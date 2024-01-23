21 Funny And Slightly Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’ (New Pics)
In the comics, especially on social media, where the spotlight usually shines on superheroes, animals, and mythical beings, an artist known as Ny Cartoonist has introduced a novel and quirky twist.
John King with his comic series "Fruit Gone Bad," has turned ordinary fruits, vegetables, and various foods into characters endowed with mischievous traits and a sense of dark comedy. His one-panel comics present a distinctive and unconventional take on these typically wholesome protagonists, provocatively reimagining them beyond their usual "beneficial" roles.
More info: Instagram
