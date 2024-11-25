Woman’s Clever Payback Stops Her Boss From Calling Her On Days Off Forever

ADVERTISEMENT

Resting is the other half of working hard. Without it, you’re bound to wear yourself down sooner or later.

This Redditor knew it all too well. So when her boss kept interrupting her time off with unnecessary calls, she decided to put a stop to it—with a move that was as petty as it was clever. Read all about it below.

The boss wouldn’t stop calling the woman on her days off

Image credits: semenay erdoğan / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Until she decided to return the favor

Image credits: magnetme / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TheBestOpossum

In the replies, the woman explained that she would stay in touch after work hours in case of emergencies

Her payback ended up earning plenty of support from readers

Some chimed in with experiences of their own