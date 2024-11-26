Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Just Saved A Guys Life And His Boss Is Upset We Called Him An Ambulance”
Work & Money

“I Just Saved A Guys Life And His Boss Is Upset We Called Him An Ambulance”

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Undergoing first aid training is usually mandatory when starting a job, especially if it’s a hazardous one. But despite going through training, some people might not be quick enough to react when it’s time to apply the knowledge in real life.

Luckily, this redditor was. When he saw an injured worker, he volunteered his belt as a tourniquet and didn’t hesitate to call an ambulance. However, the injured person’s boss wasn’t too happy that he did.

Knowing how to provide first aid can save lives

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

This netizen was quick to react when he saw an injured worker nearby

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: artursafronovvvv / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Vast-Combination4046

The OP shared more details in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow netizens believed the man did the right thing

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people went through similar situations themselves

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
ng avatar
N G
N G
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

here in the UK, businesses should always have 1 or 2 onsite that are have basic first aid training. They would know in an ambulance is appropriate

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
edenlandscaping avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What would the world do without the US healthcare system? All the hospital dramas would be only 15 minute episodes because the arguing about funding and insurance wouldn't happen. Half of Reddit stories would disappear because the ambulance would arrive and insulin would be given without charge. GoFundMe wouldn't be nearly as popular because people would just leave hospital without a bill. The world needs the US system.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
ng avatar
N G
N G
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

here in the UK, businesses should always have 1 or 2 onsite that are have basic first aid training. They would know in an ambulance is appropriate

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
edenlandscaping avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What would the world do without the US healthcare system? All the hospital dramas would be only 15 minute episodes because the arguing about funding and insurance wouldn't happen. Half of Reddit stories would disappear because the ambulance would arrive and insulin would be given without charge. GoFundMe wouldn't be nearly as popular because people would just leave hospital without a bill. The world needs the US system.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda