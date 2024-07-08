ADVERTISEMENT

Meet John King, the well-known artist (to most of you, I'm sure) behind the quirky comic series "Fruit Gone Bad." Known for turning ordinary fruits, vegetables, and various foods into mischievous, darkly comedic characters, King infuses each one-panel comic with a distinctive twist. His secret ingredient? Observing life's little quirks and transforming everyday situations into extraordinary, laugh-out-loud moments.

Whether it's bananas on skateboards or oranges grappling with identity, King's comics offer a unique blend of light-hearted fun and thought-provoking commentary, resonating with readers often on a meaningful level.

More info: Instagram