This list is one of our many pieces showing love for animals . Scroll through it and have a nice feel-good moment.

Take a look at these photos to see what we mean. You’re about to see what pure love between cute critters looks like, whether it’s a mama dog nursing her newborn pups or a mother swan cuddling her babies.

You can always count on pet photos to deliver your dose of the warm and fuzzies. But if you add animal parents and their younglings to the equation, expect the adorable levels to be a few notches higher.

#1 A Happy Family Share icon

You May Also Like:

#2 Kiwi And His Goth Wife Have Four Beautiful Half-Goth Babies Share icon

#3 In Istanbul, A Stray Cat Mom Took Her Baby To The ER. Doctors And Paramedics Helped The Baby And Took Them To A Vet Share icon

Similar to humans, maternal instincts are strong among animals like sloth bears. According to the India-based non-profit organization Wildlife SOS, sloth bears carry their cubs all day until age two. Leopards are the same way. They are very protective of their younglings, who depend on their mothers for basic needs like food, protection, and shelter for the first couple of years of their lives.

#4 The Joy On The Baby's Face Share icon

#5 Koala Mom And Her Son After Being Rescued From The Fires In Australia Share icon

#6 A Family Meowed On My Door And I Adopted Them Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Biparental care likewise exists in the animal kingdom, but the roles are sometimes reversed. For water birds like jacanas, the male does most of the work, which includes protecting their territory, looking for food, and teaching their younglings survival skills. The female, meanwhile, has several mates and is not at all involved in raising their offspring.

#7 This Baby Hippo Has A Very Supportive Mom Share icon

#8 Today Our Cat Gave Birth To 4 Kittens, And Her Blissful, Exhausted Face While Hugging Her Baby Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things I've Seen Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Baby Lamb Share icon

It’s almost a similar case with emperor penguins. The fathers usually gather food and teach their young to survive harsh weather conditions. The mothers leave the colony to allow their male counterparts to keep the eggs warm. The division of parental labor among barn owls is more similar to that of humans. The males are hunter-gatherers, while the females nurture and incubate the eggs.

#10 Fantastic Fox Family Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 These Three Tawny Frogmouth Birds Share icon

#12 My Pet Cow Had A Calf For The First Time Today, She Seems To Be A Pretty Good Mom Share icon

Alloparenting also happens between animals. Female elephants, being matriarchal in nature, usually become foster parents to newcomers. Similarly, rhesus macaque monkeys form social bonds with each other and can quickly build familial relationships with orphaned babies.

#13 Pups Learning Important Life Skills From Mama Share icon

#14 Our Cat Ada Gave Birth 2 Days Ago Share icon

#15 The Protective Shells Of Baby Pangolins Are Very Soft When They Are Young, So The Mothers Curl Around Their Bodies To Protect Them Share icon

We’d also like to hear from you, readers. Do you see similarities between human and animal parenting? How close or far apart are they? Let’s liven up the comments section!

#16 One Very Proud Mom Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 First Family Photo. Santa Barbara Zoo Share icon

#18 Cutie Share icon

#19 Dad Meeting His Kiddos Share icon

#20 Family Trip Share icon

#21 Happy Mom With Her Puppies Share icon

#22 My Local Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals Had A Box Of Cats Dropped Off At Their Door, And These Babies Were Inside Share icon

#23 We Just Announced The Birth Of 4 New Asian Lion Cubs To Mother Gira And Father Shanto. These Adorable Four Were Born 8 Weeks Ago Share icon

#24 Mom Is Taking Care Of The Little Boys, And Dad Is Checking On Mom Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Good Job, Momma. We Weren’t Expecting 3 Share icon

#26 Hi There, Little Guy Share icon

#27 Proud Parents Share icon

#28 The Stray I’ve Been Feeding For Months Came To The House To Have Her Babies! First Family Photoshoot Share icon

#29 Ends Up That She Wasn't Fat After All Share icon

#30 The Strongest Bond Share icon

#31 Mother And One Of Her Sons Share icon

#32 My Cat Is A Very Proud Mom Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 3-Week-Old Sumatran Orangutan At The Philly Zoo, Looking Up At Mama Share icon

#34 Everyday Is A Parents' Day Share icon

#35 Mom And 13 Baby Ducks Share icon

#36 Mom And Her Child In My Garage Share icon

#37 Adorable Share icon

#38 Smiling Dashi And Her Daughters Pippa And Bow Bow Share icon

#39 We Sent Our Golden To Stay With My Mom For A Month While She Was In Heat So Our Male Couldn't Get Her Pregnant. She Came Back A Little Chunky So We Thought Grandma Had Spoiled Her Share icon The joke's on us... Our boy must have gotten her right before she left.



