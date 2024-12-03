Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
“Terrible” Boss Sparks Outrage Over Insensitive Text After Worker Is Hit By A Car
A boss has faced criticism for their insensitive response to one of their employees being hit by a car. Instead of expressing empathy, they complained about her absence from the office, leaving thousands appalled.

Ben Askins, a British entrepreneur who creates work-related content, shared the text message exchange in one of his segments titled “Worst Boss Ever.”

The exchange occurred between the employer and one of their workers, who informed them about their colleague’s accident.

“Where is Stacey? I haven’t seen her today and she isn’t responding to my messages,” the boss asked.

A boss sparked outrage with their insensitive response to news that one of their employees had been hit by a car
Image credits: master1305 / Freepik

“Oh, you didn’t hear! Stacey got clipped by a car, I think she is okay. It wasn’t going quickly but she was pretty shook up. Beth just took her to the hospital to be checked out.”

The boss didn’t express any concern for the worker’s state or ask how she was.

“When will she be back? We have a pitch this afternoon and she’s supposed to be presenting,” they replied.

Image credits: ben.askins

“I’m not sure. I doubt she’ll be back today, but I have her deck and the notes so I should be able to step in for her if that’s okay?” the employee proposed.

“This is the last thing we needed today,” the boss complained. “Would you mind just keeping in contact with Beth and Stacey and seeing if she can come back and present, we really need this win.”

The employee showed more empathy for Stacey, suggesting that her mind was occupied with more pressing matters than the work meeting. 

“I don’t think we should be bothering them, but I promise you I can cover for her if it comes down to it,” they wrote.

Finally, the boss compromised: “Fine, yeah, worst case scenario we go with you.”

The text exchange was shared by British entrepreneur Ben Askins

Image credits: BP Montage / fakewhats

Image credits: ben.askins

Askins was shocked at the boss’ cold response. “If one of your team gets hit by a car, your first response can’t be, ‘When will she get back to work?’”

“On a basic human level, you have to start with, ‘Oh my god, is she okay?’” the entrepreneur said.

Askins further criticized the boss’ treatment of the worker they were speaking with and how they failed to appreciate their initiative. “Well, I bet that feels wonderful to hear that you’re the worst case scenario. This is really terrible,” he stated.

“The employee is trying to be helpful by offering to step in, but how are you treating them so badly by saying that?

“I shouldn’t have to [tell people] that if someone in your team gets hit by a car, you need to make sure they’re okay before asking when they can come back to work.”

Image credits: BP Montage / fakewhats

Image credits: ben.askins

Gallup’s 2022 State of the Global Workplace report found that factors such as unfair treatment at work, an unmanageable workload, unclear communication from managers, lack of manager support, and unreasonable time pressure all lead to burnout.

“Those five causes have one thing in common: your boss,” the report summarizes. “Get a bad one and you are almost guaranteed to hate your job.”

Askin’s video has garnered over 400,000 views since it was shared on Monday (December 2). In the comments, thousands of social media users slammed the boss’ careless attitude.

“Worst case scenario: boss has to make the presentation because everyone else walked,” one of them wrote.

“The lack of appreciation speaks volumes,” another stated.

“This would have been a reason for me to either contact the HR or resign myself… what a horrible working environment,” a third agreed.

Image credits: BP Montage / fakewhats

Others shared similar experiences of receiving insensitive responses from their bosses during unexpected or challenging times in their lives.

“I was in a car accident and the first thing my boss at the time said, Are you gunna be in later?’”

“I’ve worked for people like this. He wanted to give me 48 hours after gallbladder surgery to be back at work,” a separate user shared.

“I collapsed on the floor with a bad back and literally couldn’t move or stand up. Bed ridden. My manager called and asked if I was coming back the next day. Errr no,” someone else added.

“I had a baby at 2:30 in the morning. District manager called me the next day to ask when I was coming back to work,” commented another.

Watch the viral video below

@ben.askins This boss’s response was completely unacceptable #Worstboss #Badboss #Toxiccompany #React ♬ original sound – Ben Askins


Meanwhile, a more fortunate group shared uplifting stories of empathetic bosses to boost everyone’s spirits.

“My colleague’s house burned during our nightshift, he left instantly as his neighbor called him. Our boss gave him paid leave for a month to get his life settled as he lost everything,” someone wrote.

Another shared: “I was at the ER with my husband for something non life-threatening until 3am. My boss still asks 2 weeks later if he’s doing better. There was no argument about me being out the day after.”

On social media, people shared similar experiences of being mistreated by an employer

kcmilholland avatar
Justme
Justme
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

About an hour into my shift at the hospital I work at and realized my water broke (at just 26 weeks). I went downstairs to the maternity unit. My boss hadn’t bothered to show up yet so I told my coworkers what was going on and was rushed to a bigger hospital that could handle a premie. The next day I delivered my son, just under 2lbs. That same day, my boss sent me a nasty email “I understand you left yesterday and didn’t come back. And today you didn’t call out sick and didn’t show up for work..” Uh.. maybe if you worked the same hours as your employees you would have been in-the-loop.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
