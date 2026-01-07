From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)
Before Facebook Marketplace became a widely preferred platform for online selling, there was Craigslist. It’s one of the pioneers alongside eBay and has remained popular despite its outdated interface, which has seemed to stand the test of time.
Given its hundreds of millions of monthly users, the platform will inevitably attract sellers who are on the oddball side. These are the people who would put up ridiculous listings and seriously try to make money.
Here are some of the posts that take the cake, as featured on the Delusional Craigslist subreddit.
Sarcophagus Full Of Ramen For $1000
I would love to be buried in that instead of a boring old coffin
Very Old One
Am I Crazy?
It’s one thing for someone to try to dupe you with a Craigslist ad that came with a ridiculous price tag. It’s another thing to fall for a rental scam on the platform, which many people unfortunately do.
One reason is that these dubious property listings are difficult to spot at first glance. But according to real estate expert Melissa Spittel, there are red flags to look out for.
She's Selling A Walmart Shopping Cart... For 50 Bucks
Autism Table. Handcrafted And Made By Someone Personally Touched By Autism, Whatever That Means
One Of The Kookier Things I’ve Stumbled Across On Fb Marketplace
According to Spittel, one sign that should raise eyebrows is a seller’s unwillingness to meet in person. Another red flag, and a glaring one at that, is a seller who asks for a down payment before you’ve even seen the place. Then there’s the typical sob story that doesn’t add up.
“They might tell you a family member was in a bad accident, or is very sick, and they need to rent the place as soon as possible to pay medical bills. Don’t fall for those lies,” Spittel wrote.
Wait... What?
How Much?
For that price I expect him to come with pedigree papers
Pay Me $3k For An Opportunity To Dispose My Pool And Fill Up The Hole
Spittel says it is still safe to rent a property via Craigslist. However, you must exercise vigilance and do your due diligence. Among her top tips is Googling the address. According to Spittel, a legitimate listing will appear on multiple websites.
Her second tip is to do a reverse image search. While it isn’t foolproof, Spittel says stolen images will usually return a list of pages that feature matching photos. That is another clear indicator of a questionable listing.
This Man Is Looking For A Slave Wth😂
Japanese Mature For Scale
Other types of Craigslist scams may involve cashier's checks, overseas sellers, and even pets. As such, the platform itself provides tips and warnings to help users avoid losing hard-earned money or sharing sensitive information.
Among the list of Craigslist’s “Don’ts” are accepting cashier’s checks as payment, wiring money, receiving requests via escrow services, and disclosing bank account numbers and other personal data, such as Social Security numbers, driver’s licenses, and even job references.
That Burger Cell Is Sweet And All, But
Looking For Quick Sale!
Self Proclaimed Ladies Man/Life Of The Party, Moves To Us. Still Has The Same Hair On His Head As He Did Before. Asking 3k
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also revealed what is known as a “Sweetheart Scam” using Craigslist. In a nutshell, it’s when a con artist tries to win the trust and affection of a person before taking their money.
In that regard, the Los Angeles DA's office also advises against disclosing financial information, including PayPal email addresses. Agreeing to background checks is also a big no-no, especially before meeting a potential employer, landlord, or real estate agent in person.
What A Deal!!!
Recent One I Found
How I Upset A Low Baller
Never Thought I’d See Such A Good One In The Wild
Creepy 12' Tall Elvis Head
40k For An Automatic Civic With Cheap Aftermarket Rims, Airbag Suspension And Only 999 Miles
Absolutely Outstanding Deal
ASAP! Give Me 500-8000 For A Piano People Pay To Have Hauled Away
Bruh
Seller Wants You To Pay Him $5000 To Haul Off His Storm Damage
Be Liable For My $3000 Loan In Exchange For $100 Plus Gifts
The Oh So Coveted "Rare Black Diamond" Vhs'
Wtfeet For Just $69
Oh boy, in my home town too! Gotta see if they are still available
25 Dollars For A Single Pair Of Socks With Some Beads Attached
Surprisingly, Nobody Was Interested In This Offer
Absolutely Gobsmacked
Does Delusional Estate Sale Count?
For Only $1,000 This Handmade Jouch Can Be Yours!
Rare "iPhone 1" For Sale, Only $2,000
Only $50 And You Can Own This Vintage 90's Plastic As Walmart Bag
I Am Completely At A Loss For How To Title This
Dude Thinks He's Entitled To My Free Lawnmower
Most Expensive Poptart Ever
Seller Says It Was Found In The Rear Seat Pocket Of An Old Car 🤢
That's Methed Up!
"Only Worn A Few Times"
How luxurious, slipping your feet into the cradle of somebody else's funk.