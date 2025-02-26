#1 Not quite everyone, but the newly-appointed Head of IT announced that everyone in the section would have to re-apply for their jobs. Nine-tenths of the people affected decided that if they had to jump through all the hoops - update their CVS, complete application forms and go through interviews - then they might as well try for better-paid and more interesting jobs than they currently had. Most of them did so very successfully and the new Head of IT found himself left with a rump of poorly-motivated employees who had not kept up with developments in their field, were probably the very ones he’d intended to get rid of and certainly were not up to the job of filling in for their former colleagues. He didn’t last very long….

#2 When I quit.



I worked for a man who was quite literally the stupidest man I’d ever worked with/for/near or around.



Example 1: Issued a report showing New Sun China Energy as a sale in Asia.



Boss protested. “No, that’s not right! It should be Europe.”



Me: “New Sun China Energy is located in China. Which is in Asia.”



Boss: “No! China’s in Europe.”



Me: “Um. No. China’s in Asia.”



Boss [thumping hand on desk]: China is part of Germany. You must report the sale in EU.



Me: Ok.



I proceeded to inform our plant manager (native German) that his country had exploded by a billion additional citizens because China was now a state of Germany. He got a laugh out of that.



Example 2: Member of my team was diagnosed with brain cancer and was dying. Still came into work every day because her life was so awful coming to work was the highlight of it.



Me to Boss: Deb needs Friday off for more radiation treatment.



Boss: That doesn’t work for me. Tell her to reschedule.



Example 3: Boss very proud of himself because he saved a ton of money on vet fees when his dog was bitten by another dog.



Me: How did you manage that?



Boss: I just wrapped duct tape around his snout to stop the bleeding.



Me: How will he eat or drink?



Boss: [silence]



I kid you not.



When I finally quit for better fields, my entire staff quit within the following week. I’d been protecting them from this sh*thead for years and no one could tolerate him. He ended to closing the year [a big task in a large corporate accounting department] with all TEMPS.



Ya just can’t make this stuff up.

#3 They hired a new manager to the department. I was #5 of 8 people. 3 people transferred to other departments and 5 quit outright, before the manager was removed. I was the only one to give an exit interview. I told them about the scheduling mistakes, ordering mistakes, lack of needed items and lack of health accommodations. they fired her 2 weeks after I left.

#4 The owner of the store made all of us sign a contract that we would neever change the date of the food, sush as tomatos. onions, lettuce etc. That was good, potentially keeping food poisoning from hitting the store, After we had all signed she then anounced that she would fire any body NOT changing the dates because it was a huge expense and waste to throw out out-of-date food. Within a week every last crew member had found another job and quit,

#5 I worked at a Walmart once. They told everyone that you have to put in, in advance, if you are sick or want to go to a funeral. HOW WOULD ANYONE KNOW THAT IN ADVANCE???

#6 Todd kept slapping everyone.

#7 I worked at a daycare right out of College once I moved back to NY. This daycare was considered one of the best run in the area. The place was great. The only bad thing was the board. Being a non-profit we were governed by a board, made up entirely of parents. Half of these parents were on a power trip and expected special treatment for their children.



Well, we essentially got our first violation in 9 years when a child falling off the indoor jungle gym. Unfortunately, the violation was due to the fact the jungle gym was meant to be outdoors not indoors. Suffice to say the state was not happy.



The worst part was we had requested for the jungle gym to be moved outside numerous times but were not allowed to do it with out board permission. The Tuesday after the child got hurt we all walked in to board members emptying our directors office. They fired her due to the fact it was unacceptable for the center to have gotten a violation and she was out due to it. Once she was gone our violation went with her due to the violation being associated with her record(at least that’s how we understood it) once our director was gone people left in droves including one of our assistant directors.



In total we had 23 of our 30 person staff leave. Because the board wanted to be able to say that they ran a violation free center they fired the one person people cared about and respected the most. The daycare had to shut down abruptly due to lack of staff.

#8 Not one event, but our employer grossly underpays us for the work we do. Technically over minimum wage, but vastly below what we should be for the work we do by about $20,000 per year. Other companies are hiring hard following return to business from the pandemic, and staff are leaving weekly to pursue better pay opportunities.

#9 I’ve never seen everyone quit at once, nor everyone completely, but I’ve seen close.



27 out of 30 people quit within the same month, after the company informed them they would be closing our site, and moving everyone to another site, a long way away, and there was no additional pay or travel allowance.



The 3 who stayed (I was one) were union members, and we got a proper severance. The union then chased up the 27 others, offered them a one-off membership, and fought for them too. It ended up scheduled to go to court. A few weeks before the hearing, they also got severance packages, but not as generous as the 3 of us who didn’t quit first. The head office HR person got sacked over that, as she knowingly let management believe it was OK. Mind you, any half decent manager would have clicked that it’s not that easy.



On another occasion, I saw a whole department turn over in under 6 months, and the subsequent people nearly had another 100% turnover within a year. HR had metrics, where acceptable turnover was 12%. That is, they expected to have 12 out of 100 people quit. Some departments had 8–10 people, who had been there for years. Their metrics were awesome. But accounts, under “the dragon” - they had a rating of over 100%. That was not a good thing.



And one last one. I lasted 6 months in a job after I worked out what the manager was like. I would have left sooner, but I wanted to find a decent job, not a gap-filler. Within 12 months, more than half the company’s employees left - including every single state manager, and all but one sales guy - the one who stayed was his nephew. The parent company finally realised, but it was too late. For several years myself and all the other state managers got phone calls asking us to come back. We all declined, the damage was done.

#10 I once taught at a private school that had seen declining enrollment for years, and was finally given an ultimatum, along with five similar schools in the area, to consolidate campuses with each other in a way that was financially sustainable. Representatives (I was one of them) from the six schools met several times over several months to come up with a plan. The plan was to consolidate all six schools into a single school with two campuses, one each at one of the existing schools.



So, basically, four of the schools were going to close.



The decision was made by Christmas, and was announced to the schools’ faculties and students and students’ parents shortly after. My school was one of the ones that was closing.



But, rather than do the smart thing and close the school at the end of that school year, they decided to announce that the school would close at the end of the next school year. They promised all of the teachers that we’d get the chance to interview for a job at the new school, which we all did. Then, on the Friday right before Spring Break, as we were leaving the building, they gave us all envelopes. All but two of them said “thanks for applying, but we are going to keep looking.”



