Couple Starts Petty Battle With Neighbor After Chasing Away Her Lawn Boy From Their Driveway

Friendliness between neighbors is evidently in decline. Probably because over half of people don’t know the residents who are dwelling nearby and even fewer strike up a conversation with them.

This couple was too living blissfully unaware of their elderly neighbor until they struck her nerve by chasing away her lawn boy out of their driveway. From that point on, she made their life difficult with a saga of petty events. The couple kindly shared them online, as they found her behavior absolutely hilarious.

Some people live blissfully unaware of their neighbors

This couple tried doing so too, until they accidentally struck an elderly neighbor’s nerve

46% of people had a dispute with a neighbor in the past

The chance of conflict is high whenever people with unrelated lives end up living right next to each other, says clinical psychologist Scott Wilson. “Neighborly conflict is probably more driven by resentment over unresolved conflicts rather than just people treating each other badly, even though this can happen.”

Resentment or unsolved conflicts often arise from a lack of communication. Research shows that 65% of people admit to hiding from their neighbors. While 48% limit their interactions with nearby residents to once a month or even less.

Roughly 46% of people had a dispute with a neighbor in the past so it’s no surprise that they might want to avoid them to reduce arguments and disagreements. Another reason people might not foster better communication and relationships is lack of time.

With fast-paced lifestyles, kids with extracurricular activities, and other stresses, individuals might prefer to unwind by spending time with family and enjoying hobbies instead of interacting with neighbors.

“It’s better not to take your neighbors for granted, create conflict, or be flippant or negative”

Even though it’s impossible to force a friendship onto neighbors, associate professor for Rutgers School of Social Work, Emily Greenfield, still advises maintaining amicable relationships. “It’s better not to take your neighbors for granted, create conflict, or be flippant or negative, because you might need them to help you out one day when you can’t help yourself,” she says.

If a little spat is unavoidable with the next-door residents, it’s best to resolve it as quickly as possible. First, Wilson suggests taking some space and time to cool down. Then comes compromise. Really think about it: is the fight really about feeling wronged or being stubborn?

In case it’s the second, the situation might be resolved just by being a bigger person. Depending on the situation, both parties should do everything in their power to reach a mutually beneficial agreement instead of competing or standing their ground.

“Your goal should not be to simply tell the person how he’s upset you but to also express what you want to happen to make it stop,” explains etiquette expert Elaine Swann. “It’s about how you can work together to solve the problem.”

