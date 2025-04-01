Couple On The Verge Of Calling It Quits As Wife Refuses To Give Up Their Untrainable Rescue Dog

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever anyone decides to adopt a pet, they should be aware that it’s a huge responsibility because it’s a whole other living being they have to care for. Things can be more difficult if they are rescue animals, so training and bonding with them can be difficult.

The original poster (OP) is also facing a similar issue as the rescue dog that she adopted has proven to be very difficult to train, and her husband has had enough of it. However, she is not ready to surrender the dog, which has caused a lot of strain on their marriage!

More info: Reddit

Adopting a pet, especially a rescue, is a big responsibility that the owner should be aware of

Image credits: Lebart

The poster and her husband adopted a 2-year-old spayed pit mix dog who was rescued from the Hurricane Helene floods

Image credits: Lebrat

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She’s a country dog but is now living in the city, and since she has a lot of anxiety and extreme fear, she is difficult to train

Image credits: Lebrat

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s husband is done with the dog as she won’t do what they want and won’t go to him even when he calls her

Image credits: Lebrat

He wants her gone, but the poster refuses to just surrender the dog, so this disagreement has put a strain on their marriage

Today, we dive into the world of Reddit user Lebrat, who laments about the conflict that she is stuck in because of a rescue dog that the couple adopted. It’s a 2-year-old pit mix called Zoey who was rescued from the Hurricane Helene floods, and the couple got her in October. However, she has extreme fear and anxiety, and she’s a country dog who is now living in a city.

Looking at all this, it’s no surprise that Zoey is terrified of trucks, leaf blowers, sport bikes that backfire, and other such things. OP has also taken her to a dog behaviorist, and although there has been some progress, it’s very slow as she’s difficult to train. She’s also broken the fence they built for her, and OP’s husband has had enough of it.

He argues that Zoey always does what she wants and not what they want, and she only goes to OP when she calls but never goes to him. Even with the poster, she’s not willing to listen when it’s time to go inside. Also, it looks like the poster is closer to her, as she’s the one who takes Zoey to obedience class and spends more time with her.

Now, here’s where the conflict arose: she doesn’t really want to surrender Zoey, but her husband wants her gone. Since then, their marriage has been strained as her husband’s patience with Zoey has gone, and although OP thinks she’s an unusual dog, she doesn’t want to give her up. In tears, she vented online and sought advice for her conundrum.

Image credits: hryshchyshen / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Folks stressed that the couple had taken on the responsibility without even knowing the consequences, and now they are facing this issue. Many suggested that the poster should do what’s best for the dog and rehome her to a better environment. To get expert insights, Bored Panda interviewed Nicole Dias, a die-hard animal lover who has been a compassionate cat and dog sitter of multiple pets for the past 15 years.

She commented, “Extreme fear and anxiety are quite common in rescue dogs, particularly those who have never had a stable home environment. Dogs that have experienced trauma, neglect, or a lack of socialization—such as Zoey, who was likely a stray and had puppies before being rescued—often struggle with adjusting to domestic life.”

Nicole also claimed that she has experience with babysitting a lot of rescue dogs. She mentioned that they generally respond better to the primary caregiver, trainer, and the one spending the most time with them. She explained that dogs pick up on vocal tones and body language, and if the husband is frustrated or impatient, Zoey may sense this and hesitate to respond.

When we asked our expert for her thoughts on what OP should do in this situation, she narrated, “If the dog is in a constant state of fear and anxiety despite medical and behavioral intervention, or if it’s not adapting to the environment, rehoming it is a good option. It may be a deeply emotional and difficult decision, but in some cases, it may be the most responsible choice.”

Many Redditors also said that OP should consider this option as it would be better for Zoey. What about you? How would you have handled this situation? Let us know in the comments!

Folks online commented that taking the rescue dog is a big responsibility and that they should rehome her to a better environment

