for a winter nap after a nip
This Is A Photo Of Me And My Family Celebrating The Holidays In 1987
I was a kid in the 80s, i had no idea hot tubs where this popular, as in, everyone taking pics in them
This Is The 2006 Christmas Card Photo That We Sent Out, With Our 6-Year-Old English Bulldog, Joan
Christmas Transcendence
Some context. We had a party, and one of our friends (who was a cheerleader), decided to make us try cheerleading. This was the result.