#40 Sweet First-Time Mama Cat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Baby Donkey Kissing Mom Hours After Birth Share icon

#42 Mom's Love Share icon

#43 "This Is How We Do It" Share icon

#44 Here's A Mama And Her Twins About 20 Minutes After They Were Born Share icon

#45 Proud Mama! Sarra With Her Triplets. She Gave Birth To Earlier Today Share icon

#46 Fostering This Little Family Who Came With Thanksgiving Names. Mama Macaroni, And Her Kids Turkey And Sweet Potato Share icon

#47 I Really Like This Picture I Took Of A Calf With Her Mom Share icon

#48 They’re Both Moms. Had Litters At The Same Time, And They Take Turns Feeding The Babies Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Fed Mama Cat One Time, And The Next Day She Brought Her Baby And Husband For Dinner Share icon

#50 Stopped To Take A Picture Of This Little Family, And This Daddy Goose Got All Angry And Protective Share icon

#51 So Cute Share icon

#52 Baby Swan Share icon

#53 This Is What My Day Was For. The Chicks Are White, Fluffy, And So Cute Share icon

#54 Monkey Mama Share icon

#55 "Look Human, The Baby I Made" Share icon

#56 Being A Mom Is Hard Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 A Family Of Ducks Has Moved Into Our Pool Share icon

#58 Babies Leaving Their Nest Share icon

#59 The Best Mum In The World Share icon

#60 Peaceful Pitbull Pup Propped On Parent Share icon

#61 Behold My Little Baby Kitten Share icon

#62 Mum And Her Puppies. 2 Days Old Share icon

#63 Mama Cat Desperately Protects Her Children During The Heavy Rain Share icon

#64 A Boy's Best Support Is His Mum Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Mama And Her Baby Share icon

#66 Spotted In My Front Yard Share icon

#67 This Mommy Sheep Snuggled Up With Her Babies Share icon

#68 A Sleepy Koala Napping With Her Joey Share icon

#69 Wild Baby Elephant Sleeping Under Their Mommy Share icon

#70 Mom And Baby In My Backyard Share icon

#71 These Two Lovebugs Became Parents Of Six Puppies This Week Share icon

#72 "Don’t Talk To My Child Again" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Mommy And Her Little Kittens Share icon

#74 Shot I Took Of A Pair Of Proud Parents Share icon

#75 When You're Mad At Your Baby, But You Still Have To Show Them Love Share icon

#76 A Mother Always Watches Her Baby Share icon

#77 Started Volunteering At The Animal Shelter 2 Weeks Ago. Brought Home My First Foster Family Today. Momma And Six 3-Week-Old Babies Share icon

#78 Loving This Pair,enna & Dahlia Share icon

#79 "Mommy's Gonna Clean You Up So You're Presentable When The Parole Board Comes By, Ok Sweetie?" Share icon

#80 And What Happened Next, Dad? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 Mama Was In Labor For An Extra Hour With This One. She Knows It Was Worth It Share icon

#82 Baby And Mommy Bird Share icon

#83 Proud Mum (Nova) And Her Precious Puppies Share icon

#84 Mama Swan With Newborn Babies Share icon

#85 Say Congrats To This Proud Mama And Hello To These Five Brand-New Kitties Share icon

#86 This Is Mama Stormy And Her 7 Babies Share icon

#87 Baby Scorpions Have Very Soft Exoskeletons. They Crawl Up Onto Their Mother's Back And Ride There For 10 To 20 Days Until Their Exoskeleton Gets Strong Enough Share icon A scorpion can have as many as 100 babies in a single brood. They are not hatched from eggs like insects.



#88 Dad (Potato) Is On Kitten Watch While Mom (Tot) Takes A Nap In The Background Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#89 Maternity Share icon

#90 My Brother's Dog Looks So Proud After Giving Birth To 5 Puppies Last Night Share icon

#91 The Expression On My Cat’s Face When I Came Downstairs To Find She’d Given Birth To Three Strong Kittens Share icon

#92 Meet A New Mother Of 9 Baby Cows Share icon

#93 Fresh Kittens With Their Mommy Share icon

#94 Happy Parents And Their Screaming Ball Of Feathers Share icon

#95 Parents Adopted A Stray A Few Months Ago. Turns Out She Was Pregnant Share icon

#96 My Baby Is Already A Mommy, I'm A Grandfather, Welcome Little Ones Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#97 My Dog Gave Birth To 4 Puppies Share icon

#98 She's The Best Mum Share icon

#99 Momma Loves You But She Also Needs To Take A Little Nap Share icon

#100 Mother Protecting Her Children Share icon

#101 This Scene Of Mother And Daughter. She Is A Gir Cow, Mostly Found In Gujarat, India Share icon

#102 Daughter And Mother, 19 And 20 Share icon It was a small litter, only 3 kittens, she wasn't even full-size yet. She came to the shelter pregnant and I kept one of her babies!



#103 First Family Photo. Look At The Proud Parents Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT