People like to say that celebrities are just like us, regular folks. But a non-famous person could probably never get away with the things some famous people have done. More and more people are becoming aware of cancel culture, as 61% of American adults say they're familiar with the term.

However, as netizens like to say, cancel culture is not real. Otherwise, we wouldn't have famous people who have done some seriously heinous things continuing to work in the entertainment industry years after their transgressions.

Being rude to a waiter is definitely jerk behavior. But the things that folks have shared in one online thread recently were actual crimes. "What is some shady info about a celeb that everyone seems to have forgotten about?" one person asked. After you read these, you may never look at many celebrities the same way again.

One cast member of Home Alone turned out to be part of a p****hile ring and just launched a war against Iran.

Sick of these rumours about Macauley Culkin

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Donald Trump had his "charity" shut down, and he and his kids are prohibited from operating a charity, because they were taking money donated for children's cancer research and spending it on themselves.

    I bet his followers came up with an excuse for this too, i mean they are coming up with excuses for raping and muderīng children so...

    #3

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Brett Favre stole millions meant for the poorest people in Mississippi and has yet to be held accountable.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities That Caitlyn Jenner caused a car accident that ended up k*****g someone.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Mark Wahlberg was a really bad dude. Here in Boston, among the older locals, he is considered trash.

    And it wasn't any single incident, but many.

    His past racism is not going away

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Steven Tyler groomed a girl who he was legally responsible for after he'd convinced her mother to hand over legal guardianship. And I see that slimy p**o on TV all the time, treated like rock royalty. Repulsive.

    Why are we censoring the word "p**o" now? Is the British spelling also censored? Can we fall back on that when talking about Trump, Andy, et al? Paedo. Ah, yes we can.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Paul Walker dating 16 year olds in his 30s and not just on one occasion.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Wesley Snipes dated Halle Berry and hit her so hard she has permanent partial hearing loss.

    She never revealed him either, this came out through a third person.

    Why has no one mentioned Phil Spector? the years of psychological t*****e and sabotaging the career of Ronnie Bennett and m****r of Lana Clarkson in 2003, saying she committed s*****e.

    Justin Timberlake didn't standup for Janet Jackson when her top came off during their performance. She shouldn't have been blacklisted and he should have spoken up for her.

    That entire thing was a storm in a teacup. A n****e? OH MY GOD. THINK OF THE CHILDREN. Honestly, that was just American prudishness. Wouldn't have raised an eyebrow in most of Europe.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Dr Dre beat a reporter so severely he broke her jaw, then threw her down some stairs. Then he and his crew took the p**s out of her for decades. But then he said sorry. So that's OK?

    No, he belongs in jail tbh.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities John Lennon almost beat a person to d**th over allegations of being gay.

    It's OK. He was m*rdered for it.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities No one is forgetting about diddy, but rather it has become a meme.

    Nasty POS, now he's crying crocodile tears and begging the fanta füĥrer for mercy.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Jack Nicholson once beat an adult worker so badly she had brain damage.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Chris Brown physically abusing Rihanna.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Shia Le-d*******g admitted to beating the s**t out of his ex's yet everyone is 'rooting' for him even when he's still proving to be a huge menace.

    I'm not rooting for this prīck.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Brad Pitt's kids accused him of domestic v*****e against them and their mother, Angelina Jolie, onboard their private jet. No one batted an eye. Some of these kids won't even talk to him anymore. It kinda puts him in a league with Shia LaBeouf.

    Ted Kennedy left a women in a car that was sinking in the water.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities That Trisha Paytas dated and defended a p****hile, labeled herself as one multiple times in videos and on Twitter, threatened to k**l multiple partners, beat her now husband and held him against his will, lied about being trans, lied about having DID and schizophrenia, outted her ex Sean, filmed herself recreating the m****r of Jon Benet, made a music video dressed at the s***e from Django, made a song called Jungle Fever.... I don't have all day but that's just a few.

    Accidents happen of course, but Matthew Broderick was charged with “reckless driving” after he crashed his rental car head-on into another, k*****g both passengers (a mother and daughter) in 1987 in Ireland. I mention this only bc Matthew Broderick is a d**k and I think he got off easy bc of $$.

    It’s old school, but Bob Barker was not a kindly old man. The Price is Right models filed multiple complaints of s****l harassment. Several of these suits were settled out of court to the tune of millions of dollars in damages.

