ADVERTISEMENT

Before Facebook Marketplace became a widely preferred platform for online selling, there was Craigslist. It’s one of the pioneers alongside eBay and has remained popular despite its outdated interface, which has seemed to stand the test of time.

Given its hundreds of millions of monthly users, the platform will inevitably attract sellers who are on the oddball side. These are the people who would put up ridiculous listings and seriously try to make money.

Here are some of the posts that take the cake, as featured on the Delusional Craigslist subreddit.