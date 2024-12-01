ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it's your uncle who can't keep his radical opinions to himself or your classmates who want to convince everyone that their lives are perfect, nowadays it seems that everyone's online.

The Instagram account 'Comments By Celebs,' however, is dedicated to solely what the stars are saying. From savage comebacks to haters and heartfelt exchanges with fans to supportive messages and inside jokes with fellow colleagues, this pop culture hub notices it all.

While famous people were once untouchable and distant, social media has brought them closer than ever.

More info: Instagram