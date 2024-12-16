ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoy hilariously bizarre comics with a dark twist, then boy do we have a treat for you!

Brian Jas, the creator behind Gryzlock, continues to create comics that are a mix of dark humor, quirky characters, and absurdly hilarious situations. The artist wrote about himself with regard to his cartoons: "I'm just a dude trying to leave a mark on the world with juvenile, but hopefully funny, comics."

This time, Brian also shared some good news about his upcoming book, so if you like his sense of humor, be on the lookout for it in 2025!

#1

Quirky and sarcastic comic strip featuring a heroine with a magic lasso and a surprised villain in an unexpected twist.

gryzlock_comics Report

In an interview with Bored Panda, first of all, Brian wrote: “Nice to be back on Bored Panda. Hope everyone is doing well over there.”

We were wondering what has changed since the last post, to which the artist responded by sharing more about his new book: “I’m actually putting my first comic book out! No release date yet, but coming in 2025. It’s just a way to sell out and make some money... Daddy needs new shoes! But, a bit more seriously, I just want to have a physical copy. Doing everything online is fun, but having a book feels more real.”
    #2

    Comic art with a quirky and sarcastic twist, featuring a masked hero confronting a villain and making an unexpected announcement.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #3

    Comic with quirky and sarcastic dialogue about the eclipse, featuring unexpected reactions and discussion on scientific beliefs.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    When asked about the theme behind his comics, Brian replied: “It’s all jokes, nothing is serious. Like them or don’t. If it made you smirk, that’s all that matters.”

    As for the audience’s takeaway, the artist shared that he expects nothing. “There’s some that are more political, but most are just there to make you laugh,” added Brian.
    #4

    Quirky comic showing a sarcastic fairy deciding a newborn's blessing, ending with unexpected humor.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #5

    Comic strip with quirky and sarcastic dialogue, featuring unexpected job advice leading to a surprising promotion.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    Looking ahead, Brian shared what new themes, mediums, or projects he is the most excited to explore in his artistic journey.

    “There’s a series I started called ‘Beyond.’ It was supposed to be a one-shot, but it was so popular that I continued it. I find it very hard to complete. It’s exhausting to draw something you never feel is good enough. I want to finish this arc and continue in a different direction with the series,” wrote Brian.

    #6

    Quirky comic strip with a farmer, sarcastic dialogue, and an unexpected bug transformation.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #7

    Quirky comic featuring demons discussing soul harvesting and a man's humorous desire for a goth girlfriend.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    Lastly, the artist added: “I’m grateful for my fans. Thank you for being there. Hope you are all doing well.”
    #8

    Quirky comic strip with a sarcastic twist, featuring a werewolf surprising a hiding man in the woods.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ♪Rawr! X3 Nuzzles! pounces on u, UwU....♫ - The real horror music

    #9

    Quirky comic with unconventional ending features a failed Jedi attempt and sarcastic Yoda remark.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #10

    Comic strip by artist features quirky superhero encounter with sarcastic twist involving missing diamond and unexpected ending.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #11

    Comic illustration of a character in a hat using power pills with a humorous, unexpected ending. Quirky and sarcastic tone.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #12

    Comic of a quirky scenario with an unexpected ending involving beams of light and a humorous twist with a devil character.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #13

    Comic by artist featuring a character needing coins for medical help after a fall, with unexpected sarcasm and ending.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #14

    Comic with quirky and sarcastic twist showing a character humorously interrupted during a ritual with unexpected holy water use.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #15

    Comic strip with a man in a red cap making sarcastic comments, reflecting quirky and unexpected humor.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #16

    Quirky comic strip showing a grandmother's prank gone wrong with a fake "Transformbot" sticker on a car.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #17

    Quirky comic with unexpected endings: two characters in humorous dialogue about sugar, leading to a sarcastic twist.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #18

    Quirky comic strip featuring Mario character with unexpected sarcastic ending.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #19

    Comic drawing of a bomb squad officer adjusting a clock on a nun, causing an explosion at an orphanage. Quirky and sarcastic.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There were actually terrorists that blew themselves up an hour too early because they forgot to synchronize the bomb timer with their watches

    #20

    Comic strip featuring quirky and sarcastic humor with an unexpected ending involving clowns and surprised characters.

    gryzlock_comics Report

