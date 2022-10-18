Below, we've compiled a list of the funniest fall jokes and puns that will hopefully make you fall in love with the autumn season just a little more. Was there a fall joke on the list that made you crack a smile? Let us know! Also, check out our recent post if you are interested in even more weather jokes !

Observing the fall foliage, the chill in the air, oversized sweaters, chunky socks, and drinking hot choco in front of the fireplace really makes the fall season the perfect time to unwind and relax. However, the reduced level of sunlight can lead to a drop in serotonin , a hormone directly associated with mood swings. Thus, cracking jokes about fall is the way to go to increase your serotonin levels without frittering money away on food supplements.

While some are still getting over the beach days being long gone, others are already employing the advantages of the year's most beautiful season. In fact, a study showed that fall is the favorite season for most Americans! It seems that for Americans, lingering colds, allergies, puddles, muddy shoes, and unforeseen showers don't take away from the magic and coziness of the sweater-weather season.

Fall jokes, or autumn jokes (for fellow British and international readers), are perfect for capturing the funsies and jollies of the pumpkin season. Whether you are looking for some funny fall jokes to help beat the summer blues and boost the release of the 'happy hormones' or want a hearty chuckle over your morning pumpkin spice latte, stick through with the post!

#1 UK: We call it “Autumn”, from the French word “Automne”, and later, from the Latin “Autumnus.”



USA: We call it Fall because leaves fall down.

#2 My favorite part of autumn is walking through a hundred spider webs a day and screaming every single time.

#3 Why are trees so carefree and easy going?



Because every fall, they let loose.

#4 What did the ground say when fall came?



Well that’s a re-leaf.

#5 In Autumn, what did the skydiver say?



"I love the fall."

#6 What do you call a small pepper in late autumn?



A little chili.

#7 Why can you trust leaves in the fall?



They speak from the b-autumn of their hearts.

#8 What is a rock star’s favorite month?



Rock-tober.

#9 What do Jedi trees say to each other in the fall?



"May the forest be with you."

#10 What’s James Bond’s favorite hot drink?



Pumpkin spy-ced latte.

#11 What do farmers wear under their shirt when they’re cold?



A har-vest.

#12 What’s Voltaire's favorite dessert?



Candide apples.

#13 What kind of car do Brits drive at fall?



An autumn-atic.

#14 Why does Humpty Dumpty love autumn so much?



Because he had a great fall.

#15 What do lumberjacks shout at the start of fall?



Sep-timberrrrrr!

#16 What’s the best band to listen to in autumn?



The Spice Girls.

#17 Why do trees hate going to school in the fall?



Because they’re easily stumped.

#18 What’s the best thing to put into a pumpkin pie?



Your teeth.

#19 What do the leaves say before they hibernate?



"Rake me up when September ends."

#20 What happens when winter arrives?



Autumn leaves.

#21 What’s the saddest side dish?



Sweet potato cries.

#22 Who lives in the scary Hundred Acre Wood?



Winnie the Boo.

#23 Why was the tree annoyed with the children?



They wouldn’t leaf him alone.

#24 What do you call the ghost of a chicken?



A poultry-geist.

#25 What is the cutest season?



Aww-tumn.

#26 How are you supposed to talk in the apple library?



With your in-cider voice.

#27 Why did the apple pie cry?



Its peelings were hurt!

#28 What time of year do people get injured the most?



In the fall.

#29 What reads and lives in an apple?



A bookworm.

#30 What monster is red, round, and comes out in the fall?



Frankenapple.

#31 What did October say to August?



"Wake me up when September ends!"

#32 Why is Dracula so easy to fool?



Because he is a sucker!

#33 Why did the courgette, the pumpkin and the butternut squash get on so well?



They were gourd friends.

#34 Who plays James Bond best in an autumn orchard?



Pears Brosnan.

#35 Why do people with vertigo hate autumn?



In case they have a bad fall.

#36 What do trees say when autumn comes?



"Don’t leaf me this way"

#37 What did the gardener do when he accidentally raked up a dead body?



Gasped in disbe-leaf.

#38 Why was the autumn vegetable stew so valuable?



It contained 24 carat gourd.

#39 Why was the robot couple’s anniversary in the fall?



