The comic series "Fruit Gone Bad" imagines a world where fruits, vegetables, and other foods are able to speak and share their thoughts. The cartoons are created by a New York cartoonist and feature quirky and twisted versions of food characters, as well as other objects, doing everyday activities like humans do and having their own social lives.

Some of the comics may be humorous or inappropriate, and may even change the way you think about your favorite foods. Despite this, the series has amassed a large following of more than 82k Instagram users who enjoy this kind of humor. Whether you find it funny or not, we'd love to hear your thoughts on this offbeat comic series.

The comics have been previously posted on Bored Panda and you can find them by clicking here, here and here.  

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

7points
POST
noodle
noodle
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor little Munchkin 🤣

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

6points
POST
noodle
noodle
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His idea seemed like pie in the sky.

0
0points
reply
#3

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

5points
POST
noodle
noodle
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Harry the Hunter?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#4

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

5points
POST
#5

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

5points
POST
#6

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

4points
POST
#7

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

4points
POST
#8

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

4points
POST
#9

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

3points
POST
#10

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

2points
POST
#11

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

2points
POST
#12

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

2points
POST
#13

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

1point
POST
#14

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

1point
POST
#15

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

1point
POST
#16

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

1point
POST
noodle
noodle
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She spent olive the money

0
0points
reply
#17

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

0points
POST
#18

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

0points
POST
#19

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

0points
POST
#20

25 New Hilariously Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’

fruitgonebad Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!