So there we were, six weeks before the end of the school year, with one more full school year before that school closed, knowing that, when the school closed, we would need to find another job.



Most of my coworkers didn’t wait. They found new jobs over the summer, and didn’t return for that final school year. So did the principal. So did almost half of the students. The school struggled to find teachers to fill the vacancies because, again, the school was slated to close at the end of the year. No one wanted to sign up for a one-year position.



I was one of the few teachers who stayed through that last year. The other few who stayed and I all agreed that they shouldn’t have stretched out the closing over the summer. They should have announced the school closing in the winter, like they did, then close it at the end of the year.

#11 Our paychecks bounced! In all candor I would not have noticed, but you know that every shop has the person who gets his paycheck and immediately leaves work and goes to the bank. Well, that guy came back and started yelling at the managers, that his check was no good, and that started a sh*tstorm.



The ‘branch-office’ in Norwalk we were at (formerly KG-Data), had been recently acquired by FastComm Corp (in Georgia IIRC). Well they were broke, but were hiding the fact as best as they could. Until the SHTF.



The entire engineering team, and the secretary, basically walked out. Fortunately it was a lovely early April day in 1999 so we all went to the deli and ate our lunches at a nearby picnic table.



The guy who sold the and was the defacto manager (VP-division, Pres old biz name) was pissed, and embarrassed, and angry at us, but, really had nothing to fall back on. We learned shortly thereafter that he was ‘aware’ of difficulties, but had said nothing. One guy quit that very afternoon. Packed his things and that was that! He was the smart one. The rest of us stuck it out.



They managed to get us all a ‘stipend’ about two weeks later, but we didn’t get back on ‘payroll’ for months. They let the secretary go, then tech/IT guy, the engineering team kinda hung on because we enjoyed spending time together, and we figured that a mass exodus would only diminish their incentive to deliver back pay.



Since we all had side gigs, we would collaborate on each others projects during our now *extended* lunches. Pay remained sporadic through the rest of the summer, in the fall they closed the doors and didn’t even bother to preserve our work. I think they declared bankruptcy later that year.

#12 For at least two months our employer had to go to a local downtown bank to borrow enough money to make payroll. This was a small town with only one or two banks . You know our employer did not get a good rate. We had to volunteer to take cuts to our already low paychecks. It was not the kind of place where people could just quit. But everyone who could sent out letters and resumes. Within eighteen months everyone who could find something better was gone. Including me and my spouse. Eventually, the outfit did shut down.



BTW, nothing against small town banks. They, more than many, must be careful about loaning money.

#13 A company I was working for sold off a business unit (the one I was in), including all the employees in it. I had no idea employees could be part of a “sale”, but it is what it is. Within a couple months, the new company “adjusted” everyone’s titles, eliminating two levels of their technical career track. Everyone (yes, everyone) within those two levels were shifted down to the next available level. Of course, pay scales were considerably less once you were dropped one and two levels down. As a result, virtually all of those employees received less than 1% pay raise (if they got anything) because they were already at the top of the range for their adjusted title. But the...

#14 Not an event but a single person leaving. The problem with fast food restaurants is they suck. Even the managers hate being there and the working conditions are awful. At our particular store, we only were staying cause someone else was staying. Alex and John were staying cause I was staying. Theressa was staying because Alex was staying. Lily was staying cause Theressa was staying. And so on and so forth for the entire staff. I was tired of working there and finally got a job offer somewhere else. I put in my notice and instantly a chain reaction kicked in. Alex put his notice in, then Theressa, then Lily, and so on until even the managers left.

#15 Just 3 weeks ago, a major cross channel ferry company in the UK called all 800 employees to an emergency Zoom meeting and fired them all with immediate effect and gave them 15 minutes to gather their belongings and disembark the ferries. As they were disembarking their replacements were boarding to begin their training and all their ferry services were cancelled immediately. The new foreign workers were being hired because they were willing to work for a fraction of the salary of the UK workers. As far as I know they have still to date not resumed their regular ferry services. That company is losing money whilst the other 2 ferry services are making a killing taking on all the passengers from the other company.

#16 The company announced they were closing the operations center within 6 to 9 months and transferring all the work to another state. Within three to four weeks there was only a skeleton crew of people still working and a fairly large number of temporary workers from a temporary staffing agency had to be hired. The irony is that the company never intended on running people off. Most employees were going to be offered jobs in the new state, and those that weren't, or didn’t take the new job, had plenty of time to get a new job. But about 90% of the workforce left like rats leaving a sinking ship.

#17 Well I've never worked somewhere where everyone quit. But I have worked at a place that a great deal of people would have quit if they hadn't fixed the issue asap.



It was at a call center for a cell phone company. The holidays were usually handle like this:



-if it was your day off you didn't work unless you told the scheduling department you wanted to work.



-everyone else bid on the shifts available. One of the options was “no shift”. If you didn't want to work that was your number one bid.



-you then put all the rest of the shifts in order of what you wanted to work most to least in case you didn't get it off.



-bidding was then done with reverse seniority, seniority meaning how long you'd worked there. So the more seniority you had the less likely it was you'd have to work.



They also promised to get the holiday shifts posted at least a month before the holiday so you could plan.



One year we were coming up on the holiday season. In October we'd been asking about the bid for Thanksgiving. They don't get back to us. End of October/beginning of November (I forget exactly when) our associate directors held a meeting with each of their teams. They said this year they were running the holidays as a normal work day. If you worked Thursday then you worked whatever your normal shift was on Thanksgiving. Three weeks before the holiday. After many people booked trips due to no news from them and their seniority (mostly those that hadn't had to work holidays in the past). And no you could not put in a time off request, like you could for other Thursdays, because it was a holiday and they needed sufficient staffing.



Oh the uproar. Literally everyone pushed back on this. Many stated they'd be calling in sick or using their emergency day off, which the company gave each quarter it was basically a vacation day you didn't have to preschedule. By the afternoon they realized how badly they f*cked up. We told them repeatedly if they'd given more notice of this we would have been more willing to accommodate it. By only giving three weeks notice they were f*cking up the holiday plans of literally hundreds of agents (call center had 800–900 agents affected by this).



