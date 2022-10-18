Fall jokes, or autumn jokes (for fellow British and international readers), are perfect for capturing the funsies and jollies of the pumpkin season. Whether you are looking for some funny fall jokes to help beat the summer blues and boost the release of the 'happy hormones' or want a hearty chuckle over your morning pumpkin spice latte, stick through with the post!

While some are still getting over the beach days being long gone, others are already employing the advantages of the year's most beautiful season. In fact, a study showed that fall is the favorite season for most Americans! It seems that for Americans, lingering colds, allergies, puddles, muddy shoes, and unforeseen showers don't take away from the magic and coziness of the sweater-weather season.

Observing the fall foliage, the chill in the air, oversized sweaters, chunky socks, and drinking hot choco in front of the fireplace really makes the fall season the perfect time to unwind and relax. However, the reduced level of sunlight can lead to a drop in serotonin, a hormone directly associated with mood swings. Thus, cracking jokes about fall is the way to go to increase your serotonin levels without frittering money away on food supplements.

Below, we've compiled a list of the funniest fall jokes and puns that will hopefully make you fall in love with the autumn season just a little more. Was there a fall joke on the list that made you crack a smile? Let us know! Also, check out our recent post if you are interested in even more weather jokes!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

UK: We call it “Autumn”, from the French word “Automne”, and later, from the Latin “Autumnus.”

USA: We call it Fall because leaves fall down.

Report

15points
POST
#2

My favorite part of autumn is walking through a hundred spider webs a day and screaming every single time.

Report

12points
POST
#3

Why are trees so carefree and easy going?

Because every fall, they let loose.

Report

11points
POST
#4

What did the ground say when fall came?

Well that’s a re-leaf.

Report

10points
POST
#5

In Autumn, what did the skydiver say?

"I love the fall."

Report

10points
POST
#6

What do you call a small pepper in late autumn?

A little chili.

Report

10points
POST
#7

Why can you trust leaves in the fall?

They speak from the b-autumn of their hearts.

Report

10points
POST
#8

What is a rock star’s favorite month?

Rock-tober.

Report

10points
POST
#9

What do Jedi trees say to each other in the fall?

"May the forest be with you."

Report

10points
POST
#10

What’s James Bond’s favorite hot drink?

Pumpkin spy-ced latte.

Report

9points
POST
#11

What do farmers wear under their shirt when they’re cold?

A har-vest.

Report

9points
POST
#12

What’s Voltaire's favorite dessert?

Candide apples.

Report

9points
POST
#13

What kind of car do Brits drive at fall?

An autumn-atic.

Report

9points
POST
#14

Why does Humpty Dumpty love autumn so much?

Because he had a great fall.

Report

9points
POST
#15

What do lumberjacks shout at the start of fall?

Sep-timberrrrrr!

Report

9points
POST
#16

What’s the best band to listen to in autumn?

The Spice Girls.

Report

9points
POST
#17

Why do trees hate going to school in the fall?

Because they’re easily stumped.

Report

9points
POST
#18

What’s the best thing to put into a pumpkin pie?

Your teeth.

Report

9points
POST
#19

What do the leaves say before they hibernate?

"Rake me up when September ends."

Report

9points
POST
#20

What happens when winter arrives?

Autumn leaves.

Report

9points
POST
#21

What’s the saddest side dish?

Sweet potato cries.

Report

9points
POST
#22

Who lives in the scary Hundred Acre Wood?

Winnie the Boo.

Report

9points
POST
#23

Why was the tree annoyed with the children?

They wouldn’t leaf him alone.

Report

8points
POST
#24

What do you call the ghost of a chicken?

A poultry-geist.

Report

8points
POST
#25

What is the cutest season?

Aww-tumn.

Report

8points
POST
#26

How are you supposed to talk in the apple library?

With your in-cider voice.

Report

8points
POST
#27

Why did the apple pie cry?

Its peelings were hurt!

