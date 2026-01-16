Bored Panda has compiled a list down below of some of the most epic design fails the world has ever seen. From questionable choices to downright dangerous designs, these buildings have it all. Enjoy scrolling through these homes and offices that you’d never want to visit, and be sure to upvote the jobs that you can’t believe people actually paid for!

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And when it comes to design, people have plenty of different opinions. Perhaps you want to live in a modern home with windows from the floor to the ceiling. Or maybe you’d prefer a house from the 1960s with wood paneling on the walls. But regardless of your preferences, you probably don’t want a toilet in your kitchen or a drain in your carpet.

#1 The Hotel I'm Staying At Features A Glass-Ceilinged Men's Toilet Right Below The Main Entrance

#2 Guess Who Set The Alarm Off At The Movie Theatre Today. Men’s Room Was Around The Corner And Down A Hall

#3 A Combination No One Has Ever Wanted. So Awful I Had To Make My First Post

Most people don’t ever have the opportunity to design their dream home. It’s expensive, it can take an extremely long time, and often, there’s already a place out there that will do the job just fine. But if you ever have the chance to design a space from scratch, it’s crucial that you make it exactly how you like. ADVERTISEMENT Design Builders notes on their site that personalization and comfort are extremely important when crafting your home. Your house should be the one place on the planet where you feel 100% comfortable and relaxed, and that means creating it with your lifestyle in mind. If you love cooking, you might opt for a huge kitchen. And if you work from home, you may need a large office. Consider exactly how you’ll use the space when making design choices.

#4 Bathroom And Kitchen Combined

#5 The Place I’m Staying Has Running Water On Top Of A Cabinet That Doesn’t Have A Sink

#6 My Soul Just Fell Down These Stairs

At the same time, functionality and practicality are very important when designing a space. Design Builders points out that your home should be not only beautiful, but it should make your life easier. Before making any design choices, you should consider your family’s routine, size, and future needs. Meanwhile, if you can anticipate any changes to your family dynamic in the future, you might want to prepare for those when creating your home. For example, if you plan on moving an elderly parent into the house within the next few years, you might want to create a space for them now.

#7 Knee-Height Microwave Is Extremely Annoying To Use

#8 Wheelchair Ramp Or M.C. Escher?

#9 I Give You The Tale Of The Crooked Banister

It’s also wise to maximize your property’s potential when designing your dream home. Consider how much natural light your home can get when designing the windows. And if there’s gorgeous nature such as a beach or forest on one side of the property, you may want to ensure that you get a great view of it from your kitchen or bedroom. Think about what makes the location unique, and use that to help make your home special.

#10 This “Sink” In My Swedish Hotel Room

#11 10 Year Old Me Lighting Up Any Room In The Sims

#12 Sink. And No, There Is No Dishwasher

But design isn't something that you should only think about when building or moving into a new home. House Beautiful notes that it's important to consider it all year round, especially now, in this time right after the holidays. When it comes to common design mistakes people make in their homes during this time of year, House Beautiful warns that leaving open spaces is a big one. Once you've taken down your Christmas tree and holiday decor, don't leave those empty gaps. Fill them with decorations you'll want to see all year long that will make your home just as cozy and beautiful as it was during December.

#13 This Was Not A Fun Experience

#14 Do You Like My Kitchen Stage?

#15 Hideaway Bathroom Behind Stairwell

At the same time, you shouldn’t pack up all of the softness from your home just because it’s a new year. Warm, fuzzy blankets and throw pillows can work wonders for your space during every season. Plus, they’re not just decorative; they’re functional too. You’ll always be warm and cozy when wrapped up in a great blanket! ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My Local Park Benches Made Of Stainless Steel. Too Cold To Sit On In Winter, Too Hot To Sit On In Summer

#17 Innovative Water Trap Disguised As Public Seating

#18 Just... How? How Would You Even Utilize This??

House Beautiful also notes that relying on the big light in your home can be a mistake this time of year. It's tempting to turn it on, as there's not much natural light during the middle of winter. But it can be harsh and uninviting. So it's better to use lamps, string lights, and candles to keep your home feeling cozy. And if you have to use the overhead light, make sure you're using light bulbs with warm tones, rather than cool.