    Some guy once said he liked to grab women by the p***y. I wonder whatever happened to him?

    Wilmer Valderama

    He dated Demi levato when she was 17 and he was 29; when he was 20, he dated 15-year-old Mandy Moore; also dated Lindsay Lohan when she was 17 years old whilst he was 24.

    Groomer vibes.

    Arnold Schwarzenegger cheated on his then wife with their housekeeper and had a baby. The lady continued to be their housekeeper for years before this was found out.

    Mother Teresa believed that suffering brought people closer to God.

    Her clinics did a lot of good work, they also purposely avoided pain mitigation and arguably leaned towards more painful solutions.

    So yeah, Mother Teresa was a f*****g cenobite.

    She was not a friend of the poor. She was a friend of poverty.

    Bragging about walking into a dressing room where 13-16yo girls are naked or dressing is abhorrent and deviant.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Boy George. Tied a male adult worker to a radiator and beat him severely.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Oprah just happens to be 1 degree of separation from every major creep in Hollywood and politics. Yet has never said anything

    At least with most other people on this list they arent pretending to be this moral feminist icon. Most of them probably at some level know they suck.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Ashton Kutcher went to pick up some chick he was casually seeing and found her m******d in her home, a victim of some serial k*ller that was hitting LA.

    Instead of calling the police, he went to the car and asked his agent how to avoid bad PR, and didn't call it in. Let somebody else find her and call, and then pretended to be shocked.

    ALLEGEDLY of course. He's an absolute f*****g s*****g, there's so much with him.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Jimmy Page, the guitarist with Led Zeppelin, “dated” a 14 year-old girl when he was 28.

    I've just read through her bio on Wiki and it's, well, colourful.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Ceelo Green

    After pleading no contest to spiking a woman’s drink, who later would report waking up in his bed.

    “In tweets that were later deleted from his account, Green addressed the court's decision, writing, "People who have really been r***d REMEMBER!!!" In another tweet, the musician wrote, "If someone is passed out they're not even WITH you consciously! so WITH Implies consent." Green added, "When someone brakes on a home there is broken glass where is your plausible proof anyone was r***d.".

    Whatever happened with all that Panama papers stuff?

    Quietly went away due to pressure from the guilty.

    Elvis groomed Percilla when she was 14 & he was a grown a*s man

    He moved her into his mansion shortly after meeting her & would regularly fly her to Vegas & ply her with d***s and alcohol. He lost interest in her when she was around 21.

    John Stamos brought a woman back to his hotel room to “hook up” with her. He excused himself to the bathroom and his friend entered the room and proceeded to have s*x with the woman (the lights were off and she thought it was John). It’s f****d up and s****l a*****t.

    Adam Levine

    Cheated on his pregnant wife with multiple models.

    Also, those messages were the worst sexting ever, total "haha, and what else?" with insufferable narcissistic bro vibes.

    Brett Favre stole taxpayer money from the poorest state in the country so he could build a volleyball gym for his daughter.

    Kobe r***d a woman, admitted to it, got off, and is beloved by way too many. Also, he got a bunch of people k****d in that crash. I might be remembering wrong, but I think even LAPD grounded their helicopters that day.

    R Kelly. Hard to believe Lady Gaga did a duet with him. He should’ve been in jail a long time ago.

    Whoopi Goldberg still defends child r**ist Roman Polanski.

    Not just Goldberg. Several Hollywood stars gave him a standing ovation when he won the Best Director Oscar. He didn't attend the ceremony in person because he's still wanted in the US for his crimes so he'd have been arrested. He fled to France, because France doesn't extradite French citizens to countries outside the EU.

    Teyana Taylor has become everyone's favorite actress (at least on my FYPs) but forget that she is actively best friends with Chris Brown and even changed her profile picture to a beaten up Rihanna to mock her during a spat they had in 2013.

    James Brown set his wife on fire.

    Jim Harbaugh left a coed stranded in the desert. They went to a Casino. She didn’t know he was married.

    He had a Banana Yellow Corvette, deputy sheriff pulled him over for suspicion of drunk driving at 4am

    When he realized who it was, he called and woke the sheriff on his personal cellphone to see what he should do… the sheriff told him to stall so he can sober up.

    Then Harbaugh screamed, “don’t you know who the f**k I am“.

    The sheriff heard this over the radio, and then said, “f**k him, bring him in.”