They were autumn mated.

#40 What’s the problem with eating too much pumpkin pie this time of year?



You’ll get autumn’y ache.

#41 How do people pray to Autumnal Gods?



“I’m feeling gratefall for these days.”

#42 Did you know that when leaves fall off of trees in Autumn, it’s because of nostalgia?



They’re trying to get back to their roots.

#43 Why shouldn’t you date a girl named Autumn?



Because she’ll leave you.

#44 Why do leaves change color in Autumn?



Because instead of chlorophyll, they chloro-empty.

#45 What did Summer say to Spring before Autumn?



"Help! I am going to fall."

#46 What if money grew on trees?



Autumn would be the best season ever.

#47 What did one Almond tree say to another before Autumn?



"Hold onto your nuts; fall is here!"

#48 Why did the turkey cross the road?



Because it was chicken's day off.

#49 I would tell you an autumn joke but you probably wouldn’t fall for it.

#50 How can one tree contact another tree?



Through a teleafone.

#51 What do you get when you cross a train engine with an apple pie?



Puff pastry.

#52 Why did the apple pie go to the dentist?



Because it needed a filling.

#53 What’s an octopus’ favorite party?



Oktoperfest.

#54 How should you hunt wild boar in the fall?



With an autumn-atic rifle.

#55 Why did the conker get a sore throat?



Because it was a hoarse chestnut.

#56 How do you fix a broken pumpkin?



With a pumpkin patch.

#57 What happened when the turkey got in a fight?



The stuffing was knocked out of him.

#58 What is it called when a tree takes some time off?



Paid leaf.

#59 What did the leaf say to the other leaf?



"I’m falling for you."

#60 What’s the biggest fall phenomenon in Australia?



The Great Barrier Leaf.

#61 What is it called when a tree doesn’t think it’s autumn?



Disbe-leaf.

#62 What do turkeys eat for dessert?



Peach gobbler.

#63 Why’s it so easy to trick a leaf in October?



They fall for anything.

#64 Why is autumn the proudest season?



It’s fall of it.

#65 What do short-sighted ghouls wear?



Spooktacles.

#66 What’s the ratio of a pumpkin’s circumference to its diameter?



Pumpkin Pi.

#67 Who won the skeleton beauty contest?



No body.

#68 What room are ghosts not allowed to enter?



The living room.

#69 What should you do when you witness a crime in the forest?



Report it to the leaf of police.

#70 What do you get when you drop a pumpkin?



Squash.

#71 What did the tree say to fall in their fight?



"I can’t do this anymore; I’m leafing."

#72 What did the squash with an identity crisis say?



I’m A–Corn!

#73 What’s the best kind of weather for growing guns and roses?



November rain.

#74 Why did the squirrel call the tree a liar?



He couldn’t be-leaf a word he said.

#75 Why should you always eat mushrooms in the morning?



It’s the breakfast of champignons.

#76 What did the farmer tell the crying apple orchard keeper to do?



Grow a pear.

#77 Why did the tree worry that he would never get his leaves back after autumn?



He didn’t be-leaf in himself.

#78 Did you hear about the tree that deserted the forest at the end of fall?



He was absent without leaves.

#79 How did the tree get a new job?



He had the right qua-leaf-ications.

#80 What is the best pickup line in Autumn?



"Hey, girl are you a cool autumn breeze because you make me wanna jacket."

#81 Why should National Pride Day be on September 21?



September 22 is the first day of Autumn, and as everyone knows, Pride goes before a Fall.

#82 Why are girls named Autumn not good at pranking?



Because nobody falls for it.

#83 How did Grandma know it was autumn?



She had a fall sensor.

#84 Why wasn’t autumn included in the list of seasons?



Because somebody had to take the fall.

#85 Why do trees take a break every year in Autumn?



Annual Leave.

#86 The four seasons were debating over who was the best.



Winter brags: “Well, you can make snowmen, and the snow is lovely. And then there’s Christmas!! Everyone enjoys the holiday season!”



Spring chuckles: “Sure, but everything is so fresh and new in the spring! It doesn’t get much better than all the new blooms!”



Summer says: “Yes, but I am without a doubt the best season overall! Girls in swimsuits, ice cream, and nice weather You can’t compete with it. What about you, Autumn? What can you offer?”



