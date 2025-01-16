2024 In Review: My 30 Illustrations Of Key Global Issues
My name is Daniel Garcia, and for the past 10 years, I've been collaborating with many publications and companies around the world, mostly focusing on political, social, and human issues. I'm always producing new content, and after the success of last year's posts on Bored Panda, I've decided to show you a selection of my best work from 2024.
As always, I'd love to hear your thoughts and questions. Maybe I can create a drawing about them! What do you think is wrong with the world today? Let me know in the comments!
More info: Instagram | danielgarciaart.com | Facebook | x.com
Sitting Is Harmful For Your Health
2024 was not a great year worldwide, with both the Ukraine and Gaza wars raging and claiming thousands of innocent lives. Though they may seem like just a number, they were individual people with families and dreams, just like you and me.
The Algorithm
All Human Beings Are Born Free And Equal In Dignity And Rights
On the plus side, renewable energy is on the rise, with countries making an effort to reduce emissions. The Paris Olympics showcased (even if in a limited way) how diversity and tolerance can contribute to a better society.
AI Hiring
Jumpstarting Evolution
Mostly I do conceptual work, where it's important to have a strong idea and create an illustration that explains quickly and visually things from politics to culture, technology to the environment.
While society can be fair and unfair in many ways, in the end, it's just talking about people and their issues and asking difficult questions.
Different Metabolisms
Teaching AI About Diversity
I try to make my illustrations speak for me while, at the same time, being open to everyone's interpretation—if they can change someone's perception or make them aware of a previously unknown issue, all the better! I don't have any advice for humanity. I believe people are capable of doing good; unfortunately, this gets buried in our daily lives and the world as a whole.
Social Media After Death
Girl Of The Year
You can’t fix all the problems in the world, but creating a fairer, better society and better living conditions for everyone is possible. All the rights we have today had to be fought for in the past. Remember that and do your part!
Curing Dementia
this would be sad if it wasn't so true, and has been true for so so long