Before Facebook Marketplace became a widely preferred platform for online selling, there was Craigslist. It’s one of the pioneers alongside eBay and has remained popular despite its outdated interface, which has seemed to stand the test of time. 

Given its hundreds of millions of monthly users, the platform will inevitably attract sellers who are on the oddball side. These are the people who would put up ridiculous listings and seriously try to make money. 

Here are some of the posts that take the cake, as featured on the Delusional Craigslist subreddit.

#1

Sarcophagus Full Of Ramen For $1000

Sarcophagus Full Of Ramen For $1000

Thehorssishigh Report

tucker_cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
24 minutes ago

I would love to be buried in that instead of a boring old coffin

RELATED:
    #2

    Very Old One

    Craigslist ad asking someone to be naked at a wedding over NYC map, example of unhinged things sold online

    reddit.com Report

    #3

    Am I Crazy?

    Weekly house cleaner and handyman ad with map pin - unhinged things sold online

    Timely-Two9860 Report

    It’s one thing for someone to try to dupe you with a Craigslist ad that came with a ridiculous price tag. It’s another thing to fall for a rental scam on the platform, which many people unfortunately do. 

    One reason is that these dubious property listings are difficult to spot at first glance. But according to real estate expert Melissa Spittel, there are red flags to look out for.

    #4

    She's Selling A Walmart Shopping Cart... For 50 Bucks

    Small two-tier shopping cart on grass by a trash bin, listed among unhinged things people try to sell online.

    The_PG_Account Report

    #5

    Autism Table. Handcrafted And Made By Someone Personally Touched By Autism, Whatever That Means

    Blue oval LED coffee table labeled Autism, online listing screenshot - unhinged things sell online

    jurvekthebosmer Report

    #6

    One Of The Kookier Things I’ve Stumbled Across On Fb Marketplace

    Yellow Mike's Hard Lemonade lemon-shaped couch and ottoman, example of unhinged things sold online

    Lone_Shrimp Report

    NJ P
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    When life gives you lemons, make a couch.

    According to Spittel, one sign that should raise eyebrows is a seller’s unwillingness to meet in person. Another red flag, and a glaring one at that, is a seller who asks for a down payment before you’ve even seen the place. Then there’s the typical sob story that doesn’t add up. 

    “They might tell you a family member was in a bad accident, or is very sick, and they need to rent the place as soon as possible to pay medical bills. Don’t fall for those lies,” Spittel wrote.
    #7

    Wait... What?

    Wait... What?

    Lola1989ac Report

    #8

    How Much?

    Craigslist listing photo of a hamster in bedding with a cat peering behind — things people thought they could sell online

    stoymaier Report

    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    For that price I expect him to come with pedigree papers

    #9

    Pay Me $3k For An Opportunity To Dispose My Pool And Fill Up The Hole

    Fiberglass pool in backyard listed to sell online, inflatable boat floating, brick patio

    truemad Report

    Spittel says it is still safe to rent a property via Craigslist. However, you must exercise vigilance and do your due diligence. Among her top tips is Googling the address. According to Spittel, a legitimate listing will appear on multiple websites. 

    Her second tip is to do a reverse image search. While it isn’t foolproof, Spittel says stolen images will usually return a list of pages that feature matching photos. That is another clear indicator of a questionable listing.
    #10

    This Man Is Looking For A Slave Wth😂

    Craigslist job ad screenshot showing paving roller photo and long discriminatory hiring text - unhinged things sell online

    Unhappy-Parking2517 Report

    NJ P
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    You're not even paying minimum wage! Any why NO CAR? You intend on holding against his will?

    #11

    Japanese Mature For Scale

    Man lying face down by a Japanese maple in yard for sale, funny unhinged listing to sell online

    GrotesqueCat Report

    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    When a banana just doesn't cut it...

    #12

    Help Emptying My Tank

    Craigslist ad screenshot for Help emptying my Tank (female) with text and map, example of unhinged things sold online

    reddit.com Report

    NJ P
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Never heard BJs put that way.

    Other types of Craigslist scams may involve cashier's checks, overseas sellers, and even pets. As such, the platform itself provides tips and warnings to help users avoid losing hard-earned money or sharing sensitive information. 

    Among the list of Craigslist’s “Don’ts” are accepting cashier’s checks as payment, wiring money, receiving requests via escrow services, and disclosing bank account numbers and other personal data, such as Social Security numbers, driver’s licenses, and even job references.

    #13

    That Burger Cell Is Sweet And All, But

    Weathered McDonalds burger playland playground structure on grass, one of the things people thought they could sell online

    funkopolis Report

    #14

    Looking For Quick Sale!

    Damaged 2020 Tesla Model 3 with crushed hood and airbags deployed, listed to sell online for $15,000

    marleebeeb Report

    #15

    Self Proclaimed Ladies Man/Life Of The Party, Moves To Us. Still Has The Same Hair On His Head As He Did Before. Asking 3k

    Man measuring long braided hair to sell online, back view wearing white tank top by stairs.

    everydaybeme Report

    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    Donate it to Locks for Love.

