Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Restaurant Owner Upset A Trans Man Is In A Traditional Performance, Their Sifu Is Not Having It
Social Issues

Restaurant Owner Upset A Trans Man Is In A Traditional Performance, Their Sifu Is Not Having It

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports or martial arts are about more than just physical activity. They teach people discipline, require them to respect those around them—be it a rival or a teammate—and shape the core values people tend to live by.

For this Kung Fu student, it was their teacher—their Sifu—who taught them the importance of respecting others and standing up for what’s right. He led them by example by standing up for said student when someone tried to offend them, all the while using malicious compliance instead of Kung Fu moves. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Kung Fu focuses a great deal on showing respect for the art and the people involved

Image credits: Kyle Taylor / flickr (not the actual photo)

This Kung Fu student’s Sifu made sure they were treated with the respect they deserved

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: aowsakornprapat / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Garakta-Studio / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Silver-Syndicate

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, they didn’t hold back praise for the Sifu

ADVERTISEMENT

Some redditors weren’t too happy with the situation, though

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Read less »
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda