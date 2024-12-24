Nosy Coworker Pushes Woman To Reveal Christmas Plans, Regrets It When She Hears The Truth
For some, the holidays are a magical season filled with joy, togetherness, and festive cheer. But for this Redditor, it’s been the complete opposite—a time of trauma and dread that has haunted her for decades. For the past 30 years, she’s had just one wish for Christmas: to be left alone. And now, at long last, that wish is finally coming true.
For this woman, the holidays have always been filled with dread
So when a nosy coworker kept pestering her about Christmas plans, she decided to tell the truth
Readers were glad to see the woman was finally getting exactly what she wanted for Christmas
This is me. I don't do Xmas. I tried last year for the first time since 1990 except dad decided bowling was more important and the most important person in my life went into hospital and didn't come out. Tomorrow I get up, put on onesie, open a bottle, netflix, pigs in blankets, nap. My people understand, some are jealous.
