ADVERTISEMENT

I'm Goran Anastasovski, a freelance photographer from Macedonia. Photography is my passion, especially capturing wildlife and animals.



Nature and wild animals are my greatest passions and sources of inspiration for photography. I always strive to capture nature in its full glory and showcase the treasures it has to offer. Additionally, I aim to depict the character of these wild animals through beautiful portraits.



Here are some of my photographs of animal mums. Mothers of animals show the same and greater love for their babies as do people.



More info: Instagram | gorananastasovski.com | Facebook