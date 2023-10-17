‘Fruit Gone Bad’: Artist Exposes The Secret Twisted Life Of Food And Inanimate Objects In 33 Comics (New Pics)
John King, a prominent NY cartoonist, is known for his unique one-panel comics that masterfully combine dark humor with... well anything food-related. In stark contrast to lengthy narratives or multi-panel comic strips, King specializes in crafting short, yet impactful comics. His standout approach? A rich sauce drizzle of dark humor.
Delving into his renowned webcomic, "Fruit Gone Bad," he uncovers a world where fruits, vegetables, and other diverse foods - from bread to pizza - aren't just edibles but vivid characters dragged into relationships and societal standards. These characters, while engaging in mature themes and occasionally touching into taboo zones, also resonate with the audience due to their hilarious takes on the quirks of today's world.
With a substantial Instagram following of 87,500, "Fruit Gone Bad" offers a delightful blend of humor that's both sharp and cheeky.
More info: Instagram