By the time I left, 7 or 8 pm, they'd sent an email saying they'd go back to the original way of doing the holiday shift bids. That was done quickly, but still only have two weeks to plan if you had to work. They did have more holiday shifts than normal, but nowhere near the amount of people that normally work Thursdays. They said they'd let us know what way we were doing Christmas and New Year's the week after Thanksgiving.



Result: they kept holiday shift bidding the same. That Thanksgiving they had a lot more people than they needed. Scheduling ended up letting a lot of them leave early to keep the agent to calls ratio in the range they were supposed to be in. Great hoopla that ended with things right back where they started.

#18 During a much earlier period of high inflation, my boss and I quit when we got wholly inadequate raises. Within about 90 days we were enticed back by 40% raises after the company replaced us with six workers who, collectively, couldn’t get the work done. Retired, it was the only job I ever returned to. Subsequently, numerous employers tried to get me to return, stay, or at least told third parties they were sorry I left. But by mid-career I had automated my job searches. With a few keystrokes and a couple weeks I typically had dozens of prospective employers contacting me.

#19 After a few years of struggling, my previous company decided to bring in a new CEO in an attempt to turn things around. Shortly after that, the layoffs and extensive restructuring began which sucked, but it happens. Morale slowly began to lower after this which obviously caused some people to quit as well.



And then October of 2020 came. My company decided in all of its wisdom, to make some significant policy changes in the middle of the pandemic which made things more difficult for our customers and for the next few months we went into full damage control mode. We lost some big accounts and it became quite clear early on that these changes were not fully thought out and that it did more harm than good, however, we were instructed to carry on and continue to enforce these customer unfriendly policies.



Over the next year, people would leave in groups, there one day, gone the next. There were so many that they stopped putting out departure notices, even for the people that spent many years at the company. The culture was awful, our customer feedback was awful, and our glorious CEO announced his retirement right in the middle of all of this but the damage had already been done. People were being stretched out, over worked, and and under appreciated for too long.



I resigned last December after almost 15 years and now that the dust has settled, I am much happier with my new employer.

#20 We didn’t all quit per se, but the end result was the same.



Let me explain: Back in the ‘90s, before the internet was really a thing, I worked for a high-tech company that was putting out a medical series on CD-Rom for your computer. Cancer, Breastfeeding, Amputee… if you wanted to know about this stuff you wanted a shiny disc to put into your computer.



We had an amazing team. I was the medical illustrator, but we had 3D animators, regular animators, a team of developers, etc. For the time we were cutting edge. We worked out asses off (one guy slept under his desk), we stayed late, worked weekends, etc. Most of us were in our 20s and when a product went to gold (meaning it was done testing and was about the be manufactured), we would party hard at someone’s house. We were like a family. Sadly, we were never given a dedicated sales team and so the product was never marketed properly. One year after I joined, we were called into a meeting and told that the line was being discontinued…



BUT (I like big buts and I cannot lie)… A successful multimedia company from Toronto was buying the product, they loved the team and they were willing to keep us together!



BUT (okay, now I’m not so fond of buts)… They were based in Toronto and they would really prefer that all 18 of us relocate to that city (I guess I should mention that we lived in Ottawa, approximately 400km away). They wanted to interview all of us and they promised that they were seriously considering leasing office space in our hometown if we all agreed to stick together.



Here’s the thing… I already mentioned that we were tight. Family-tight. Like, “Do you need a massage?” tight. Not sexual. Close. We truly loved one another. Had this new company just let us do what we had already been doing… status quo… just hang a new shingle on the door… then… aside for the day we’d take moving our coffee cups and sleeping bags to a new address… we were ready to go. Here’s the thing. The new owners sent us our new offers, and to a man/woman, they offered us 10% LESS than what we HAD been making.



Did they think we wouldn’t discuss this with each other?!

#21 When I got fired from a building supply warehouse Everyone else quit! I was the girl in the one girl office and there were 3 other men in the office as well as 3 salesmen that quit. That left the boss all alone!! The reason I was fired was because I had moved in with my boyfriend. I guess this went against his puritan values. It felt really good ti have the support of all my coworkers!! I had a job the next week that payed twice as much!

#22 It was less a case of everyone quitting and no one being willing to work for them.



It was a small, seasonal place (restaurant) on Cape Cod. The owner had a well-deserved reputation as a petty person who would fire people, especially women, who didn’t do as he said to. He would also treat customers the same way and there were several cases of the owner taking money but then telling people, especially teens, they had to leave. This resulted in several calls to the police and one charge of larceny, It was a pay at a counter type of place.



So one year no one would work for him. Just a case of his name coming up and people, having heard of his rep refused to work for this. What’s amazing is that during the season, at this time, most of the people who worked at this place were college students from Ireland. Summer at the beaches and make some money.



He actually called other restaurants that hired some of his ex-staff and said he was going to sue. He threatened to have the visas of some of the workers revoked by spreading lies. It was in the news when it all went down and, not surprisingly, he went out of business claiming to the end he was the victim.

#23 Everyone didn’t quit, but a good number of people left due to poor management, lack of direction from the supervisor, little to no support, workloads that were excessively high with unreachable expectations. You can also add salaries that were not commensurate with other agencies for the same job, and a poor work/life balance. Employees need to feel supported, heard, and appreciated. Workloads need to be manageable. Expectations need to be realistic. Burn out is the number one reason people leave. And it’s generally due to all of the things I’ve listed.

#24 I started work at McDonalds when I was 15. I arrived my first morning to a note on the door to the assistant manager signed by the whole morning crew that essentially said ‘F You! You suck! We quit!’ I was quickly promoted to McDonalds cook and handed a bunch of binders with pictorial instructions on how to cook the variety of morning dishes (i.e. Egg McMuffins, Hash Browns, Hotcakes, etc). The assistant manager went up front and ran the register whilst I was left on my own trying to cook. I didn’t have time to even look at the damn binders so I just made it up as I went. I had eaten most of the breakfast menu before so it wasn’t like I was cooking some foreign dish that I never heard of or seen before, but it sucked. I was just making food that was within the ballpark of what it was supposed to be (I mean a sausage and egg McMuffin is pretty much sausage, egg and a muffin). I wasn’t following proper cooking times so from a consistency standpoint, I was serving up a McMess.



I quickly discovered that the assistant manager thought he was a McDonald’s God (trying saying that without laughing). He abused staff and pranced around like he was God’s gift to the fast-food world. 😂 He eventually moved to afternoon/evening service, was abusive to the wrong person and was almost shot to death one evening (I wrote about it on another post) by that disgruntled employee.