Report

8points
POST
#28

What time of year do people get injured the most?

In the fall.

Report

8points
POST
#29

What reads and lives in an apple?

A bookworm.

Report

8points
POST
#30

What monster is red, round, and comes out in the fall?

Frankenapple.

Report

8points
POST
#31

What did October say to August?

"Wake me up when September ends!"

Report

8points
POST
#32

Why is Dracula so easy to fool?

Because he is a sucker!

Report

8points
POST
#33

Why did the courgette, the pumpkin and the butternut squash get on so well?

They were gourd friends.

Report

8points
POST
#34

Who plays James Bond best in an autumn orchard?

Pears Brosnan.

Report

8points
POST
#35

Why do people with vertigo hate autumn?

In case they have a bad fall.

Report

8points
POST
#36

What do trees say when autumn comes?

"Don’t leaf me this way"

Report

8points
POST
#37

What did the gardener do when he accidentally raked up a dead body?

Gasped in disbe-leaf.

Report

8points
POST
#38

Why was the autumn vegetable stew so valuable?

It contained 24 carat gourd.

Report

8points
POST
#39

Why was the robot couple’s anniversary in the fall?

They were autumn mated.

Report

8points
POST
#40

What’s the problem with eating too much pumpkin pie this time of year?

You’ll get autumn’y ache.

Report

8points
POST
#41

How do people pray to Autumnal Gods?

“I’m feeling gratefall for these days.”

Report

8points
POST
#42

Did you know that when leaves fall off of trees in Autumn, it’s because of nostalgia?

They’re trying to get back to their roots.

Report

8points
POST
#43

Why shouldn’t you date a girl named Autumn?

Because she’ll leave you.

Report

8points
POST
#44

Why do leaves change color in Autumn?

Because instead of chlorophyll, they chloro-empty.

Report

8points
POST
#45

What did Summer say to Spring before Autumn?

"Help! I am going to fall."

Report

8points
POST
#46

What if money grew on trees?

Autumn would be the best season ever.

Report

8points
POST
#47

What did one Almond tree say to another before Autumn?

"Hold onto your nuts; fall is here!"

Report

8points
POST
#48

Why did the turkey cross the road?

Because it was chicken's day off.

Report

8points
POST
#49

I would tell you an autumn joke but you probably wouldn’t fall for it.

Report

8points
POST
#50

How can one tree contact another tree?

Through a teleafone.

Report

8points
POST
#51

What do you get when you cross a train engine with an apple pie?

Puff pastry.

Report

8points
POST
#52

Why did the apple pie go to the dentist?

Because it needed a filling.

Report

8points
POST
#53

What’s an octopus’ favorite party?

Oktoperfest.

Report

7points
POST
#54

How should you hunt wild boar in the fall?

With an autumn-atic rifle.

Report

7points
POST
#55

Why did the conker get a sore throat?

Because it was a hoarse chestnut.

Report

7points
POST
#56

How do you fix a broken pumpkin?

With a pumpkin patch.

Report

7points
POST
#57

What happened when the turkey got in a fight?

The stuffing was knocked out of him.

Report

7points
POST
#58

What is it called when a tree takes some time off?

Paid leaf.

Report

7points
POST
#59

What did the leaf say to the other leaf?

"I’m falling for you."

Report

7points
POST
#60

What’s the biggest fall phenomenon in Australia?

The Great Barrier Leaf.

Report

7points
POST
#61

What is it called when a tree doesn’t think it’s autumn?

Disbe-leaf.

Report

7points
POST
#62

What do turkeys eat for dessert?

Peach gobbler.

Report

7points
POST
#63

Why’s it so easy to trick a leaf in October?

They fall for anything.

Report

7points
POST
#64

Why is autumn the proudest season?

It’s fall of it.

Report

7points
POST
#65

What do short-sighted ghouls wear?

Spooktacles.

Report

7points
POST
#66

What’s the ratio of a pumpkin’s circumference to its diameter?

