Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Store Supervisor’s Obsession With Speed Over Quality Leads To Inventory Disaster
Work & Money

Store Supervisor’s Obsession With Speed Over Quality Leads To Inventory Disaster

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only is the sheer number of people experiencing burnout higher than ever, but it is hitting workers at younger ages—and its effects are more debilitating.

The 2023 Stress in America survey shows that 67% of adults ages 18 to 34 feel like stress makes it difficult for them to focus, 58% describe their daily stress as “completely overwhelming,” and nearly half report that most days their stress is so bad they’re unable to function.

A recent story on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance‘ acts as a vivid illustration of these grim numbers. Shared by a worker who goes on the platform by the nickname 0x1337D00D, it describes what happens to the whole company when a manager is hell-bent on getting the most out of their employees, no matter the cost.

This person’s supervisor believed that speed and only speed was the key to their team’s success

Image credits: StockRocketStudio (not the actual photo)

So she sacrificed any and all quality—and it completely backfired

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DC_Studio (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: 0x1337D00D

Too many employees are being pushed to and even past their breaking point

David Sluss, who is an associate professor of organizational behavior at Georgia Tech’s Scheller College of Business, says that organizations need to redefine the meaning of speed.

“The U.S. Navy SEALs are known for their saying ‘Slow is smooth, and smooth is fast.’ These rapid-response special forces teams are paradoxically methodical and patient in both planning and executing their time-critical missions,” Sluss writes.

Sluss explains that these highly effective professionals “have learned over 60 years of operating in crisis situations that working at a slow and smooth pace reduces mistakes and re-dos and in the end speeds up the mission.”

In short, they have learned that leaders shouldn’t “confuse operational speed (moving quickly) with strategic speed (reducing the time it takes to deliver value). And this of course means that leaders need to clearly define what delivering value means from the start.”

To learn more about patience at the workplace, he surveyed 578 full-time U.S. employees from a wide range of industries during the Covid-19 lockdown, when everyone was on high alert. Their average age was thirty-nine, most were college graduates, and more than half were in managerial roles themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sluss asked about their immediate supervisor’s leadership behaviors and level of patience and had them self-report their own levels of creativity, productivity, and collaboration. The responses revealed that patience had a powerful effect: when leaders demonstrated it (meaning their employees’ ratings put them in the highest quartile), people’s creativity and collaboration increased by an average of 16% and their productivity by 13%.

Sometimes, asking to slow down will get you more, and hopefully, the lady from our story will eventually understand this.

Image credits: Jonathan Borba (not the actual photo)

As the story went viral, it received a lot of colorful reactions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read less »
Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
laurabamber avatar
The Starsong Princess
The Starsong Princess
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She acts like she’s in charge because she is in charge Op can be as contemptuous as he wants on the unemployment line because that’s where he’s headed.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
laurabamber avatar
The Starsong Princess
The Starsong Princess
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She acts like she’s in charge because she is in charge Op can be as contemptuous as he wants on the unemployment line because that’s where he’s headed.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda