19 Slightly Inappropriate Comics By “Fruit Gone Bad” (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Meet John King, the well-known artist (to most of you, I'm sure) behind the quirky comic series "Fruit Gone Bad." Known for turning ordinary fruits, vegetables, and various foods into mischievous, darkly comedic characters, King infuses each one-panel comic with a distinctive twist. His secret ingredient? Observing life's little quirks and transforming everyday situations into extraordinary, laugh-out-loud moments.
Whether it's bananas on skateboards or oranges grappling with identity, King's comics offer a unique blend of light-hearted fun and thought-provoking commentary, resonating with readers often on a meaningful level.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Given the chance, Bored Panda reached out to John with some new questions!
“Well, I've always believed that the world needs a bit more laughter, especially now,” John King shared when asked about inspiration and humor. “Humor can be found in the most ordinary places. Just observing life, be it a playful fruit or the night sky, can spark an idea. Puns, well, they've been a guilty pleasure of mine. I aim for my comics to be a quick chuckle in someone's day, nothing too heavy.”
“You know, fruits have always been around us, colorful and vibrant,” King continued, discussing his choice to use fruits as characters. “They're relatable in their simplicity. Giving them personalities, quirks, and dialogues, it's like breathing life into something we see every day but often overlook. And yes, they absolutely add a unique charm, don't they? They're nature's little comedians if you ask me.”
“The most challenging aspect of making comics is trying to come up with a visual of what’s going on in the scene and then finding the perfect words to convey the joke,” King said when he reflected on comic creation challenges we asked him about. “The most enjoyable part of the process is when I get the wording perfect and the comic is colored and cleaned up.”
“My style has definitely changed, but not by much,” King shared a little bit more about his artistic evolution. “If you scroll to the bottom of my Instagram page, you can see the difference. I make the limbs of my characters smaller now and the coloring is bolder. The comics have gotten more risqué also.”
“I have to admit I’m a bit behind in using newer technology to make comics,” When asked, King confessed when discussing staying true to his style. “Most of them are drawn using the computer these days. I’m a bit old-fashioned in that sense. I still draw with pencil and ink. The coloring is done with colored pencils and then touched up using Photoshop. Staying up to date with current trends in everyday life is a bit tough also because, for the most part, I refuse to bring race, religion, and politics into my comics. Politics is in everything lately, but won’t be in my comics. I want people to smile, not be miserable!”