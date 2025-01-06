AI is transforming the art world, offering new tools and possibilities for creative expression. As AI continues to evolve, it has the potential to reshape how artists create, collaborate, and interact with their audiences. For Alkan, AI is more than just a tool—it’s fundamentally transforming how we create, experience, and organize art.

"The art world has historically revolved around individual mastery and control, with perfectionism and virtuosity as central values. Building on the postmodern and poststructuralist movements of the last century, AI disrupts this, shifting the emphasis from singular creator to the collaborative, the iterative, and the emergent.

Traditionally, the artist was the gatekeeper of meaning, but now, meaning arises from accumulation, from the networks and interconnections between images. Conceptual frameworks and intertextuality are much more important than skill mastery and craftsmanship now.

I believe traditional mediums are falling behind in representing the strange post-truth world we live in, and the emerging AI tools bring new possibilities for storytelling. The synthetic post-photographic images of AI are inherently a mirror to the times we are living in. In which reality is not fixed, facts do not matter anymore, and truth is composed of multiple perspectives."



