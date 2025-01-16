ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Daniel Garcia, and for the past 10 years, I've been collaborating with many publications and companies around the world, mostly focusing on political, social, and human issues. I'm always producing new content, and after the success of last year's posts on Bored Panda, I've decided to show you a selection of my best work from 2024.

As always, I'd love to hear your thoughts and questions. Maybe I can create a drawing about them! What do you think is wrong with the world today? Let me know in the comments!

More info: Instagram | danielgarciaart.com | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sitting Is Harmful For Your Health

Man sitting on a heart-shaped balloon at a desk, symbolizing social and human topics in political illustrations.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Daniel Garcia
Add photo comments
POST

2024 was not a great year worldwide, with both the Ukraine and Gaza wars raging and claiming thousands of innocent lives. Though they may seem like just a number, they were individual people with families and dreams, just like you and me.
RELATED:
    #2

    The Algorithm

    Woman stands on card pyramid of likes, symbolizing social media influence, with a hand gesture indicating potential collapse.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    All Human Beings Are Born Free And Equal In Dignity And Rights

    Diverse group around a globe, illustrating political, social, and human topics.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST

    On the plus side, renewable energy is on the rise, with countries making an effort to reduce emissions. The Paris Olympics showcased (even if in a limited way) how diversity and tolerance can contribute to a better society.
    #4

    AI Hiring

    Illustration of a man in a suit with a briefcase, suspended above a crowd, symbolizing political and social themes.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Jumpstarting Evolution

    Hand holding icy globe pendulum, reflecting on political, social, and human topics through symbolic illustrations.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mostly I do conceptual work, where it's important to have a strong idea and create an illustration that explains quickly and visually things from politics to culture, technology to the environment.

    While society can be fair and unfair in many ways, in the end, it's just talking about people and their issues and asking difficult questions.
    #6

    Different Metabolisms

    Illustration of two people on a seesaw, surrounded by diverse foods, depicting social and human topics.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Teaching AI About Diversity

    Illustration of a person and robot discussing binary code and diverse human portraits in 2024.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST

    I try to make my illustrations speak for me while, at the same time, being open to everyone's interpretation—if they can change someone's perception or make them aware of a previously unknown issue, all the better! I don't have any advice for humanity. I believe people are capable of doing good; unfortunately, this gets buried in our daily lives and the world as a whole.
    #8

    Social Media After Death

    Illustration on political and social topics: two people in black attire by a grave with social media icons.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Girl Of The Year

    Illustration depicting a social commentary with figures on a catwalk, highlighting political and human topics for 2024.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    You can’t fix all the problems in the world, but creating a fairer, better society and better living conditions for everyone is possible. All the rights we have today had to be fought for in the past. Remember that and do your part!
    #10

    Curing Dementia

    Person on scaffolding painting elderly face, illustrating political and human topics. Large pill bottle nearby.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Running Distances

    Illustration of individuals running on a winding track, reflecting on human and social topics.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Running Up That Mountain

    Runner on a city street heading towards a large mountain and setting sun, depicting political and social challenges.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    A.o. Tutor

    Boy learning math with hologram in futuristic educational setting, reflecting on 2024 social and human advancements.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Finding Mathematical Curves

    A person looking through a telescope at constellations, symbolizing reflection on political, social, and human topics.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Curing Depression

    Surreal illustration reflecting political and social themes with a head merging with a sea and sunset.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Online Security

    Illustration of a laptop with a password bar and two people discussing digital security, alongside a dog.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    No Money For Education

    Illustration of hands holding a wallet with a building inside, symbolizing social issues in 2024.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Money Falling From The Sky

    Two people under a starry sky, catching glowing coins in a surreal setting, illustrating political and social themes.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Far Right In France

    Illustration of a hand emerging from a ballot box against a French flag backdrop, symbolizing political themes.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Different Types Of Cholesterol

    Illustration of two scientists floating in a colorful, abstract environment, examining spherical objects.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    China In The Middle East

    Illustration of camels with currency symbols and a person in traditional attire gazing at a futuristic urban landscape.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Hiv And Schistosomiasis

    Two people fishing at sunset, symbolizing social and human themes with virus imagery on their bodies.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Olympics: Eliud Kipchoge

    Illustration of a runner with geometric pattern shirt against green background, reflecting social and human topics in 2024.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Olympics: Simone Biles

    Illustration of an athlete in mid-performance, showcasing physical agility on a blue background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Finding Yourself

    Person in red paints colorful lines on a large side profile silhouette, reflecting on social and human topics.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Portuguese Wine Bottle Label

    Woman enjoying wine on a balcony at sunset, holding a glass.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Olympics: Armand Duplantis

    Illustration of an athlete in yellow and blue, pole vaulting with Olympic rings.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Chinese Invasion

    Protesters with signs stand in front of a large red ship with a yellow star, illustrating political and human themes.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Olympics: Naomi Osaka

    An athlete in a red outfit and cap playing tennis.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Shoe

    Illustration of diverse people interacting with a giant sneaker.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Daniel Garcia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!