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also revealed what is known as a “Sweetheart Scam” using Craigslist. In a nutshell, it’s when a con artist tries to win the trust and affection of a person before taking their money. 

    In that regard, the Los Angeles DA's office also advises against disclosing financial information, including PayPal email addresses. Agreeing to background checks is also a big no-no, especially before meeting a potential employer, landlord, or real estate agent in person.
    #16

    What A Deal!!!

    Three used Suave shampoo bottles on a bathroom counter listed among unhinged things to sell online

    oIivora Report

    #17

    Recent One I Found

    Screenshot of a posted note asking for an IHOP server, mentioning plus size with glasses — unhinged things sold online

    Error4402 Report

    #18

    How I Upset A Low Baller

    How I Upset A Low Baller

    Jahmay Report

    #19

    Never Thought I’d See Such A Good One In The Wild

    Handmade black wooden animal cup holder shaped like a long-legged dog on carpet between couches, odd item to sell online

    ThrownGoosey Report

    #20

    Creepy 12' Tall Elvis Head

    Creepy 12' Tall Elvis Head

    sskrimshaww Report

    #21

    40k For An Automatic Civic With Cheap Aftermarket Rims, Airbag Suspension And Only 999 Miles

    1995 Honda Civic EX coupe parked on suburban street in a for sale listing screenshot, unhinged things sell online

    voluptuous_avocado Report

    #22

    Absolutely Outstanding Deal

    C*****d 65-inch TV listing on marketplace, a broken screen up for trade, unhinged things for sale online

    iamdarkyoshi Report

    #23

    ASAP! Give Me 500-8000 For A Piano People Pay To Have Hauled Away

    Upright piano in cluttered garage listed to sell online, worn wood finish and bench

    theredhound19 Report

    #24

    Bruh

    Green martini glass-shaped cat tree condo listed to sell online, plush toys on top and scratching post base.

    mykinkis_karma Report

    #25

    Seller Wants You To Pay Him $5000 To Haul Off His Storm Damage

    Large red oak log listed for $5,000 on marketplace, example of unhinged things sold online

    ChocolateGautama3 Report

    #26

    Looks Like A Steal To Me

    Looks Like A Steal To Me

    TPleas98 Report

    #27

    Be Liable For My $3000 Loan In Exchange For $100 Plus Gifts

    Screenshot of Craigslist ad offering $100 to co-sign a loan, an example of odd things people sell online

    TwoplyWatson Report

    #28

    The Oh So Coveted "Rare Black Diamond" Vhs'

    40 Disney VHS tapes on shelf listed to sell online, vintage black diamond editions visible

    Sethron1 Report

    #29

    Wtfeet For Just $69

    Worn black strappy sandals listing showing seller's foot inside, example of unhinged things sold online

    cemeteryxdriven Report

    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Oh boy, in my home town too! Gotta see if they are still available

    #30

    25 Dollars For A Single Pair Of Socks With Some Beads Attached

    Pink glammed socks decorated with charms — unhinged things people tried to sell online

    Impossible_One_7344 Report

    #31

    Surprisingly, Nobody Was Interested In This Offer

    Surprisingly, Nobody Was Interested In This Offer

    PanBlanco22 Report

    #32

    Absolutely Gobsmacked

    Lumpy homemade white plaster shelf with odd cubbies, an example of unhinged things sold online

    resistance_HQ Report

    #33

    Does Delusional Estate Sale Count?

    Worn leather armchair with price note, example of unhinged things people could sell online

    shnanogans Report

    #34

    For Only $1,000 This Handmade Jouch Can Be Yours!

    Patchwork denim couch in small room, worn blue jeans sofa listed among unhinged things for sale.

    bunnihun Report

    #35

    Rare "iPhone 1" For Sale, Only $2,000

    Used old iPhone photographed on textured white background, example of unhinged things sold online

    Faketuxedo Report

    #36

    Only $50 And You Can Own This Vintage 90's Plastic As Walmart Bag

    Framed vintage Walmart plastic bag from 90s on wall in an online listing, odd item people try to sell online

    Lumpy_Square_2365 Report

    #37

    I Am Completely At A Loss For How To Title This

    Vintage red paintbrush listing on marketplace, example of unhinged things people could sell online

    fishnwirenreese Report

    #38

    Dude Thinks He's Entitled To My Free Lawnmower

    Marketplace chat screenshot showing sold Ryobi electric mower and buyer accusing scam while seller explains; sell online

    mariofasolo Report

    #39

    Most Expensive Poptart Ever

    Strawberry Pop-Tart cobbler with white glaze, sprinkles and whipped cream, example of unhinged things sold online

    bmb3688 Report

    #40

    Seller Says It Was Found In The Rear Seat Pocket Of An Old Car 🤢

    Sealed 1986 McDonalds grape jam packet, vintage oddity featured among unhinged things to sell online

    fritopaw Report

    #41

    That's Methed Up!

