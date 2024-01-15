ADVERTISEMENT

We're already a few days into 2024, but I wanted to take this opportunity to look back at the previous year: globally, 2023 was not great for many people around the globe, with the continuation of the Ukrainian-Russian War and the reignition of the conflict in Gaza, claiming thousands of innocent victims. July was the hottest recorded month ever, which doesn't forebode well for our future. New developments in AI technology have increased the discussion of its economic and ethical ramifications.

On the plus side, WHO finally declared the Covid-19 pandemic no longer a global emergency, and major artist groups striked for better work conditions in the US.

For the last 10 years, I've collaborated with many publications and companies around the world, mostly focusing on political, social, and human issues.

I'm always producing new stuff, and after the success of last year's posts in Bored Panda, I've decided to show you a selection of my best works from 2023.

As always, I'd love to know about your own questions; maybe I can do a drawing about it!

What do you think is wrong with the world nowadays? Let me know in the comments!

#1

Soulless A.I

Daniel Garcia
#2

Privilege

Daniel Garcia
#3

Global Warming, Leave Everything Behind

Daniel Garcia
#4

Bone Cancer In Children

Daniel Garcia
#5

Pregnancy And Covid-19

Daniel Garcia
#6

Men's World

Daniel Garcia
#7

Paper

Daniel Garcia
#8

Buying Time

Daniel Garcia
#9

A.I. And Jobs

Daniel Garcia
#10

Alzheimer's Disease

Daniel Garcia
#11

Happy Holidays And Peace On Earth

Daniel Garcia
#12

Financial Fraud

Daniel Garcia
#13

Get Out Of Social Media

Daniel Garcia
#14

Earthquake In Turkey And Syria

Daniel Garcia
#15

The Coronation

Daniel Garcia
#16

Hate Speech

Daniel Garcia
#17

Women Of Iran

Daniel Garcia
#18

Tech Giants' Fall

Daniel Garcia
#19

Sleep And Health

Daniel Garcia
#20

Living With Diabetes

Daniel Garcia
#21

Heart Health

Daniel Garcia
#22

Happy Holidays

Daniel Garcia
#23

Tech Wars

Daniel Garcia
#24

Saving For Retirement

Daniel Garcia
#25

World Cup Washing Machine

Daniel Garcia
#26

Racism In Sports

Daniel Garcia
#27

Psychopaths

Daniel Garcia
#28

Diversity In The USA

Daniel Garcia
#29

Child Cholesterol

Daniel Garcia
#30

Jobless

Daniel Garcia
#31

Women Chains

Daniel Garcia
#32

Cutting Ties

Daniel Garcia