#25 I worked for a small company that boasted profit sharing as an important and awesome benefit. The employees were accustomed to receiving a profit sharing bonus of anywhere from $5k-$10 at the end of the fiscal year. One year the company decided to reinvest all the profits back into the business and the employees received a check for around $300. Many of them quit.

#26 Back in a previous millennium, I was working for a company that specialised in taking over in-house services from local authorities & the like. The senior management were very focused on short-term gains.



In my office there was a hot desk area next to my desk, often used by sales staff. Most didn't interact with the rest of us much, but there were two (who happened to be married to each other) who were friendly. They'd not been there long: I think taken on from elsewhere.



One day they were both there, & packing stuff up. I asked why, & they told me. They were both about to put in resignation letters & given what was in them, they expected to be out of the door immediately — & that was fine with them. They were quitting because they'd found fraud in the team, organised by its head, which the top management should have been aware of, if they'd ever looked properly at the figures. They didn't know if a director or someone almost at that level was complicit or not, but they'd compiled evidence & it was with their letters. And they had copies at home. We said goodbye to each other & they went. Oh, they said they were sure of starting new jobs soon.



The sh*t hit the fan soon after. The head of our office was called to a meeting, & came back looking shaken. None of the sales team were ever seen again. After a while it was announced that a new head of sales had been appointed. There were sackings at a couple of customers.

#27 The firm I worked for, a subsidiary of a German firm, as a self employed operator (commission only) sold the UK arm to an American firm.

The new management was total c**p, didn’t even understand the business. Every existing operator quit as soon as they started to chisel the commissions.

The operators they replaced them with were cheap, not motivated.

One by one the sites became unprofitable, the yanks sold the lot to a bank. Every UK site closed.

All the German sites are still operating and profitable.

#28 I once worked at an engineering firm that had a 401K program in which the engineers were quite active. Over a few years, people had accumulated a significant amount of money, since being engineers, they were good with numbers and not particularly disposed to blow money on status items — so their contributions were high.



The company itself, however, wasn’t terribly competently run. And when it was turned down for a corporate loan, it retaliated against the bank that held the 401K’s by pulling them all out and dangling them as candy in front of another bank that did eventually give them the loan. (Yes, I know this is illegal. But just try to prove it.)



Trouble was that the bank that was dumb enough to loan them money ran a terrible investment program as well. And as people looked at the 401K into which they were now locked, they wanted out. The only way out was with a QDRO from a court or with a letter of resignation.



Being engineers, people ran the numbers and concluded that the incentive bonus to quit created by the 401K program’s mismanagement was good enough that the letters of resignation from the very best people came pouring in.



Four years later, a competitor bought the wreckage of this company for 13 cents on the dollar.

#29 You asked, “What event at your workplace caused everyone to quit?”.



Our company told everybody that their jobs were moving to Florida - the housing was cheaper and the company was getting huge tax incentives.



The employees decided that uprooting their lives was not worth moving from a state with low taxes (#11) and excellent education and public services, to a state with slightly lower taxes (#6), but terrible education and weeping infrastructure. Especially so their bosses - who were not moving – could get bigger bonuses.



The administrative assistants were not offered the opportunity to move. Their jobs were terminated. They were to, move themselves, and reapply for their jobs in Florida.



Some said “no” but to avoid getting fired immediately, most said “yes” which bought them time to retire or get new jobs. In some business units, it is expected only 25% will stay with the company - all that knowledge and experience is lost forever.



The company is Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

#30 I was an early childhood educator and I worked at my first job for five years. The first three years were amazing. We had a wonderful director who truly cared about her staff, the children and their parents. She was extremely professional and very hard-working.



Then, she informed all of us that she would be leaving at the end of the year. We were all unhappy about it because she was doing a great job. She assured us that she would find the appropriate person to replace her. To make a long story short, the woman that she decided to hire did an excellent job conning her into believing that she was something that she was not.



This woman was a horrible director and she was not a good person. We all discovered this a few months into her having started her job as director. The worst issues were that she was a liar and that she took credit for any effort or idea that any staff member had.



After the first year working with this woman, the majority of us were getting frequent headaches and migraines. Another interesting fact is that in those first three years where things were going well, within a few months, we all ended up having our periods at approximately the same time. We were all in sync and it was very bizarre. Shortly after this new director started working in our agency, we noticed that all of our periods went haywire.



We were all unhappy with what was taking place but being the kind of people that we were, we wanted to give this director the benefit of the doubt. We thought that it might be largely attributed to the fact that it was her first year at this job. We stuck it out another year in the hopes that things would improve, but as our second year with her was coming to an end, five out of eight core staff members (including myself) couldn’t take it anymore and we all gave our notice.



Our agency had a phenomenal reputation and this woman was driving it into the ground. We couldn’t leave fast enough as we were all miserable. I was prepared to even take a pay cut if I had to if it would give me back my mental health.



For anyone who had their doubts about how this woman would react to us leaving, she really outdid herself. She wanted to “show her appreciation” for our years of dedication in our jobs so she informed us that we would all be receiving a gift card in the amount of $10 for each year of service! Yes, you read this correctly. TEN DOLLARS for each year that we taught in this agency. Some of my colleagues got a $10 or $20 gift card while I was one of the fortunate ones - I got a $50 gift card!



In all honesty, none of us were expecting any kind of gift or acknowledgement for our efforts and I think it would have been better had she given us nothing. It was very insulting! None of us had any regrets about leaving and we all found other jobs pretty quickly. Over a period of time, this woman was eventually forced out of this daycare for the many inappropriate things she had done.

#31 Funny coincidence. Right now, I’m in the handover process of leaving my current company, with my department head having just left two weeks before me. And the rest of my department will be leaving a month after me.



To explain, I worked at a financial advisory firm as their in-house videographer, and have been here for at least seven months. Throughout these seven months, I’ve seen three marketing department heads come and go (I’m in the marketing department officially).



The company is run by a husband and wife team. The wife mainly takes care of the logistics and the finances along with other ad-hoc stuff, including the corporate events that they run on a bi-weekly basis, whilst the husband mainly takes care of the operations.



As people, the two bosses are very nice people. Very generous, too. It is working with them on a professional basis that we have big issues with.



