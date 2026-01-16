ADVERTISEMENT

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And when it comes to design, people have plenty of different opinions. Perhaps you want to live in a modern home with windows from the floor to the ceiling. Or maybe you’d prefer a house from the 1960s with wood paneling on the walls. But regardless of your preferences, you probably don’t want a toilet in your kitchen or a drain in your carpet.

Bored Panda has compiled a list down below of some of the most epic design fails the world has ever seen. From questionable choices to downright dangerous designs, these buildings have it all. Enjoy scrolling through these homes and offices that you’d never want to visit, and be sure to upvote the jobs that you can’t believe people actually paid for!

#1

The Hotel I'm Staying At Features A Glass-Ceilinged Men's Toilet Right Below The Main Entrance

Glass floor with water beneath causing a slipping hazard, showing a clear example of designers making dumb decisions.

teeso Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Guess Who Set The Alarm Off At The Movie Theatre Today. Men’s Room Was Around The Corner And Down A Hall

    Two different doors side by side showing poor designer decisions creating problems nobody asked for in signage.

    Gaijinloco Report

    #3

    A Combination No One Has Ever Wanted. So Awful I Had To Make My First Post

    Bathroom design fail showing urinals inside a shower area creating awkward and impractical problems for users and space.

    MrMago0 Report

    View more comments

    Most people don’t ever have the opportunity to design their dream home. It’s expensive, it can take an extremely long time, and often, there’s already a place out there that will do the job just fine. But if you ever have the chance to design a space from scratch, it’s crucial that you make it exactly how you like.

    Design Builders notes on their site that personalization and comfort are extremely important when crafting your home. Your house should be the one place on the planet where you feel 100% comfortable and relaxed, and that means creating it with your lifestyle in mind. If you love cooking, you might opt for a huge kitchen. And if you work from home, you may need a large office. Consider exactly how you’ll use the space when making design choices.
    #4

    Bathroom And Kitchen Combined

    Small bathroom with a sink and toilet separated by a frosted glass partition from a tiny kitchen, showing design problems.

    JopeliH Report

    #5

    The Place I’m Staying Has Running Water On Top Of A Cabinet That Doesn’t Have A Sink

    Bathroom faucet with tissue box placed under the spout, demonstrating dumb design decisions creating problems nobody asked for.

    Carrmann Report

    #6

    My Soul Just Fell Down These Stairs

    Worn stairs with confusing carpet design creating a visual problem, showcasing dumb design decisions by designers.

    NerdyBirdyAZ Report

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My head,shoulders, knees and toes fell down these stairs

    View more comments

    At the same time, functionality and practicality are very important when designing a space. Design Builders points out that your home should be not only beautiful, but it should make your life easier. Before making any design choices, you should consider your family’s routine, size, and future needs.

    Meanwhile, if you can anticipate any changes to your family dynamic in the future, you might want to prepare for those when creating your home. For example, if you plan on moving an elderly parent into the house within the next few years, you might want to create a space for them now.  
    #7

    Knee-Height Microwave Is Extremely Annoying To Use

    Man standing next to a poorly placed microwave embedded too low in kitchen cabinetry, showing a design problem.

    grambocrackah Report

    #8

    Wheelchair Ramp Or M.C. Escher?

    Complex ramp design with excessive railings causing confusion, showcasing designers' dumb decisions and creating problems.

    robitstudios Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    I Give You The Tale Of The Crooked Banister

    Zigzag wooden handrail on carpeted stairs showing a poor design decision creating usability problems.

    pronoialover Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow... the Are You Afraid of the Dark reference won me XD

    It’s also wise to maximize your property’s potential when designing your dream home. Consider how much natural light your home can get when designing the windows. And if there’s gorgeous nature such as a beach or forest on one side of the property, you may want to ensure that you get a great view of it from your kitchen or bedroom. Think about what makes the location unique, and use that to help make your home special. 
    #10

    This “Sink” In My Swedish Hotel Room

    Modern bathroom sink with a poorly designed faucet and basin creating usability problems and dumb design decisions

    elevencharles Report

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How to get your water bed started

    #11

    10 Year Old Me Lighting Up Any Room In The Sims

    Ceiling design with unevenly spaced recessed lights and vents, showcasing dumb design decisions by designers creating problems.