Pumpkin Pi.

Report

7points
POST
#67

Who won the skeleton beauty contest?

No body.

Report

7points
POST
#68

What room are ghosts not allowed to enter?

The living room.

Report

7points
POST
#69

What should you do when you witness a crime in the forest?

Report it to the leaf of police.

Report

7points
POST
#70

What do you get when you drop a pumpkin?

Squash.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

What did the tree say to fall in their fight?

"I can’t do this anymore; I’m leafing."

Report

7points
POST
#72

What did the squash with an identity crisis say?

I’m A–Corn!

Report

7points
POST
#73

What’s the best kind of weather for growing guns and roses?

November rain.

Report

7points
POST
#74

Why did the squirrel call the tree a liar?

He couldn’t be-leaf a word he said.

Report

7points
POST
#75

Why should you always eat mushrooms in the morning?

It’s the breakfast of champignons.

Report

7points
POST
#76

What did the farmer tell the crying apple orchard keeper to do?

Grow a pear.

Report

7points
POST
#77

Why did the tree worry that he would never get his leaves back after autumn?

He didn’t be-leaf in himself.

Report

7points
POST
#78

Did you hear about the tree that deserted the forest at the end of fall?

He was absent without leaves.

Report

7points
POST
#79

How did the tree get a new job?

He had the right qua-leaf-ications.

Report

7points
POST
#80

What is the best pickup line in Autumn?

"Hey, girl are you a cool autumn breeze because you make me wanna jacket."

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Why should National Pride Day be on September 21?

September 22 is the first day of Autumn, and as everyone knows, Pride goes before a Fall.

Report

7points
POST
#82

Why are girls named Autumn not good at pranking?

Because nobody falls for it.

Report

7points
POST
#83

How did Grandma know it was autumn?

She had a fall sensor.

Report

7points
POST
#84

Why wasn’t autumn included in the list of seasons?

Because somebody had to take the fall.

Report

7points
POST
#85

Why do trees take a break every year in Autumn?

Annual Leave.

Report

7points
POST
#86

The four seasons were debating over who was the best.

Winter brags: “Well, you can make snowmen, and the snow is lovely. And then there’s Christmas!! Everyone enjoys the holiday season!”

Spring chuckles: “Sure, but everything is so fresh and new in the spring! It doesn’t get much better than all the new blooms!”

Summer says: “Yes, but I am without a doubt the best season overall! Girls in swimsuits, ice cream, and nice weather You can’t compete with it. What about you, Autumn? What can you offer?”

Autumn: leaves

Report

7points
POST
#87

What’s the preacher’s favorite autumn song?

A-maize-ing Grace.

Report

7points
POST
#88

What is the biggest problem with Autumn jokes?

No one falls for it.

Report

7points
POST
#89

Which is the most gourd-geous season of them all?

With all the pumpkins around, autumn.

Report

7points
POST
#90

What did the farmer kid say to another while picking up apples during Autumn?

Fall is a-maize-ing.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#91

What do the trees say when they start getting their leaves back in spring?

What a re-leaf!

Report

7points
POST
#92

What did the leaf feel when he first saw his long-lost nephew?

He was so g-leaf-ul.

Report

7points
POST
#93

Why do mother kangaroos hate rainy fall days?

Because their kids have to play inside!

Report

7points
POST
#94

Where do apples like to go hiking?

Mount Fuji.

Report

7points
POST
#95

Why is fall the best time of the year to go on vacation?

The weather is un-be-leaf-able!

Report

7points
POST
#96

What did the baker add to the apple pie to make it extra delicious?

Spice spice baby.

Report

7points
POST
#97

What did the squash say to the pumpkin?

"Life is gourd, isn’t it?"

Report

7points
POST
#98

What did the farmer say when his gourds went missing?

"There’s pumpkin strange going on around here."

Report

7points
POST
#99

Why was Cinderella not any good at softball?