As mentioned, the company runs corporate events on a bi-weekly basis that is something like corporate finance seminars that generally lasts an entire day, with it taking place over an entire week.



And for some reason, the two bosses along with the head of the sales department have it in their heads that Marketing Department = Events Team, no matter how many times we tried to explain that marketing doesn’t mean events. So essentially, the marketing department have to handle prepping and handling the way the events are run on top of our own marketing duties as it is.



For a few months now, the marketing head (before he left), had been arguing that the events should be run in a certain way. We did a trial and error process for awhile to determine what works and what don’t work, so together as a department, we created a system for when we hold the corporate events. However, every single time, the sales head and even the bosses always ignored our instructions and insisted on doing things their own way. And whenever things goes wrong and messed up during events (no surprise there!), WE are the ones that always get the blame!



The company also always uses Monday mornings for company breakfast + meetings. In the beginning, it wasn’t so bad. As it allows us to know and understand what each department is doing, and the bosses also use at least thirty minutes of the Monday meetings to educate the staff on the company products and even a refresher of the company vision / mission / statements sometimes. However, for the last two months, it seems to me that it is starting to resemble a cult meeting rather than a company meeting - with the entire company being ordered to participate in some “mediation breathing exercise” for the thirty minutes that is normally allocated for a short morning exercise.



As mentioned, I am their in-house videographer. Officially, my role is just to create video content for them, and to also do video coverage for their corporate events. I’ve been in the video business for at least eight years prior to joining this company, so I can definitely say for certain that I have experience and I know what I’m doing when it comes to filming and video editing.



From my experience, most companies (even those hiring in-house media specialists) provides computers / laptops and even camera equipment for those that they hired; and not expect said hired media specialists to provide their own equipment.



So imagine my surprise and astonishment when I was told at my interview that I was actually expected to use my own laptop and camera equipment to actually DO MY WORK! Later, I found out that it’s not just me that is expected to use their own laptop. My entire marketing department, and even the sales team, were all using our own computers.



I joined the company last year, and the Covid situation was really bad then, and it is almost impossible to get a job. The company also seems keen to take me on, and so I agreed albeit out of desperation, despite the fact I’m also expected to use my own equipment. My dad, when he heard about it, was really unhappy, stating that they’re just taking advantage of me. And while I will not be naming exactly how much I am earning (during probation), it is definitely way below the market rate. My reasoning for using my own equipment at that time to my dad is that I won’t be using it anyway. So I might as well use it for work.



After my probation period, I had a small discussion with the male boss who is in charge of HR and salary matters. I told him that I don’t mind if he don’t raise my pay after my probation. But I want at least a small sum to account for me using my own equipment. The boss was entirely agreeable to it, since he seems really happy with my work.



Though about two weeks later after it was agreed upon, I had a meeting with the lady boss this time. She said something along the lines that she had disagreed with her husband’s decision to add an extra $200 to my monthly salary to account for me using my own equipment; going something like “I’m one of the highest paid in my department.” Geez, if I’M one of the highest paid in my department, I almost dread to find out what the salaries of the rest of my department are like.



Also, recently, it seems like I’m not just doing video coverage for events anymore; which any media specialist can tell you will take an entire day as it is, especially if you’re doing it alone. For some reason, the lady boss got it into her head that it is best for a woman to man the receptionist desk to greet the clients and also to show them to the seminar room. And guess who’s the ‘lucky’ soul that gets to be the one manning the receptionist desk?



ME!



So basically, it sums up to the fact that if I’m not present at the receptionist desk to greet the clients and to show them to the seminar room (sometimes, some of the clients shows up late and start entering roughly an hour or so after the event starts), I get screamed at by the head of the sales teams. And if I’m not there in the seminar room to take videos / photos, I also get screamed at.



So basically, I get screamed at if I’m at the receptionist's desk. And I also get screamed at if I’m in the seminar room.



I’ve been bearing with it for as long as I could, but I had quite enough about a month ago. When I first signed on, it was to be their in-house videographer. No one said anything about also expecting me to manage their YouTube marketing atop of the hundreds of duties that I’m also doing. Not to mention the lady boss kept threatening my job if I don’t handle the YouTube marketing. She might be saying it in jest, but I’m really pissed at it. Not to mention that the marketing team kept being compared to her previous marketing team (no idea which one she is referring to), with the lady boss going “my previous marketing team can blah blah blah”. Or when we came up with new systems to run events more efficiently, the head of the sales team will go “in China, they will run it like blah blah blah…”



So yeah, basically, it is a number of things that added up to leading the second marketing team mass quit in less than a year.

#32 We got a new administrator and DNS (director of nursing services) at the same time, they arrived at the same time supposedly to clean things up, which was weird as we were #2 after the private Jewish facility. Turnover for those positions are generally 18 months as we are the smallest facility the owners have so a training facility for new administrators who then get transferred to more challenging facilities making room for another new one. The morning meeting went from discussing patients coming and going to picking on a department head to drive them to quit. All the department heads, most of the nursing staff and quite a few others quit without being replaced when the two left. Turns out the DNS was being hidden as she was the subject of a sexual harassment lawsuit and the administrator was also being hidden for verbally abusing patients and families. Don’t know where they went but was happy to see them go.

#33 Maybe not all, but over 30% most valuable and crucial professionals. What was reason? Two regular but liked workers (one was one woman office army, second was very liked tester) went to company boss discussing their salary increase. Next day they were fired by him. As a result during next 2–3 months 1/3 of crew send to boss information they are leaving company. Almost all managers, also very skilled professionals. One by one and even approaches to increase of their wages wasn't enough. Even were situations where boss “in advance” increased their wages, but next day they still gave him resignation papers xD Boss stupid move to drop two workers because they asked for more money (they were payed not much but had tons of responsibilities) ended with lose of most valuable and hard to get employers. Company after that was on verge of collapse.

#34 I’ve yet to have an event where everyone quit but I have witnessed events at the workplace that caused a people to walkout. -We had two employees walkout after DM decide to give a manager position to someone who was totally unqualified instead the most deserving. -We had another event where a few people quit because a beloved employee was let go. I chose to stay as the truth eventually came out that the employee was also stealing product and cash. -The funniest one, to me at least was watching at least a dozen employees to walk out due to a dress code change from business casual (khakis and polos) to more businedd (shirts and ties for men and more professional attire for women)

#35 I was working as employee communication manager in the HR department of a major newspaper company. Our VP involved us in setting strategy, then left us alone to accomplish the strategy while touching base with us monthly and being available to run interference with his peers when needed. We managers had frequent and direct contact with company leaders.