    Harbaugh left the girl stranded in the desert with no money, no way to call anyone.

    She finally made it back to U San Diego campus and called her father in tears.

    The father was a big-time donor and was able to get the Harbaugh family home number. Jimmy was still in the drunk tank. The Missus was at 8am Mass and came home to a scathing message on the answering machine.

    Jim found his items on the curb when he finally got out of jail and the locks were already changed.

    The next morning, she filed for divorce.
    Detail details are part of public record in San Diego County

    The AD at USD was looking for a way to get Harbaugh out of there because the Boosters were complaining earlier in the season about the bush league tactics of Harbaugh (ie: throwing on 1st down in the 4th Q, with the starters still in and up 42-0 vs Butler). He finally found a taker, in Stanford.

    At Stanford, Harbaugh rode his bicycle around campus, hitting on coeds. He ended up marrying one after getting her pregnant.

    Alec Baldwin’s nasty voicemail to his daughter.

    Heath Ledger died on January 22, 2008, from an accidental o******e of prescription medications, including painkillers, anti-anxiety pills, and sleeping pills. Following the discovery of his body by a masseuse, it was revealed that Mary-Kate Olsen was contacted by the masseuse before 911 was called, sparking investigation, though she denied any involvement.

    Mitt Romney committed a hate crime in his teens and laughed it off when asked about it as a presidential nominee without having shown meaningful remorse or growth.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Dr. Seuss was having an affair while his wife was going through cancer treatments. After she committed s*****e, (partly because of his infidelity) he married his affair partner.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities In 1979, a 16 year old prostitute overdosed at Don Henley's home. He claimed he didn't know her age and didn't have s*x with her. I think he was put on probation but that was the end of it.

    Pretty much anything about jared leto.

    When Jerry Seinfeld was in his late 30's while Seinfeld was running, he started "dating" a 17 year old girl. Their relationship lasted for 4 years. This was heavily publicized.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities British celebrity Jonathan Ross’s wife, scriptwriter Jane Goldman, briefly left him for a member of the band Barenaked Ladies. It appears that someone has spent a lot of money having this erased from public record as it was well reported at the time.

    Jim Carey’s ex gf was made to sign an NDA and committed s*****e.

    Vince Neal singer Motley Crue

    1985 plead guilty to vehicular manslaughter driving under the influence. K*****g 1 and severely injuring two others.

    15 days time served.

    Niel Patrick Harris recreated Amy Winehouse's corpse with a meat platter at a party.

    Scarlett Johansson just won't quit defending p**o groomer Woody Allen.

    This is harmless compared to everything else here, but just as far as someone’s actions not matching their public image:

    Julia Robert cancelled her wedding to actor Kiefer Sutherland just three days before the ceremony, then ran off to Ireland with his close friend Jason Patric.

    Years later when she met her now-husband Danny Moder on a film set he was married, and left his wife for Julia.

    Pete Townsend regarding dodgy internet stuff.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities That time in 2018 when Lindsay Lohan attempted to kidnap a Syrian refugee family's child on Instagram live, followed them as they tried to leave, and got punched in the face when she tried to physically grab the child from his mother.

    65 Shady Info People Somehow Forgot About Celebrities Jenny McCarthy assaulting Justin Bieber on stage. Chris Isaak assaulting Cameron Diaz on stage.

    Jon Hamm was a huge part of violent fraternity hazing in college. The victim said he was “severely beaten, dragged with a hammer, and had his pants lit on fire.”

    The fraternity chapter was permanently disbanded and Hamm transferred to a different college after.

    Josh Brolin beat the s**t out of Diane Lane in 2004. They remained together until 2013.

    Ozzy Osborne was arrested for attempted m****r for trying to k**l his wife. I mean, it was Sharon but still.

    Noel Fielding (Boosh / Bake Off) "dated" Pixie Geldoff when she was 16 (and in the middle of her GCSEs), and he was 33 (technically legal in the UK, age of consent is 16). And it wasn't "a different time" back then. I remember the Boosh fandom was horrified that he was seeing a school girl.

    He's also great mates with Russell Brand. So, erm, yeah. Not as wholesome as he presents.

    Chrissy Teigen's creepy twitter history.

    Karl Malone impregnated a 13-year-old girl when he was 20 denied that child and later on that child became an NFL player.

    John Edwards having a love child while his wife Elizabeth was loosing her battle with cancer.