Autumn: leaves

#87 What’s the preacher’s favorite autumn song?



A-maize-ing Grace.

#88 What is the biggest problem with Autumn jokes?



No one falls for it.

#89 Which is the most gourd-geous season of them all?



With all the pumpkins around, autumn.

#90 What did the farmer kid say to another while picking up apples during Autumn?



Fall is a-maize-ing.

#91 What do the trees say when they start getting their leaves back in spring?



What a re-leaf!

#92 What did the leaf feel when he first saw his long-lost nephew?



He was so g-leaf-ul.

#93 Why do mother kangaroos hate rainy fall days?



Because their kids have to play inside!

#94 Where do apples like to go hiking?



Mount Fuji.

#95 Why is fall the best time of the year to go on vacation?



The weather is un-be-leaf-able!

#96 What did the baker add to the apple pie to make it extra delicious?



Spice spice baby.

#97 What did the squash say to the pumpkin?



"Life is gourd, isn’t it?"

#98 What did the farmer say when his gourds went missing?



"There’s pumpkin strange going on around here."

#99 Why was Cinderella not any good at softball?



Because her coach was a pumpkin!

#100 What do tuna fish love to drink in fall?



Mulled brine.

#101 How many books do you read at fall?



I usually leaf through a couple of them.

#102 Why did the pumpkin lose the boxing match?



He let his gourd down.

#103 What’s Prince’s favorite vegetable?



A little red courgette.

#104 Why did the tree decide to start taking art classes?



She wanted to branch out.

#105 What did the apple say to the pie baker?



Use cherries instead.

#106 How do leaves get from place to place?



Autumn-mobiles.

#107 What is worse than finding a worm in your apple?



Finding half of a worm!

#108 What’s an elephant’s favorite vegetable?



Squash.

#109 What’s a ghost’s favorite nursery rhyme?



Little BOO Peep.

#110 What’s a strangler’s favorite soup?



Garrot and coriander.

#111 What is the best book to read in autumn?



Gourd of the Rings.

#112 Why was the man shopping for Reynolds Wrap?



He thought his wife wanted to see fall foilage.

#113 Where does Neil Young put his cornflakes?



On his harvest spoon.

#114 Why did no one laugh at the oak tree?



He kept telling acorn-y jokes.

#115 Why was nobody scared of the tree?



His bark was worse than his bite.

#116 What do cars eat in the fall?



Chestnuts roasting on an open tire.

#117 Which emperor do skeletons love the most?



Napoleon Bone-aparte.

#118 What did autumn say to summer?



“Make like a tree and leave!”

#119 Autumn is better than summer.



Nope, that’s a fall-acy.

#120 Why did the tree have to go to work every day this fall?



Because he couldn’t get any autumn leaves.

#121 What did the blades of grass say to the tree at the start of autumn?



"Please don’t leaf us again!”

#122 What does a spaceship wear in autumn?



A hullover.

#123 If fruit comes from a fruit tree, where does turkey come from?



Poultree.

#124 Why do birds fly south for the fall?



It beats walking.

#125 What does a school book do in the fall?



It puts on a jacket.

#126 How do gourds get so strong?



By pumpkin iron.

#127 What did the pumpkin football coach tell his team before the big game?



"Gourd big or gourd home!"

#128 What did the pumpkin tell his girlfriend on their date?



"Hey pumpkin, you’re looking boo-tiful!"

#129 Why do you never see deer hiding in trees?



Because they’re really good at it.

#130 Why did the Jack-o’-lantern look after the pie?



They were pump-kin.

#131 Why are apples so bad in interrogations?



They always crumble.

#132 Who helps the little pumpkins cross the road when they go to school?



The traffic gourd!

#133 What is a scarecrow’s favorite fruit?



Straw-berries.

#134 What part did the turkeys play in the Thanksgiving Day parade?



They played their drumsticks.

#135 Why does the guy like to walk around and collect the colorful leaves, whenever Autumn comes around?



He is a street sweeper.

#136 What band do autumn vandals listen to?



The Smashing Pumpkins.

#137 I’ll leaf you alone now, as there’s not mushroom for more people to contreebute.