    SilverSkilo Report

    #12

    Sink. And No, There Is No Dishwasher

    Small kitchen sink with a large, flexible metallic faucet creating a design problem nobody asked for in a countertop.

    Ziiar Report

    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Flood the kitchen washing a dish. And if it is carpeted??

    But design isn’t something that you should only think about when building or moving into a new home. House Beautiful notes that it’s important to consider it all year round, especially now, in this time right after the holidays.

    When it comes to common design mistakes people make in their homes during this time of year, House Beautiful warns that leaving open spaces is a big one. Once you’ve taken down your Christmas tree and holiday decor, don’t leave those empty gaps. Fill them with decorations you’ll want to see all year long that will make your home just as cozy and beautiful as it was during December.

    #13

    This Was Not A Fun Experience

    Small bathroom design with poorly placed toilet next to a glass shower, an example of dumb design decisions creating problems.

    Atkinator1 Report

    #14

    Do You Like My Kitchen Stage?

    Kitchen design with oddly shaped steps leading up to elevated cooking area showing dumb design decisions.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #15

    Hideaway Bathroom Behind Stairwell

    Small toilet placed behind an awkward staircase door illustrating dumb designer decisions creating unexpected problems.

    MrTacocaT12345 Report

    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Go halfway up the stairs and make a jump while moving forward like in platformers

    At the same time, you shouldn’t pack up all of the softness from your home just because it’s a new year. Warm, fuzzy blankets and throw pillows can work wonders for your space during every season. Plus, they’re not just decorative; they’re functional too. You’ll always be warm and cozy when wrapped up in a great blanket! 

    #16

    My Local Park Benches Made Of Stainless Steel. Too Cold To Sit On In Winter, Too Hot To Sit On In Summer

    Metal bench with poorly designed curved bars creating an uncomfortable seating experience, illustrating dumb design decisions.

    TheHyperFlame Report

    #17

    Innovative Water Trap Disguised As Public Seating

    Bench with awkward design holding water puddles in seating areas, illustrating designers made dumb decisions creating problems.

    Nohokun Report

    #18

    Just... How? How Would You Even Utilize This??

    Metal ladder fixed to building wall with broom blocking access, showing dumb design decisions and problems created by designers.

    reddit.com Report

    House Beautiful also notes that relying on the big light in your home can be a mistake this time of year. It’s tempting to turn it on, as there’s not much natural light during the middle of winter. But it can be harsh and uninviting. So it’s better to use lamps, string lights, and candles to keep your home feeling cozy. And if you have to use the overhead light, make sure you’re using light bulbs with warm tones, rather than cool. 

    #19

    Carpet Around The Drain Is Crazy

    Carpeted floor with a drain installed in the middle, showcasing a dumb design decision causing practical problems.

    reddit user Report

    #20

    Beach House With An Amazing View... Of Their Fireplace. Literally Across The Street From The Ocean

    House with a large toilet displayed in the window, showing one of the dumb design decisions by designers.

    Old_Competition_6047 Report

    #21

    This Stove In A Premium Airbnb

    Kitchen corner with stovetop and cabinets showing design decisions that create problems nobody asked for.

    itsbeachjustice Report

    Another factor of design that’s easy to forget but can go a long way is scentscaping. We often don’t have to worry about this during the holidays, as the oven is typically full of something tasty, candles are burning, and the Christmas tree has a lovely scent of its own. But even if there are no guests around, you deserve to be in a space that smells amazing. It will relax you and make you feel more at peace when your humble abode looks and smells wonderful.   

    #22

    A Room I Booked In Belgium

    Man sitting on a bunk bed looking frustrated at a toilet placed awkwardly in a small room showing dumb design decisions.

    bigb123b Report

    #23

    I Was Wondering Why I Kept Ending Up On The 4th Floor After Pressing 2

    Elevator panel with confusing button layout and a green lift information sign showing mismatched floor numbers and presses.

    ChrysisIgnita Report

    #24

    Somebody's House Down The Block

    House with stairs leading to a raised door, showcasing a design mistake and dumb decision by designers causing access problems

    No-Car4760 Report

    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Noclip through that and end up in the backrooms

    Are you enjoying your scroll through these tragic design fails, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t believe people actually signed off on, and let us know in the comments below what the worst design you’ve ever seen was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring absolutely awful design, look no further than right here!

