Before we dive into the list, it’s important to note that many examples of cancel culture make it a polarizing topic. It’s up to each person to decide, based on their own values and experiences, whether or not someone deserves to be canceled, and this list is not meant to condone or justify any offensive behavior. Rather, it’s intended to shed light on the complex and occasionally unfair nature of cancel culture and spark a conversation about its role in our society.

From controversial statements to misconstrued actions, many celebrities have faced the public’s wrath and have been left to pick up the pieces of their shattered careers. But were they really deserving of such harsh punishment? That’s what people have been discussing on Reddit when a user asked which celebrities can be considered cancel culture victims. Buckle up because we’re about to dive deep into the lives of famous people who faced intense public scrutiny and backlash, leading many to believe they could be considered unfairly canceled celebrities. Will they ever be able to make a comeback? Only time will tell.

While the world has certainly witnessed its fair share of deserved cancellations, there’s a plethora of canceled celebrities who many believe have been unfairly axed from the public sphere. Cancel culture is a powerful tool for social justice, but it’s also regularly used as a weapon to attack and ostracize individuals without fully considering the context or nuance of their actions.

Welcome to the wild world of cancel culture, where one misstep, offensive remark, or controversial action can lead to a swift and often brutal demise in the public eye. It’s probably a term you’ve heard before. But what does it mean to be canceled? Simply put, cancel culture refers to the act of boycotting or rejecting a celebrity, brand, or idea due to their perceived wrongdoing or offensive behavior. It’s a way for the public to hold individuals and companies accountable for their actions and to demand change. The whole thing that recently hit Balenciaga is a perfect example.

#1 Rebecca Black: Puts out bad song on YouTube = death threats.

#2 Dixie Chicks for opposing the Gulf War.

#3 Sinéad O'Connor for ripping up the picture of the pope on "Saturday Night Live" to protest child abuse in the church.

#4 Janet Jackson.

#5 Richard Gere. The man was really popular as an actor until he mentioned the poor treatment of Tibet by the Chinese government.

#6 Fiona Apple - got blacklisted for giving a true (but somewhat edgy) stance on Hollywood culture.

#7 Yoko Ono. Yeah, she’s weird, but she didn’t break up "The Beatles." Paul McCartney has said multiple times that "The Beatles" broke up because John Lennon was difficult to work with, not because of Yoko, but because of his inflated ego.

#8 Al Franken.

#9 "Jenna Marbles. Did she do some inappropriate and cringe things? Yes. Were most of those things literally a decade ago? Also yes. And she has given heartfelt apologies since then. I don't understand the purpose of canceling someone who has already changed."

#10 All the women - and there is quite a list - who got blacklisted when Harvey Weinstein didn't get his way.

#11 Apu from "The Simpsons." Like no one cares about the "Family Guy" or "South Park." Why now, he’s been around for decades, why not before?

#12 Colin Kaepernick. When you google him it says, American activist. It's like he never even played football.

#13 Aziz Ansari. From what was reported, it was all consensual and just sounded like a bad date. "Master of None" was peaking and then that happened and he kinda vanished.

#14 Aunt Jemima.

#15 Eartha Kitt, a cat woman in 3rd season of "Batman." Got blacklisted from Hollywood for calling out the president at the White House about the war.

#16 Rachel Nichols. A female sports reporter on a great run on ESPN was spied on by a camera being left saying that ESPN's policies for minority representation should not supersede her contractual obligated work (hosting the NBA finals.) She did not say anything bad about Maria Taylor (the person ESPN wanted to switch her with), and any other minorities other than the policies themselves were a result of ESPN's poor diversity choices.

#17 Winona Ryder. She shoplifted a few things. She got shut out for quite a while after that. Glad she did well in Stranger Things. It was refreshing to see her again.

#18 Fatty Arbuckle. Really a sad story.

#19 Katherine Heigl. All she did was talk about how the conditions were when working on Grey's Anatomy and she got blacklisted. Ellen Pompeo said the same thing years later yet she was praised for it. So unfair how seniority f*cks everything up.