Then the company wanted to break a union. They promoted our VP, who was also an engineer, into the VP Production job and filled the VP HR role with a former labor negotiator from a tiny newspaper with no people management experience. At our first staff meeting, the new VP told us how long he expected us to stay at our desks each night so he would look good to other senior leaders, regardless of whether our work was done. He told us we were to not take any initiative to handle issues that came up but just to do as he told us. He announced that he would not share with us information about where the company was heading that he learned during leadership meetings, but we were to tell him anything we learned that he might find useful. We were no longer allowed to contact senior leaders directly but to go through him for everything.



People started leaving immediately, including the two people who reported to me. Because the VP had also put a freeze on hiring, I ended up doing both of their jobs, which involved very visible tasks like getting out two weekly newsletters, aa monthly magazine, managing Town Hall meetings, etc. When it came time for my annual review, I got a 0% increase because I had not been able to fulfill all my own more strategic, but less visible, responsibilities while doing two other people’s jobs. That was the final straw that led to my leaving.



I stayed in touch with old friends in the department. Within one year every single person working in the HR department the day the new VP arrived had left the company except for two secretaries who transferred into new departments. Within 3 years, he had broken two unions and was retired with a ton of company stock. His replacement was much more like our original VP, with the result that he had to fire most of the staff because they didn’t know how to take initiative and many had no qualifications for their jobs (e.g., the employment manager had come from a telephone sales job at the newspaper). So within three years there was 100% turnover in the same department—twice.

#36 In the early 1980’s, during college; one job I held was as a banquet waitress at a Marriott. Customers came to our hotel, and planned weddings, bar mitzvahs, ski group trips…. When I began, the 15% added to each plate as a gratuity got distributed equally among the waitstaff who worked the event. In addition we received the standard sub $2 hourly wage for tipped employees. We had regular classes in proper soup service, fish deboning, etc…got along well as a group- having each others backs. We worked hard, and were compensated well.



Coming down from corporate, someone got the ‘great idea’ to pay the banquet wait staff a flat wage of $5 an hour, and pocket that 15% added on gratuity. Mass exodus of staff occurred. I was one of the stragglers, who held on till I could find a better position (needed the money for school,) and I saw the banquet manager hiring warm bodies while out for a drink at the local bar after a shift. Begging people to work a breakfast the next morning. Morale went to zero. Quality of service had the same trajectory.

#37 Employer wanted to reduce number of employees but wasn’t allowed to fire them. Offered huge compensation event for everyone who leaves. Unfortunately no maximum was set, so a whole group left the company asap ($$$$$$) and came back as external consultants some months later.

#38 This one was quite big, it even went on national media in my home country when it was happening.



Until November 2021 I was part of a team of 35 people who worked for a department in the municipal government of Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria. That department would do long-term urban planning and strategy, basing their recommendations on data analytics and research done by a wide variety of experts in almost any field you could imagine that could do with making a city a good place to live.



Also, for the past 4 years we’ve had the position of mayor and a majority in the local government held by a political party which is considered by many to have become incompetent and bad for the country, and more and more people have been voicing strong public opinions against them. It used to have a majority in the national government as well, that ended in the last elections but at the time of the events unfolding they had 2 more years until their local government mandate ended, and the next local elections were due.



Until the event which happened to be the last straw to break the camel’s back, the mayor and local government would rarely make any actual use of the work that we did. They would say they were happy with the way we proposed to solve problem X, for example, but then they would delay the solution or just ignore the issue while it ballooned even more, and citizens would continue voicing concerns over the same things that actually had solutions which weren’t being implemented: too many new buildings, not enough parks, inefficient public transportation, corruption allegations on various local levels…



So… one day, out of the blue, we received a “suggestion” from the mayor to start doing not the planning but strategy implementation and management as well. To “help” us with that, the mayor would also appoint a single person - a deputy director (we never had such a function on the team before). We discussed it and came to the conclusion that:



That would be inefficient and could create more issues than it would solve. Such as, if a strategy of ours was bad, no one would be able to control the quality of work because with the new method of working, that strategy would be executed and overseen by the same entity and the same people who created it. It would make much more sense (professionally and even legally) and it would be much more transparent if a different entity did the execution and quality control, as it had been up to now.

If we did start doing that, we would need more people added to the team, in various expert roles. A single deputy director wouldn’t be enough, and such a position wasn’t even necessary for the new way of working that was being proposed. At the same time, we weren’t allowed to hire experts we would actually need if we did start working that way.

As per Bulgarian legislation, any such change is announced for public debate. So was this one. The municipality received multiple official statements from various entities, from national urban planning associations (since this was an issue with how Bulgaria’s capital would be planned, it was very much an issue of national significance to many people) to small NGOs and even individual citizens. All those statements said basically the same things as in the two points above, and some added even more arguments as to why such a change would be a bad idea.



Then came the day of the local government council session when the final decision would be voted. Members of political parties who were not in the majority but had council members also voiced arguments against the proposed change. There were some heated arguments between them and the majority. Finally, the chief architect (who was one of the people who made the proposal, along with the mayor) ended the argument by saying (on live broadcast no less, as all such sessions are broadcasted online, and recorded for public access): Well, I work 12-hour days, including weekends. If those people are saying they can’t do the new assignment we’re giving them because they would have to work too much, they should either sit on their a**es and just get the job done, or quit. Our doors are wide open to anyone willing to replace them.



On the next day, 30 out of 35 people announced they would quit as soon as they finished the current projects they were working on. All of them did quit within the next 6 months, as declared, including the director and most of the key staff members of the department.

#39 Over the last decade the turnover at my employer has skyrocketed. I have heard extremly ignorant statements during the few visits from the “higher ups.” Most are generalizations like the entire new generation is lazy. And some go as far as saying insane statements like more overall work should take less time. Basically the culture has swayed in the direction of some dominanting warlord from the middle ages. So people quit rather quickly. That style of culture forces middle management into some understaffed predicaments, resulting in excessive mandatory overtime. And our managers just cannot keep new hires. It is really toxic. Hoping for some rationality to return. When I was hired the job was much more acceptable. And it would be nice to retire along with the few work friends that remain.