    #25

    One. Single. Blind

    Narrow window blind with chain installed between two framed pictures illustrating dumb design decisions by designers.

    ahgueso Report

    #26

    Holy Grail Of Bathroom Doors, No Lock On Outside Door Either

    Bathroom stall with a poorly designed door creating awkward problems, showcasing designers' dumb decisions and design flaws.

    Ok_Imagination_6130 Report

    #27

    Roof Of University Building Intentionally Leaks Water And It Spatters Everywhere

    Modern interior with slanted walls and awkward seating, showcasing designers made dumb decisions causing problems.

    DaanA_147 Report

    #28

    "Bathroom Window" In Our 12 People Airbnb (Toilet‘s To The Left, Also In Plain Sight)

    Door with a glass panel showing a shower inside, a design fail causing privacy problems nobody asked for.

    anbeli_ Report

    #29

    At A Hotel I Am Staying At In Johannesburg. Cool Idea, But [A Pain] For Anyone In A Wheelchair!

    Narrow walkway with trees growing through concrete, illustrating dumb design decisions causing problems in outdoor space.

    ManFromPerth Report

    #30

    Nice Spot For Scenery

    Narrow hallway with multiple open windows causing a problematic design decision by designers nobody asked for.

    DifficultAd5175 Report

    #31

    Long Invisible Steps

    Sidewalk with uneven brick pavement showing a poor design decision causing an unexpected walking hazard.

    roman_pokora Report

    #32

    Stairway To Heck

    Brick staircase leading to a house door with no landing, a dumb design decision causing an unusable entryway problem.

    Catalina_whine_fixer Report

    #33

    What Could Go Wrong! (Btw It’s Pitch Black Until You Hit The Light Switch)

    Fire alarm and emergency door release buttons installed around a non-functional light switch highlighting dumb design decisions.

    Potential_Lock_5212 Report

    #34

    Who Doesn’t Love Having Soggy Loo Roll From People Washing Their Hands

    Toilet paper holder installed behind the toilet, illustrating dumb design decisions creating problems nobody asked for.

    DryChip8763 Report

    #35

    Hotel Bathroom Sink With Barely Enough Room For Your Hands Because The Spouts Are Too Long/Low

    Hand under wall-mounted faucet over a slanted sink with poor drainage, showing a designers dumb decision causing water pooling.

    JealousVegemite Report

    #36

    This Bathroom Design... Chef Kiss

    Bathroom design flaw with toilet paper holder installed on cabinet door, illustrating dumb decisions by designers creating problems.

    Ashkoshbagosh Report

    #37

    Water Faucet In Hotel Chain Makes Washing Hands Incredibly Frustrating

    Water pooling on a bathroom sink countertop due to a poor designer decision creating avoidable problems.

    DustinKli Report

    #38

    Benches Designed By Someone Who Hates The Concept Of Sitting Down

    Curved wooden benches on a waterfront deck with railing, showing poor design causing discomfort and inconvenience.

    Actual_Count_6391 Report

    #39

    Impossible To Plug Anything Into This Hotel Lamp Outlet

    Hand plugging a charger into a lamp socket showing a poor design mistake causing usability problems.

    cyberchief Report

    #40

    German Engineering

    Poor bathroom stall design showing urinal blocked by door, an example of dumb decisions and design problems nobody asked for.

    ZeyHD Report

    #41

    Sidewalk Engineering

    Sidewalk abruptly ending at a brick wall showing dumb design decisions causing problems for pedestrians and accessibility.

    sandiego256 Report

    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’ll teach those kids to get off their phones while they’re walking.

    #42

    This Sink Drips Water Like Rain, It Is All One Pipe With Holes So If One Person Uses It Wastes Enough Water For 5 People And Doesn’t Even Provide A Steady Stream

    Public restroom with a long unusable sink counter, showcasing dumb design decisions creating problems users face.

    Toxic_Don Report

    #43

    This Toilet At The Hotel I Went To

    Bathroom with a toilet placed awkwardly close to the sink counter highlighting dumb designer decisions causing issues.

    Independent-Eagle296 Report

    #44

    Oh Wow What A Great Table

    Unusual dining table with a large hole in the center showing one of the dumb design decisions by designers.

    dankun-donuts Report

    #45

    Accidentally Locked Myself In A Room With No Doorknob In School

    Yellow door with confusing handle design highlighting dumb decisions by designers creating problems nobody asked for.

    SzpakLabz Report

    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this legal?!?

