ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoy hilariously bizarre comics with a dark twist, then boy do we have a treat for you!

Brian Jas, the creator behind Gryzlock , continues to create comics that are a mix of dark humor, quirky characters, and absurdly hilarious situations. The artist wrote about himself with regard to his cartoons: "I'm just a dude trying to leave a mark on the world with juvenile, but hopefully funny, comics."

This time, Brian also shared some good news about his upcoming book, so if you like his sense of humor, be on the lookout for it in 2025!

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com | x.com