This Artist Draws Quirky And Sarcastic Comics With Unexpected Endings (20 New Pics)
If you enjoy hilariously bizarre comics with a dark twist, then boy do we have a treat for you!
Brian Jas, the creator behind Gryzlock, continues to create comics that are a mix of dark humor, quirky characters, and absurdly hilarious situations. The artist wrote about himself with regard to his cartoons: "I'm just a dude trying to leave a mark on the world with juvenile, but hopefully funny, comics."
This time, Brian also shared some good news about his upcoming book, so if you like his sense of humor, be on the lookout for it in 2025!
In an interview with Bored Panda, first of all, Brian wrote: “Nice to be back on Bored Panda. Hope everyone is doing well over there.”
We were wondering what has changed since the last post, to which the artist responded by sharing more about his new book: “I’m actually putting my first comic book out! No release date yet, but coming in 2025. It’s just a way to sell out and make some money... Daddy needs new shoes! But, a bit more seriously, I just want to have a physical copy. Doing everything online is fun, but having a book feels more real.”
When asked about the theme behind his comics, Brian replied: “It’s all jokes, nothing is serious. Like them or don’t. If it made you smirk, that’s all that matters.”
As for the audience’s takeaway, the artist shared that he expects nothing. “There’s some that are more political, but most are just there to make you laugh,” added Brian.
Looking ahead, Brian shared what new themes, mediums, or projects he is the most excited to explore in his artistic journey.
“There’s a series I started called ‘Beyond.’ It was supposed to be a one-shot, but it was so popular that I continued it. I find it very hard to complete. It’s exhausting to draw something you never feel is good enough. I want to finish this arc and continue in a different direction with the series,” wrote Brian.
Lastly, the artist added: “I’m grateful for my fans. Thank you for being there. Hope you are all doing well.”
