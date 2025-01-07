ADVERTISEMENT

Once again, we’d like to share something for fans of not-so-serious and delightfully absurd content. Semih, an artist from Turkey known on social media as Selftasy or Meaning Circus, continues to defy the laws of logic.

With his peculiar style, Semih manipulates multiple unrelated photos to create the most bizarre combinations and photo collages. The result? Ridiculous, eye-catching images that make us raise our eyebrows and wonder what we just witnessed.

Scroll down to explore Semih’s latest collection of creations, and let us know which one left you the most perplexed!

More info: Instagram