#19 Carpet Around The Drain Is Crazy

#20 Beach House With An Amazing View... Of Their Fireplace. Literally Across The Street From The Ocean

#21 This Stove In A Premium Airbnb

Another factor of design that’s easy to forget but can go a long way is scentscaping. We often don’t have to worry about this during the holidays, as the oven is typically full of something tasty, candles are burning, and the Christmas tree has a lovely scent of its own. But even if there are no guests around, you deserve to be in a space that smells amazing. It will relax you and make you feel more at peace when your humble abode looks and smells wonderful. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 A Room I Booked In Belgium

#23 I Was Wondering Why I Kept Ending Up On The 4th Floor After Pressing 2

#24 Somebody's House Down The Block

Are you enjoying your scroll through these tragic design fails, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you can't believe people actually signed off on, and let us know in the comments below what the worst design you've ever seen was. Then, if you're interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring absolutely awful design, look no further than right here!

#25 One. Single. Blind

#26 Holy Grail Of Bathroom Doors, No Lock On Outside Door Either

#27 Roof Of University Building Intentionally Leaks Water And It Spatters Everywhere

#28 "Bathroom Window" In Our 12 People Airbnb (Toilet‘s To The Left, Also In Plain Sight)

#29 At A Hotel I Am Staying At In Johannesburg. Cool Idea, But [A Pain] For Anyone In A Wheelchair!

#30 Nice Spot For Scenery

#31 Long Invisible Steps

#32 Stairway To Heck

#33 What Could Go Wrong! (Btw It’s Pitch Black Until You Hit The Light Switch)

#34 Who Doesn’t Love Having Soggy Loo Roll From People Washing Their Hands

#35 Hotel Bathroom Sink With Barely Enough Room For Your Hands Because The Spouts Are Too Long/Low

#36 This Bathroom Design... Chef Kiss

#37 Water Faucet In Hotel Chain Makes Washing Hands Incredibly Frustrating

#38 Benches Designed By Someone Who Hates The Concept Of Sitting Down

#39 Impossible To Plug Anything Into This Hotel Lamp Outlet

#40 German Engineering

#41 Sidewalk Engineering

#42 This Sink Drips Water Like Rain, It Is All One Pipe With Holes So If One Person Uses It Wastes Enough Water For 5 People And Doesn’t Even Provide A Steady Stream

#43 This Toilet At The Hotel I Went To

#44 Oh Wow What A Great Table

#45 Accidentally Locked Myself In A Room With No Doorknob In School

#46 Someone Has Definitely [Urinated] In These Sinks Before

#47 $1800/Mo 1 Bedroom Apartment In NJ

#48 A Client's New Stair Rail That Can't Decide What Style It Is And Where The Handrail Should Have Been. (It's In A Modern Cottage Hamptons Beach House)

#49 Stairway To Plumbing And Coax Cable Management Heaven

#50 User-Friendly Pool Ladder

#51 ATM In The Wall And Window Of A 1690 Building

#52 It In Middle Of Your Face And Can't Use The Mirror

#53 These Storage Steps In A Homemade Tiny Home Look Like An Accident Waiting To Happen

#54 My Landlords “Carpenter” Hooked Us Up With This Beauty Today

#55 When A Beam Blocks The Toilet Door

#56 Hand Dryers On Matt Painted Walls

#57 I Have So Many Questions

#58 I Hope You Appreciate Your Paper Towel Airborne! Someone Installed A High Velocity Hand Dryer Right Above The Garbage Bin

#59 Idk How To Feel About This

#60 Accident Waiting To Happen

#61 Sinks That Look Like Urinals Mext To The Actual Urinals... At A Beer Garden. If You Need A Sign, It's Crappy Design

#62 My School Locker Can’t Even Fit My Backpack Because Of Those Shelves

#63 Found This Beauty At My Local College

#64 This „Bench“ That’s As Comfortable As You’d Expect

#65 This Restroom Layout At My Local Legion

#66 The Bottom Drawer On Every Dresser Looks Like It Isn’t Fully Pushed In Even Though It Is At This Hotel I can confirm this as this was the third room we were in at this place.