#20 "Melanie Martinez. I know her reputation is better and she's kind of been uncancelled but the number of people who just threw her stuff away and decided she was guilty with no evidence and a story that changed I don't even know how many times."

#21 The Liam Neeson cancellation bothered me. The guy was brave enough to share a feeling he had decades ago as a young man and that he felt lucky not to have not had an opportunity to act on those feelings and somehow people interpreted it as Liam Neeson is racist. If anything, his story is an example of the kind of growth we need people to be sharing. Nobody is ever fully formed.

#22 Iggy Azalea. She was one of the first women to come forward about T.I. and his wife's sexual misconduct. Also got labeled a cultural appropriator and a racist by them and black Twitter. If she's a bad person for trying to rap while white then so is Eminem.

#23 Charlie Chaplin got canceled by the US government.

#24 Taylor Swift in 2016.

#25 Dwayne Johnson.

#26 "CallMeCarson. Literally was canceled for being in a relationship with a 17-year-old as a 19-year-old. I don't get how it is so big thing."

#27 Cavetown. He said some accidentally hurtful things… when he was a teenager.

#28 Wasn’t Rose McGowan canceled for basically calling out the shady stuff that Harvey Weinstein and others were doing?

#29 I liked Mira Sorvino as an actor and then gone because of Weinstein. Hope she gets more roles soon.

#30 Paul Reubens. Although he has been somewhat uncancelled since.

#31 Brendan Fraser. The dude spoke up about being sexually assaulted and was never heard from again until recently. He seems like such a good guy so I'm glad he's back in the spotlight.

#32 Mo'nique. Oprah and Tyler Perry teamed up to make sure she will not get a role because she refused to promote a movie where her salary was low.

#33 George Michael. A public bathroom may not be the best place to get freaky, but at least it was consensual.

#34 Lindsay Ellis. That wasn't social justice, that was bullying and harassing someone to admit online that they were sexually assaulted as a young adult.

#35 Paul Ruebens.

#36 Katherine Heigl. While trash - talking her writers isn’t great she did call out the outrageous hours the cast and crew work (18 hours + a day) which is crazy dangerous and everyone just called her ungrateful.

#37 Kathy Griffin. She was right about Trump and everyone knew it.

#38 Nathan Fillion. "Firefly" deserved a second season.

#39 "Garrison Keillor. As far as I could tell, he touched someone on the small of their back during a photo."

#40 "I was pretty bummed when 'Crashing' on HBO got canceled a few years ago."

#41 Michael Phelps for sure.

#42 Kate Smith. She was not racist and was a proud democrat. What the Flyers did to her was appalling.

#43 "Hailey Bieber. I'm not a fan of her, I actually love Selena, I just thought that it's time for people to move on and be kind to anyone."

#44 Sacha Baron Cohen for being too political.

#45 "James Gunn. I hope he's recovered from all that garbage."

#46 Corey Feldman literally warned about child abuse in their business and was speaking from experience and was shut down and that cunt Barbara Walters said "you're damaging an entire industry."

#47 Courtney Love for calling out Harvey Weinstein.

#48 Monica Lewinsky.

#49 Fatty Chris Hardwick. Investigations were done, and no wrongdoing was found, looked like it was a case of a toxic ex. The guy's career isn’t the same as it was. He was on the rise, getting tons of opportunities, just gotten married, and then BOOM his ex came out with all kinds of allegations that were denied by pretty much everyone that knew them. Arbuckle. Really sad story.

#50 Shoeless Joe Jackson.

#51 Gilbert Godfrey. He made a joke too soon about a natural disaster but it was just that - a joke. He lost his Aflac gig and other jobs because of it which I felt was way too much. He was amazing and hilarious.

#52 Hartley Sawyer. He was great in the "Flash." His old tweets are old, so f*ck it.

#53 Sarah Silverman. She did a blackface bit that was targeting how messed up blackface is, and people called her out for being racist. It’s so weird because things like empathy and understanding are genuine aspects of being a critically thinking person, but it’s been weaponized into this weird need to feel outraged at anything without actually evaluating the thing.

#54 Pete Rose. He was canceled before being canceled was a thing.