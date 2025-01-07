ADVERTISEMENT

Once again, we’d like to share something for fans of not-so-serious and delightfully absurd content. Semih, an artist from Turkey known on social media as Selftasy or Meaning Circus, continues to defy the laws of logic.

With his peculiar style, Semih manipulates multiple unrelated photos to create the most bizarre combinations and photo collages. The result? Ridiculous, eye-catching images that make us raise our eyebrows and wonder what we just witnessed.

Scroll down to explore Semih’s latest collection of creations, and let us know which one left you the most perplexed!

#1

Turkish artist creates unexpected collage of fish in netted stockings on feet, emphasizing surreal art.

    #2

    Turkish artist's unexpected collage featuring a razor covered in hair, placed on a wet surface.

    Dawn Marie
    Dawn Marie
    Dawn Marie
    44 minutes ago

    After a long winter, a girls gotta do what a girls gotta do!!

    #3

    Surreal collage by Turkish artist featuring a figure with eggplant texture, blending nature and human form in an unexpected way.

    #4

    Collage art by Turkish artist featuring lips with a fish on a hook.

    #5

    Collage art showing a giant tomato wedged between two red cars in a creative Turkish design.

    #6

    Turkish artist creates unexpected collage of a woman with apple core attire, blending reality and surrealism.

    #7

    Turkish artist's collage of Statue of Liberty with armpit hair against a cloudy sky.

    #8

    Three women with chicken bodies in an egg aisle, showcasing surreal collages by a Turkish artist.

    #9

    Turkish artist's unexpected collage with a woman in red fishnet outfit, filled with onions, reflecting in a mirror.

    #10

    Turkish collage artist depicts a bulldog receiving an injection from gloved hands.

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    6 minutes ago (edited)

    hell no. But I guess asshöles already do thing like this with animals? 😤 edit: presuming it's not a strictly veterinarian need, but rather an "for the looks"?

    #11

    Artist from Turkey creates unexpected collage of a performer holding a basketball in an arena.

    #12

    Turkish artist collage of a chicken with a strawberry body on grass background.

    #13

    Turkish artist collage: chicken-themed teapot with floral design and a chick inside a teacup on a plaid blanket.

    #14

    Turkish artist collage featuring a Barbie doll with a man in a suit, both holding papers and pens humorously interacting.

    #15

    Collage by a Turkish artist showing a burger with a cow's body and face, blending food and animal imagery.

    #16

    Collage by Turkish artist featuring a bread-loaf depiction on legs and a raw meat hand in a car setting.

    #17

    Turkish artist collage of a frog in activewear hanging on a rope in a humorous pose.

    #18

    Turkish artist's unexpected collage featuring a human-frog hybrid resting on a white couch in a modern setting.

    #19

    Turkish artist collage featuring a doll holding a cigarette to its mouth with a blue background.

    #20

    Turkish artist's collage of a leopard with piercings roaring into a microphone against a cloudy sky.

    #21

    Turkish artist's unexpected collage of a woman merging with building columns, creating an optical illusion.

    #22

    Turkish artist collage featuring cat-headed humans drinking in a colorful urban street.

    #23

    Turkish artist creates unexpected collage of a seated woman merging into a waterfall in a lush canyon.

    #24

    Turkish artist collage: a goldfish with an orange body and leaf fin, blending nature and surrealism.

    #25

    Turkish artist collage features a surreal fish with a cigarette next to a woman's face, emphasizing unexpected art.

