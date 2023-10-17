ADVERTISEMENT

John King, a prominent NY cartoonist, is known for his unique one-panel comics that masterfully combine dark humor with... well anything food-related. In stark contrast to lengthy narratives or multi-panel comic strips, King specializes in crafting short, yet impactful comics. His standout approach? A rich sauce drizzle of dark humor.

Delving into his renowned webcomic, "Fruit Gone Bad," he uncovers a world where fruits, vegetables, and other diverse foods - from bread to pizza - aren't just edibles but vivid characters dragged into relationships and societal standards. These characters, while engaging in mature themes and occasionally touching into taboo zones, also resonate with the audience due to their hilarious takes on the quirks of today's world.

With a substantial Instagram following of 87,500, "Fruit Gone Bad" offers a delightful blend of humor that's both sharp and cheeky.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
dbear_63 avatar
DB
DB
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was going to kill him myself but someone beet me to it.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
birgitgeig_ avatar
Show thyself
Show thyself
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aw~ the grapes ... raisins (pretty sure they went to the beach as grapes)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you can remember when that might be appreciated as a compliment, you're receiving Social Security.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
sofiaou avatar
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me who loves pickles and pickle juice: Traumatized. And don't question my weird tastes in food.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The second frame has the Twinkie thinking "I should've married a Ho Ho" which makes the joke actually funny.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

41 New Times NY Cartoonist Captures Dark Humor In One-Panel Food Comics Shares stats

fruitgonebad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!