#40 I left a company just in time. I managed a large hi-fi store in Hollywood, Federated, in 1975. I had 30 salespeople and most were former mangers of competitive chains. They were making about $30,000/year or more (good money for 1975). The company decided on a very large national expansion project and reduced wages to near minimum wage plus a minimal commission structure. All of the “heavies” left. The company survived for a couple of years and then folded. What they did to their vendors was similar to super market tactics (net 90 payment, paying for shelf space, etc. but without enough volume to make it worthwhile. The better vendors left as soon as they could, before the company went chapter 11.

#41 I was working in a company where we were all happy with how things were going. Then we got bought by venture capital. My boss got replaced with someone who was a sexist pig (if you were a mother, you got downgraded on everything you did, and you were told that even if someone else was taking care of your child, you weren’t allowed to work from home if the child was there. However, one of the managers was working remotely and was allowed to work at home all the time even though his wife was a SAHM. He would constantly make remarks about post partum women being out of shape, and HR did nothing about him despite complaints. It was a niche market, so if you sued, you’d effectively be blacklisted). I eventually left, and within six months of me leaving, so did every other mother in the department. Shortly after that, the man got escorted out on his a*s, but not until after all of us had left (and some of us had been there five years or more).

#42 Mine was an unusual situation all around. First off I got the job at Subway I am about to mention because I was on a construction crew who renovated the building it was in from a Mom & Pop ice cream shop. The owner came in several times and saw me work so decided to ask me to be his Assistant Manager. I agreed. So once we opened our store had six people, me & him and his wife until we could do it without them. Once that happened the rest of us stayed at the store for THREE years until I left to go back in the Army. I came back from refresher training three months later and decided to stop by & say hi to everyone. When I went in there was only one of our crew left and she was going to a new job soon as well. I don’t know what it was, but for some reason the seven of us were supposed to work together for that specific period of time & then go our separate ways apparently. Outside of the Military that is the closest I have felt to having a second family. By the way, several of them told me that my going into the Military was what caused them to quit and pursue other things in life. So I guess my moving on caused others to do the same.

#43 It depends on the individual and the specific situation. However, some things that could cause employees to quit their jobs include: 1. Poor management - If management is ineffective or doesn't care about the employees, they may decide to leave in order to find a more positive working environment. 2. Lack of communication - If there isn't enough communication between management and the employees, it can cause tensions to build and eventually lead to quitting. 3. Unfair treatment - If employees are being treated unfairly or unfairly judged, they may decide that it's not worth it and resign instead. 4. Inequality in the workplace - If there is a lot of inequality between employees, it can create a hostile work environment and lead to quitting.

#44 I once worked at a place where a turnover rate from a group of new hires was considered good if 4% were still there after six months. This was a call center outsourcing company, and this was one who’d hire anyone who was breathing. (Pulse was optional, but you have to be breathing to talk. Breathing was optional for the group I finished my time there in, which was doing text chat, email, and TDD support.) If you’ve never worked in a call center, it’s not something most people can do. Out of a hire group of 25 that made it through training, the expectation one would take a single call, throw down their headset, and walk out. Another would quite by the end of the day, and a third by the end of the week. If one was still there after six months, it was considered good. (There used to be several of these in my city, but Dell came and hired the core of techs that keep such places going and killed them all. Working for Dell I learned why you want to work for an outsourcer rather than for the client: The outsourcer will insulate you from the client’s idiot whims by demanding more money for things that will take longer. While it wasn’t a mass resignation, Dell is the only place I’ve worked at where there was a massive CHEER when it was announced the site was being closed. And that everyone was getting four months severance.)

#45 So it wasn't a singular event so to speak that cleaned house, rather a single manager whose behavior was incredibly unbecoming of anyone in a professional environment much less as a manager.



This was in a retail, front-end customer service/ sales position. This guy was a loose cannon on his best day, and entirely insufferable on a normal day…and that's if you were a guy. The women had to endure relentless sexual advances, innuendos and contact. Now mind you, there wasn't a single person that I worked with who didn't complain to upper management about his behavior. Several women filed sexual harassment grievances against him, the guys were filing hostile workplace and retaliation grievances against him…all which fell on deaf ears. I don't know what kind of backwards, criminal company I was working for or how they managed to dodge every single grievance and allowed him to maintain his posting and manager status.



Also incredibly important to note: this didn't happen years and years ago, no this happened between November 2021 and January 2022…at a company that claims inclusiveness and intolerance towards inappropriate behavior. So in January myself and 20 of the 22 employees quit over the course of a week. The nasty ass manager and the man protecting him were the only people left. That company didn't recover, so lessons to learn…protecting one person is not worth it.

#46 Kinda funny its happening right now at my job. The entire night crew is quitting because of extremely poor management and extremely low work effort from the shift before us and low pay. For me its because they lied about what they were paying me to manipulate me into the night position.

#47 The company president hiring his wife’s unemployed best friend to run operations. We were a market research firm. She’s been the manager of children’s clothing at a department store. All the managers were gone in a month or two.

#48 I was not involved at all. The was some insurance sales thing a number of years ago. I think health insurance before the whole government market place thing. Anyways, they offered good rates. Did some research on the company. What we found was that they would go through sales people like water through thin air. Basically several reviews by ex “employees" days of you started working for the company in sales and two weeks later you have been promoted to sales manager and you are the senior employee, then you need to stop and look around you at how much turn over happens, and go find another job.

#49 When the owner of the store sold the store, it became a nightmare. We went from close knit family environment to a cold, distant, and judgmental environment, within a few months the entire staff that was there, when it was sold had quit. Our vacations we acquired were gone, they even lowered everyone’s pay, and the workload was doubled. They were very unreasonable about everything, they accused us for everything that went wrong, even if you were robbed, they expected you to finish the shift, without calling a relief in. Everyone had quit within the first few months, I stayed on for 8 more years, until I quit when I moved.

#50 I worked at Spaghetti Warehouse in Oklahoma City in 2015 as a server. One day, I was scheduled to come in as a bartender in training. Some of the servers got word that they were going to shut down and not tell any of the workers. They were just going to post a sign saying they were permanently closed. Well, word spread very quickly, thanks to technology, and when none of the workers showed up to work the next morning, the restaurant was forced to shut its doors prematurely. Just to clarify, the managers were the ones keeping the staff in the dark. To this day, we don't know who the leak was, and frankly, I don't care. We were worked to death. Most of us pulled double shifts on a nearly daily basis.

