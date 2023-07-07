Are you ready for a fresh portion of some fruits that have gone bad? We are delighted to present you with 34 new comics by this NY cartoonist. The series "Fruit Gone Bad" has a huge fan base. The author shares his new works on his Instagram profile, which has gathered nearly 86k followers so far.

"Fruit Gone Bad," as the name suggests, mostly tells short stories about fruits, but there are also different characters playing main roles in some of them. We get to see veggies, drinks, sweets, and other products—mostly dedicated to consumption. What connects all of them is their innocent look. Their appearance, combined with the rough dialogues and grotesque situations they are in, result in a hilarious combo soaked with dark humor.

If you want to see our previous posts featuring more "Fruit Gone Bad" comics, you can click here, here, here, or here.

More info: Instagram