    Close-up icicles on a ladder listed as beautiful ice for $500 - example of unhinged things people could sell online

    Economy_Adagio_3951 Report

    #42

    "Only Worn A Few Times"

    Worn white Birkenstocks on a pink knit blanket in a three-photo listing — unhinged things people tried to sell online

    Netflixis Report

    Babs Ishkabibble
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    How luxurious, slipping your feet into the cradle of somebody else's funk.

    #43

    That’s Not His Signature

    That’s Not His Signature

    EvaFanThrowaway01 Report

    #44

    This Guy Is Selling His Dirty Old Broken Headphones For $375,000. He Only Has 11k Monthly Listeners On Spotify

    Tan Sennheiser HD 598 headphones shown in listing — example of unhinged things people sell online, priced $375,000

    yelizabetta Report

    #45

    This Cracker Box 624 Sq/Ft Home Sold For $43k Last Year. No Wonder Why My Generation Can't Afford Homes. My Dinky 2br Apartment Is Bigger Than This!

    Small white house with metal roof and lawn listed for sale, mailbox and parked car — unhinged things for sale online

    ToshPointNo Report

    #46

    Found One In The Wild. The Reactions Speak Fir Themselves

    Three bedazzled prescription bottles on table for sale, unhinged things sold online

    PurpleNikknack Report

    NJ P
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I prefer macaroni art.

    #47

    Great Deal Just 18,000 Over Msrp On A Used Truck

    Black 2024 Ford Ranger Lariat front corner in an online listing, example of things people thought they could sell online

    Visible_Device7187 Report

    #48

    $180 USB Cable

    Yellow USB cable labeled Curious on a wood table, example of unhinged things sold online

    technoxious Report

    #49

    Van Halen

    Van Halen

    InfotainmentScam Report

    #50

    Buy Me Lunch So I Can Talk About Myself

    Classified ad screenshot: novelist seeking intellectuals for lunch - unhinged things people thought they could sell online

    sideofketchud Report

    #51

    Anyone Wanna Buy My Literal Trash? $50 Please

    Bag of empty preroll canisters and tins in an online listing, example of unhinged things sold online

    ShroomMessiah Report

    #52

    Don’t Google It. Just Trust Me. It’s Worth $50,000. Serious Enthusiast Only

    Smartphone screenshot of a lengthy marketplace listing description about a framed artwork, listing to sell online

    Fafnir22 Report

    #53

    Anyone For Casserole Near Chicago? I've Never Bean This Hungry

    Green bean casserole in fridge drawer with fried onions, listing screenshot of an odd food to sell online

    pumbaan Report

    #54

    Enchant Your Walls!

    Hand-painted Hogwarts crest canvas on wall listed as one of unhinged things for sale online

    Beat_Dapper Report

    #55

    No Thank You

    Unhinged things for sale online, bandaged foot photo used in listing selling pictures of a wound

    208PotatoHead Report

    #56

    This Was Posted In A Local Facebook Group In South Florida

    Live-in executive assistant housing ad collage with courtyard and rooms, unhinged things sell online

    JLLIndy Report

    #57

    No. Nasty. Remarks. Please

    Rusty old microwave on wooden cabinet, example of unhinged things sold online

    HammyOfficial Report

    #58

    My Dad Has A Fortune In Boxes In The Basement If We Can Hustle Em For 15 A Piece…. LOL

    Three stacked MacBook Pro 13-inch empty boxes in an online listing, sell online example

    KingGizmotious Report

    #59

    Often, Mechanics Hate Installing Customer-Supplied Parts. Are Surgeons The Same Way?

    Bipolar hip prosthesis on wooden table, unhinged things sold online listing

    HighwaySixtyOne Report

    #60

    20k For A 3 Decade Old Previa. Uhuh

    1994 Toyota Previa front view in garage listing photo, example of unhinged things sold online

    Rylanpien Report

    #61

    Come Chop Down My Massive Tree For $50,000

    Hickory tree listed for $50,000 on marketplace, example of unhinged things sold online

    TheFlyngLemon Report

    #62

    I Can’t Stop Laughing

    Shirtless man sitting in a blue trash bin grilling by a small dog - example of unhinged things sold online.

    DrewPNutzac Report

    #63

    That’s A Lot Of Dvds

    Wooden glass-front cabinets packed with DVDs, example of unhinged items people could sell online

    scifirailway Report

    #64

    Rare 👀

    Marketplace listing of a bloated Pepsi Zero Sugar can sold as rare item, example of unhinged things sell online

    Wise_Negotiation_863 Report

    #65

    Uhhhh... Who's Gonna Tell Them?

    Two Hot Wheels car cases on a table with price text, listed to sell online as toy car storage boxes

    Taul_Beast Report

    #66

    Beauty Is In The Eye Of The Deranged Lunatic

    Bizarre painting of a man eating an ice cream cone, an unusual item people tried to sell online

    TaylorSwiftScatPorn Report

    #67

    I Didn’t Know This Was A Thing?

    Three unhinged things: large creepy dolls posed on a window seat and chair for sale online

    bristol7 Report

    #68

    How And Why?

    Stack of state prison generated mail envelopes for sale, example of unhinged things people sell online

    LEDgamerGirl Report

