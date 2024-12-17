Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles
Health, News

Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

A decades-old cosmetic procedure called mesotherapy, which involves injecting unregulated mixtures of vitamins and drugs under the skin to reduce under-eye bags, is regaining popularity in the US. Despite its appeal for being quick and relatively inexpensive, doctors warn of serious risks, including allergic reactions, infections, and even permanent eye damage when performed by inexperienced practitioners. 

Mesotherapy is a technique that uses injections of vitamins, enzymes, hormones, and plant extracts to rejuvenate and tighten skin, as well as remove excess fat.

This technique is used to remove fat in areas like the stomach, thighs, buttocks, hips, legs, arms, and face.

    A decades-old cosmetic procedure called mesotherapy is regaining popularity in the US

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    It is also used to reduce cellulite, fade wrinkles and lines, tighten loose skin, recontour the body, lighten pigmented skin, and treat alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss, according to Healthline.

    The cosmetic procedure has grown in popularity in recent years in the US, The Daily Mail reported on Sunday (December 15).

    Before any potential benefits appear, the procedure reportedly initially leaves small, raised bumps under the skin, creating a temporary honeycomb-like texture. 

    This effect has led some to describe the post-injection look as “reptilian.”

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Image credits: doctoryoun

    Dr Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, a New York-based dermatologist, told The Mail: “The risks of under-eye mesotherapy go beyond minor side effects, especially when people go to inexperienced technicians or do this at home.

    “Patients may experience long-lasting bruising, severe allergic reactions, skin necrosis due to product placement in blood vessels, or even permanent eye damage.”

    Each mesotherapy practitioner reportedly uses a unique, unregulated mixture, so patients are unsure of what they’re receiving, unlike tested treatments like Botox.

    Mesotherapy involves injecting unregulated mixtures of vitamins and drugs under the skin to reduce under-eye bags

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Image credits: doctoryoun

    Dr Kazlouskaya further explained: “While mesotherapy may be legal in some other countries, the absence of US regulatory oversight means patients could be exposed to counterfeit or unverified products.”

    A slew of celebrities have undergone mesotherapy treatments, including Katy Perry, Cara Delevingne, Jennifer Aniston, and Rihanna, as per Ivan Med.

    The costs of a mesotherapy treatment depend on the desired areas to be treated. For instance, Elite Aesthetics, a clinic based in the UK, offers treatments for £300 (approximately $380).

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Image credits: doctoryoun

    Mesotherapy and injection lipolysis, often marketed as non-surgical alternatives to liposuction, involve injecting substances to reduce fat and improve body contours. 

    While Kybella, a form of deoxycholic acid, is the only FDA-approved injectable for fat reduction, other mesotherapy treatments remain unregulated and may carry risks. 

    The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) is the US government agency responsible for regulating food, drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics to ensure they are safe and effective.

    Despite its appeal for being quick and relatively inexpensive, doctors warn of serious risks

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Image credits: glamandglowph

    The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) issued a warning in 2019 stating that the safety and effectiveness of many mesotherapy procedures were uncertain, as most have limited clinical evidence and side effects like skin damage and infections are common. 

    The ASPS consequently recommended more scientific research before these treatments can be widely recommended, and emphasized that physicians must follow legal and safety guidelines when offering such procedures.

    Dr. Tripathi, a plastic surgeon based in California, told The Mail: “Just like the multi-billion dollar supplement industry, it’s not regulated, so you sometimes may not know what you’re getting.”

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Image credits: houseofhoneywell

    A slew of celebrities have undergone mesotherapy treatments, including Katy Perry, Cara Delevingne, Jennifer Aniston, and Rihanna

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Image credits: jenniferaniston

    Dr. Tripathi reportedly said mesotherapy techniques spread largely because it’s cheap, easy to do, and takes little training to perform.

    Inexperienced practitioners can cause unsightly results, including granulomas, infections, and allergic reactions, Dr. Tripathi warned. 

    Treating under-eye bags is complex, as causes vary from fat migration to skin aging or sun damage, requiring personalized treatment.

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Image credits: Roman Muntean/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Mesotherapy and injection lipolysis are often marketed as non-surgical alternatives to liposuction

    @doctoryoun What to do if you have dark undereye circles! The treatment is focused on the cause. #undereyebags #undereyecircles #eyebags #retinol ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – kis

    While mesotherapy may help with hollow under-eyes, its effectiveness is not backed by studies. 

    Dr Hannah Kopelman, a dermatologist based in New York, reportedly advised ensuring the treatment is appropriate for a specific need before proceeding. 

    She said: “As a dermatologist, I always emphasize the importance of a tailored approach to addressing dark circles, starting with identifying the underlying cause and exploring evidence-based options that provide safe and predictable results.”

    “This actually terrifies me,” a reader commented

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Image credits: TRHLofficial

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Image credits: smh00777

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Image credits: occidentally

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Image credits: DJTRAXNFT

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Image credits: clara_winslow

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Image credits: Arvionis

    Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Beauty Trend That Leaves People Looking Like Reptiles

    Image credits: internetguy01

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    hilltoptrails13 avatar
Rick
    Rick
    Rick
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    What is wrong with people? It seems everybody is making bad decisions about their lives. Especially in the US

    Load More Comments
