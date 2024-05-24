Woman Gets Shipping Container For A Fence To Obstruct Neighbor’s View Whose Dogs Mauled Her Terrier

ADVERTISEMENT

There are few things that are truly limitless in this world – and terriers’ curiosity is definitely on that list. These cute doggos, regardless of their size and breed, are constantly interested in everything that lies around them. And sometimes this leads, alas, to sad consequences.

For example, the little terrier whose story was told by the user u/Notfrasiercrane, once fell victim to its own irrepressible curiosity – and a couple of neighbors’ mutts. It fell victim – in the literal sense of the words. However, the owner managed to avenge the life of her pet in a way truly worthy of old Scandinavian sagas or even an ancient poem.

The friend of the author of the post once owned a small, cute and very curious terrier

One day the doggo dug a hole under the fence – and the neighbors’ hounds drew it to their territory and mauled to death

The neighbors, however, didn’t say any word of sympathy towards the woman, to say nothing of a compensation

So the dog-owner made up a revenge plan – and installed a new fence made of huge and garish shipping containers

The fence was on the woman’s property so the neighbors could do nothing with containers completely obstructing their expansive view

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that their friend lives outside the city, and in the neighborhood there are people who have some big and angry dogs. Our heroine, in turn, owned a small, cute terrier. Past tense – because one day the dog dug a hole under the fence dividing neighboring territories, and this became a fatal mistake.

The neighbor’s mutts dragged the terrier onto their own territory and there they mauled it to death. The owner’s grief was truly immeasurable. And the behavior of the neighbors turned out to be completely outrageous. These people not only refused to compensate for any damage, but didn’t even express any sympathy. They said the dog got into their territory – and that’s the end of it.

Well, the dog owner’s revenge was cold, shrewd and inevitable, like the rage of an ancient hero attacking a monster. The very next morning she woke up with a plan and set about implementing it. The neighbors’ property was angled and their house sat back from the road, so the OP’s friend took advantage of it. She installed a new fence between the houses – only consisting of huge shipping containers!

And now, instead of enjoying the beautiful view from their windows, the neighbors were forced to see these giant, garish shipping containers. Moreover, the containers were located entirely on the author’s friend’s property, so there was literally nothing they could do. The little curious terrier must have rejoiced in its dog paradise sitting close to legendary Kabosu – revenge for it was accomplished!

So, formally the neighbors can’t do anything, but analysis of our posts proves that the battle for containers is far from over. At least one California homeowner, for example, used to park his sea-faring vessel in his own backyard – but was forced to install a fence so as not to “offend the aesthetic appearance of the neighborhood.”

Well, and a woman from Piqua, Ohio, who put – also in her own yard – a giant werewolf statue in memoriam of her late son and also faced a demand from the city council to remove this figure. However, common sense and creativity won in both cases. Let’s hope they win here too.

Commenters on the original post also expressed sincere admiration for the pure ingenuity of this woman. “Perfect. Here’s hoping they hate the colors. Make sure it’s a little on your friend’s property so they can’t touch the containers at all or paint them,” one person wrote in the comments. “Friend is a legend!” another one added.

Also, people in the comments noted that such a decision by the author’s friend will also likely bring down the value of the neighbor’s property in case they want to sell their house. “Those neighbors’ property values have gone way down now,” someone presumed quite sarcastically. “That’s all you see now from the neighbors’ house. Lol I love to drive by slowly and laugh.”

Anyway, stories about how the aesthetic preferences of entitled neighbors can be catastrophically hurt are far from uncommon. You can just read, for example, this tale of ours about a pool specially painted green – and what came of it. In the meantime, if you have something to say about this particular story too – please feel free to share your words in the comments below.

People in the comments tried to comfort the dog owner – and to praise her for being so inventive in her petty revenge

