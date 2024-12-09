Red Flags Of Toxic Managers And How To Deal With Them, According To Workplace Expert

ADVERTISEMENT

There are countless examples of toxic bosses. British entrepreneur Ben Askins dedicates an entire segment on social media to them, titled Worst Boss Ever. A few days ago, he shared a particularly shocking example of an employer’s insensitive reaction to a worker being hit by a car.

Instead of expressing concern, the boss asked when the injured employee would be back for an important meeting. This blatant disregard for the worker’s well-being sparked outrage online, leading many to share their own unpleasant workplace experiences.

The boss in Askins’ video learned about the employee’s unfortunate accident from another worker, Bored Panda previously reported.

Share icon Louise Carnachan, an organization development consultant, shared key signs to help identify a negative leader



Image credits: master1305/Freepik (not the actual photo)

“Where is Stacey? I haven’t seen her today and she isn’t responding to my messages,” they texted.

“Oh, you didn’t hear!” the worker responded. “Stacey got clipped by a car. I think she is okay. It wasn’t going quickly but she was pretty shook up. Beth just took her to the hospital to be checked out.”

The boss simply replied: “When will she be back? We have a pitch this afternoon and she’s supposed to be presenting.”

“I’m not sure. I doubt she’ll be back today, but I have her deck and the notes so I should be able to step in for her if that’s okay?” the worker suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the last thing we needed today,” the employer complained. “Would you mind just keeping in contact with Beth and Stacey and seeing if she can come back and present, we really need this win.”

Share icon

Image credits: Campaign Creators/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After initially refusing to let the other worker present the pitch, the boss eventually accepted the proposal, writing, “Fine, yeah, worst case scenario we go with you.”

To learn more about the signs of a toxic boss and how to deal with them, Bored Panda reached out to Louise Carnachan, an organization development consultant and award-winning author of Work Jerks: How to Cope with Difficult Bosses and Colleagues.

Analyzing the conversation, Carnachan described the boss’ response as “breathtakingly inhuman.”

“The boss’s first response should be, ‘Is she OK?’ rather than his preoccupation about a pitch.

“Then there’s the comment to the person who offered to take the injured employee’s place that he’s basically ‘the worst case scenario.’ That response should have been, ‘Thank you, I appreciate it! Shall we review the deck together before the presentation?’

ADVERTISEMENT

“But apparently this boss lost sight of what’s important.”

Carnachan is the author of Work Jerks: How to Cope with Difficult Bosses and Colleagues

Share icon

Image credits: louisecarnachan

Share icon

Image credits: google books

The expert, who shares workplace advice monthly on her blog, notes that there are various types of toxic bosses.

“Some examples are: those who behave as if people are interchangeable, just warm bodies, those who manipulate others to meet their own aims through threats or flattery or both, those who micromanage by hovering over your shoulder interfering with your work.”

Bosses who “don’t provide the tools, training, or coaching for employees to be successful in their roles, have tantrums or are in other ways unpredictable, or spew disrespect through comments or actions” also contribute to an unhealthy work environment.”

The expert described a boss’ text message responding to the news of an injured employee as “breathtakingly inhuman”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ben.askins

Share icon

Image credits: BP Montage/fakewhats

While not all employees are affected by the same behaviors, workers should focus on what they personally find upsetting to determine when it’s time to take action.

“Not everyone finds the same behavior upsetting, i.e., some employees may like the micromanager who’s in their business. However, most of us would prefer to be treated with respect, as fellow humans worthy of care and opportunities to do our best work.

“A person’s internal barometer is the best indicator of whether they are working with someone who matches their values or offends them to the point that it’s too stressful to be there,” adds Carnachan.



Toxic leaders are a widespread issue across various industries. A 2023 survey by FlexJobs found that 87% of professionals have had at least one toxic boss during their careers, with 30 percent encountering more than one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of the respondents (43%) who had worked for a toxic manager quit or left their jobs because of their bad behavior.

Ideally, dissatisfied workers would approach their manager or supervisor directly, expressing concerns without escalating the conflict or facing negative repercussions. However, when this isn’t possible, workers can employ different strategies to protect themselves from a toxic employer.



“The tactics depend on the behavior. A micromanager might be confronted directly with a question about what the worker needs to do to prove that they can handle the work without as much supervision.

“A manipulative boss may require that the employee be extremely careful over what they divulge about themselves that could be used against them—and I would caution, maintain some distance. Don’t get sucked into flattery when you’ve seen others go down that path then get kicked to the curb.”

“Staying in a toxic environment erodes your health and well-being (not to mention your personal relationships),” Carnachan notes

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“My advice is to identify your bottom line, the point where things are so intolerable that you need to leave—and make a plan. It may take a while to get everything in place but staying in a toxic environment erodes your health and well-being (not to mention your personal relationships).”



Gossiping with colleagues about the rotten boss is never a smart tactic, Carnachan warns. “While it feels good to bond on that level, it’s not a solution and it can leave you feeling even worse. And someone might tip the boss off which can make your life even more miserable.

“While working as a collective could influence change, in reality not everyone will follow through with ‘the plan’ in the heat of the moment which can leave vocal people out on a limb.”

A 2023 survey by FlexJobs found that 87% of professionals have had at least one toxic boss during their careers

Share icon

Image credits: Carl Heyerdahl/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ideally, an employee can address their boss first, their boss’s boss or human resources second. But sometimes the toxic boss is a reflection of a toxic workplace and those strategies won’t work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the worker is in a union, that’s the go-to. For those not in a union, if there’s an ombuds office, they are supposed to be confidential and impartial.”

In the US, if the issues have to do with harassment, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is a federal resource and there may be state or local resources as well, Carnachan explains.

“Employment lawyers may also be available but make sure you know how they charge for their work. There are risks to being a whistleblower so it’s important to be aware of what you’re getting into.”

According to Indeed, bad bosses can lower employee morale, making workers less enthusiastic about coming to work and completing their expected tasks. Additionally, negative leadership can lead to higher turnover rates and reduced productivity in the workplace.

People reacted to the boss’ insensitive text message and shared personal experiences of dealing with difficult managers

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon