Andy Babbitz, a Los Angeles-based artist known for his witty, relatable comics, has a unique knack for uncovering humor in everyday situations. A former advertising art director, Andy combines his background in graphic design with his love for cartooning to create polished, memorable illustrations. Inspired by legends like Gary Larson and fueled by a passion for experimenting with unexpected formats, Andy has developed a signature style that keeps fans coming back for more. His work, often gracing the pages of The New Yorker, surprises audiences with unexpected twists and imaginative visual storytelling.

Lately, he’s also explored new creative territory with what he calls "tab art," bringing a fresh take to digital visuals that fans have enthusiastically embraced.

More info: Instagram | andybabbitz.com | newyorker.com