#51 I have never worked anywhere where everyone quit simultaneously for the same reason. I did read in the news recently that all the staff quit their job at a Burger King restaurant in the US because they all found better paying jobs.

#52 I was working part time for a school photography company in order to make some extra cash for a down payment on a new car. My new supervisor at my full time job was making huge mistakes. He expected me to do the work of one of his hires who wasted whole days and then asked for and got overtime. He ignored me when I told him he was being conned. I was exploring alternative full time employment with the owner of the place I was working evenings. He has an unpaid pizza party at his huge beautiful home. He shows off his new Corvette. He tells all his photography staff that if the company does well every one will get a raise. Nobody got a raise and all his full time photogaphers quit. No insurance, no sick days, no benefits. I declined to work for him full time and quit when I had my down payment money. He never made me a salary offer. I was supposed to say yes first when he asked me if I was going to work full time for him.



Eventually the bad supervisor at my regular job left. The new supervisor was one of the best I ever had…until he was so burned out he took retirement.



The new photographer at the place where all the full time shooters quit was an amateur photographer who had been a bartender at his last job. A few years later the owner died of a massive cardiac infarction. The company accounts were sold to a competitor by the widow.



I stayed at my old job for over 40 years and am very comfortably retired. It was a close call.



Oh and the guy who died put my mileage reimbursement on my IRS document as if it was part of my salary. I had to pay taxes on my mileage. That was the last straw and a red flag.

#53 Well there are some really toxic workplaces I've had the misfortune to work at in my life and I quit in desperation but I was the only one — except one. I worked for a non-profit Arts organization which was in a severe financial situation due to a long term down turn in the the economy. 90% of the staff were extremely unhappy with the founder and Artistic Director who over the course of about 10 years earned a horrible reputation in the arts community. He treated people with contempt and many quit over the years. We went to the Board of Directors and they did absolutely nothing and alienated the staff and allowed this Machievalian to get away with abusive and destructive behaviour. Over the course of about 3 months the Executive Director and other key management people were fired (one of which sued and won a financial payout) and the Board Chair did nothing to mitigate the financial situation or direct the remaining staff. I worked with the finance manager and when there was absolutely no cash or credit to pay the employees and they were down to their last reserves most of the staff quit and walked out and we got paid with the last remaining scrap of financing there was. A responsible organization would have laid off staff — not wait until the end of money was being cut off and force us to quit which is what happened. So the Board was stuck with a hated and completely disgraced Artistic Director who didn't give a damn about anyone except himself and a Board Chair who drove the organization in the ground and had a huge disaster on his hands of his own making and a massive debt with no credit available. What a dumpster fire! So glad I did much better for myself after that.

#54 It wasn't an official work event but one of the teams leaving drinks. We were a small development team on outskirts of London doing amazing stuff in derivatives markets in early 90's, massivly underpaid vs our peers in the banks. I suspect that why we were based outside London not inside like every other department! Most of us were on 1st/2nd jobs and were a little nieve how the job market worked… The guy who's leaving do it was had a genius agent who told him to organise leaving drinks, invite everyone and he pop down with few of his friends (agents from same firm) and he would put his card behind the bar! On the night their trap worked perfectly, drinks flowed, like a pack of hyenas they split us from the few managers who turned up and by next day the whole dev team had sent them their cvs and were on their books! fast forward a few months and the entire team was in the city working for various banks on significantly higher comp.

#55 I was in an insurance office, I was 1 of 4 employees (plus 2 admin). Over the next year, a total of 29 more were hired, for a total of 33 in the office at one time. The company had to move us twice into bigger offices in order to accommodate everyone . Near the middle of the third year there, I was only 1 of 2 left (and 1 admin- 1 quit), in an office that could hold 40. The one that was still there was only because he had a hard time finding another job because he had burnt so many bridges and I had already turned in my 2 weeks. The management had changed 5 times and each time the company brought in someone greener than the one who quit. Management pay sucked and they were hiring anyone who would take the job as none of us office people would. The company ended up closing that entire office in a greater city area of over 1 million people because of upper management inability to understand what the public wanted. It went from the fastest growing insurance company in the area to totally losing it’s only office because it’s market share tanked to the bottom, all in 3 years.

#56 A new management staff at the federal agency where I worked caused every employee who was eligible to retire instantly.

#57 An improper Works Manager! Yes, that's what prompted all 5 of the GETs (Graduate Engineer Trainees) quit within a span of 6 months. Let's call this hulking impolite man AKC because those were his initials. He would always be cynical about ‘today's privileged generation' who, in his view, didn't have the intelligence or the vision to study engineering like they did in ‘his' times. This man had a way with the labour unions so that they turned belligerent while working shifts with and under the fresh incumbents. They would throw disrespectful remarks and more so at me, considering I was the only female among nearly 300 men. The man (Works Manager) would turn up for work in his trademark ludicrously scarlet pullover that make his bulk look like a tractor more than a human being. He would throw acerbic remarks aimed at all of us, especially at one of my friends, who he had somehow targeted the worse of all. He would berate us in front of the chargehands and the workers and in front of literally everyone. We all lived 35– 40 Km away from the works and would have to take the local trains to be back to our hostels. And the man always found ways to stop us from catching the intended train, so that we had to take the next one or the next one. This was not only exhausting, it was quite unsafe for me as a girl too. The ladies' compartments generally remained empty at such times. The general ones would be too stifling because of all the hordes of men who loved groping around in the crowd The situation was really really bad and thankfully we all left for better jobs and are better settled now, nearly 15 years later.

#58 I know this isn’t exactly what you are asking but, here it is. Bad leadership. I saw an entire class of airmen come and go because of bad leadership. I was leaving too until I got orders out of there. Treat people badly and they won’t stay. Wasted tax dollars, too. Trained and then run off.

#59 The closest I got to that, was Covid-19. It led the company to lay off their Accounts Receivable department, myself included, and only the newest employees were called back. So much for company loyalty.

#60 Not everyone but a huge chunk of workers. My first job at a McDs had a General Manager who was taken out to eat at the local Hardee’s where she was informed she was fired. The GM was well-liked so when she went to work for the just opening a new store Wendy’s a good portion of Mcds workers went with her as they felt corporate had done her dirty.