    #46

    Someone Has Definitely [Urinated] In These Sinks Before

    Four sinks mounted at different heights on a tiled wall in a bathroom, illustrating dumb design decisions by designers.

    kronograf Report

    #47

    $1800/Mo 1 Bedroom Apartment In NJ

    Light switch placed behind a door chain lock illustrating designers making dumb decisions creating problems.

    DingusTardo Report

    #48

    A Client's New Stair Rail That Can't Decide What Style It Is And Where The Handrail Should Have Been. (It's In A Modern Cottage Hamptons Beach House)

    Wooden staircase with white balusters showing a dumb design decision creating problems in home decor and construction.

    Velvet70 Report

    #49

    Stairway To Plumbing And Coax Cable Management Heaven

    Carpeted stairs awkwardly cut by large pipes, showing a clear example of designers making dumb decisions and creating problems.

    Typ0r8r Report

    #50

    User-Friendly Pool Ladder

    Pool ladder design showing a step incorrectly placed above the water surface, illustrating dumb design decisions causing problems.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    ATM In The Wall And Window Of A 1690 Building

    ATM awkwardly installed in a historic building facade, showcasing dumb design decisions creating problems nobody asked for.

    Sagaincolours Report

    #52

    It In Middle Of Your Face And Can't Use The Mirror

    Modern bathroom with gold cylindrical sinks and tall faucets, featuring a patterned tile wall and unusual designer decisions.

    Phenix53 Report

    #53

    These Storage Steps In A Homemade Tiny Home Look Like An Accident Waiting To Happen

    Three wooden corner shelves installed with minimal support brackets in a small kitchen, showing poor designer decisions.

    ThorWinchester Report

    #54

    My Landlords “Carpenter” Hooked Us Up With This Beauty Today

    Microwave awkwardly placed above stove in kitchen showing designers made dumb decisions creating problems.

    jamesross801 Report

    #55

    When A Beam Blocks The Toilet Door

    Bathroom stall door with a wooden plank awkwardly cut and inserted, showcasing dumb design decisions creating problems.

    reddit.com Report

    #56

    Hand Dryers On Matt Painted Walls

    Hand dryers on a gray wall showing poor design with water stains underneath, illustrating dumb design decisions.

    cantaffordacar Report

    #57

    I Have So Many Questions

    Shower fixture with awkward design causing potential usability problems in a modern tiled bathroom corner.

    Anirban_Sikder Report

    #58

    I Hope You Appreciate Your Paper Towel Airborne! Someone Installed A High Velocity Hand Dryer Right Above The Garbage Bin

    Hand dryer placed directly above trash can, illustrating poor design choice creating problems nobody asked for.

    robjob08 Report

    #59

    Idk How To Feel About This

    Awkwardly designed shower with angled black tiles and towels hanging on the outside, showing dumb design decisions.

    killianbones Report

    #60

    Accident Waiting To Happen

    Concrete stairs with uneven steps and graffiti showcasing dumb design decisions creating problems in public spaces

    poeepo Report

    #61

    Sinks That Look Like Urinals Mext To The Actual Urinals... At A Beer Garden. If You Need A Sign, It's Crappy Design

    Long stainless steel sink with confusing signage highlighting dumb design decisions creating problems nobody asked for.

    OldManOfAaron Report

    #62

    My School Locker Can’t Even Fit My Backpack Because Of Those Shelves

    Blue lockers with a backpack stuck in a narrow locker gap showing a clear designer dumb decision problem.

    zucclivan Report

    #63

    Found This Beauty At My Local College

    Metal staircase railing with uneven vertical bars, illustrating dumb design decisions causing unexpected problems.

    GelatinSkeleton3 Report

    #64

    This „Bench“ That’s As Comfortable As You’d Expect

    Outdoor bench with wooden logs and metal supports showing a dumb design decision creating an unusable seating problem.

    DankAizawa Report

    #65

    This Restroom Layout At My Local Legion

    Two urinals installed too close to each other with grab bars, showing a clear example of dumb design problems by designers.

    UrAvrgCanadian Report

    #66

    The Bottom Drawer On Every Dresser Looks Like It Isn’t Fully Pushed In Even Though It Is At This Hotel

    Wooden dresser with misaligned drawers showing poor design mistakes causing usability problems.

    I can confirm this as this was the third room we were in at this place.

    FrankDonato28 Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!