Because her coach was a pumpkin!

Report

7points
POST
#100

What do tuna fish love to drink in fall?

Mulled brine.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#101

How many books do you read at fall?

I usually leaf through a couple of them.

Report

6points
POST
#102

Why did the pumpkin lose the boxing match?

He let his gourd down.

Report

6points
POST
#103

What’s Prince’s favorite vegetable?

A little red courgette.

Report

6points
POST
#104

Why did the tree decide to start taking art classes?

She wanted to branch out.

Report

6points
POST
#105

What did the apple say to the pie baker?

Use cherries instead.

Report

6points
POST
#106

How do leaves get from place to place?

Autumn-mobiles.

Report

6points
POST
#107

What is worse than finding a worm in your apple?

Finding half of a worm!

Report

6points
POST
#108

What’s an elephant’s favorite vegetable?

Squash.

Report

6points
POST
#109

What’s a ghost’s favorite nursery rhyme?

Little BOO Peep.

Report

6points
POST
#110

What’s a strangler’s favorite soup?

Garrot and coriander.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#111

What is the best book to read in autumn?

Gourd of the Rings.

Report

6points
POST
#112

Why was the man shopping for Reynolds Wrap?

He thought his wife wanted to see fall foilage.

Report

6points
POST
#113

Where does Neil Young put his cornflakes?

On his harvest spoon.

Report

6points
POST
#114

Why did no one laugh at the oak tree?

He kept telling acorn-y jokes.

Report

6points
POST
#115

Why was nobody scared of the tree?

His bark was worse than his bite.

Report

6points
POST
#116

What do cars eat in the fall?

Chestnuts roasting on an open tire.

Report

6points
POST
#117

Which emperor do skeletons love the most?

Napoleon Bone-aparte.

Report

6points
POST
#118

What did autumn say to summer?

“Make like a tree and leave!”

Report

6points
POST
#119

Autumn is better than summer.

Nope, that’s a fall-acy.

Report

6points
POST
#120

Why did the tree have to go to work every day this fall?

Because he couldn’t get any autumn leaves.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#121

What did the blades of grass say to the tree at the start of autumn?

"Please don’t leaf us again!”

Report

6points
POST
#122

What does a spaceship wear in autumn?

A hullover.

Report

6points
POST
#123

If fruit comes from a fruit tree, where does turkey come from?

Poultree.

Report

6points
POST
#124

Why do birds fly south for the fall?

It beats walking.

Report

6points
POST
#125

What does a school book do in the fall?

It puts on a jacket.

Report

6points
POST
#126

How do gourds get so strong?

By pumpkin iron.

Report

6points
POST
#127

What did the pumpkin football coach tell his team before the big game?

"Gourd big or gourd home!"

Report

6points
POST
#128

What did the pumpkin tell his girlfriend on their date?

"Hey pumpkin, you’re looking boo-tiful!"

Report

6points
POST
#129

Why do you never see deer hiding in trees?

Because they’re really good at it.

Report

5points
POST
#130

Why did the Jack-o’-lantern look after the pie?

They were pump-kin.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#131

Why are apples so bad in interrogations?

They always crumble.

Report

5points
POST
#132

Who helps the little pumpkins cross the road when they go to school?

The traffic gourd!

Report

5points
POST
#133

What is a scarecrow’s favorite fruit?

Straw-berries.

Report

5points
POST
#134

What part did the turkeys play in the Thanksgiving Day parade?

They played their drumsticks.

Report

5points
POST
#135

Why does the guy like to walk around and collect the colorful leaves, whenever Autumn comes around?

He is a street sweeper.

Report

5points
POST
#136

What band do autumn vandals listen to?

The Smashing Pumpkins.

Report

5points
POST
#137

I’ll leaf you alone now, as there’s not mushroom for more people to contreebute.

Report

5points
POST
#138

Why do pumpkins sit on people’s porches?

They don’t have any hands to knock on the door.

Report

5points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!