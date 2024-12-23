Flyer Fumes After Airline Bumps Him From First Class In Favor Of A Dog: “Sorry, That’s Ruff”

ADVERTISEMENT

A Delta Air Lines passenger was left outraged after being downgraded from a first-class seat to make room for a dog. The passenger, who had initially been upgraded to first class, voiced his frustration on Reddit. Taking to the Delta community on Reddit on Saturday (December 21), a Redditor who goes by the username “Ben_bob” aired his grievances with Delta Air Lines.

Along with a photograph of a dog sitting next to his owner in what appeared to be a two-seat row, Ben wrote: “I got upgraded to first this morning, only to 15 mins later get downgraded (to a worst [sic] seat than I previously had).

“I asked the desk agent what was going on, and she said, ‘Something changed’.”

Image credits: Delta Air Lines, Inc

He continued: “Okay, fine, I am disgruntled but whatever, I then board only to see this dog in my first class seat … And now I’m livid.

“I immediately chat Delta support and they say [sic] ‘You may be relocated for service animals,’ and there is nothing they can do.

“There is no way that dog has spent as much with this airline as I have … What an absolute joke.

“What’s the point of being loyal to this airline anymore, truly.

“I’ve sat back when others complained about this airline mistreating customers lately and slipping in service levels, but I’m starting to question my allegiance as well.”

Many Delta passengers were left divided, as a Reddit user wrote: “This is a reason to avoid bulkheads in either cabin FYI.”

Bulkheads are the walls or partitions that separate different sections of an aircraft, such as between cabins or in front of exits.

Image credits: Delta Air Lines, Inc

These walls often mark the start of a new section, like the first row of seats in a class (economy or business), and typically don’t have under-seat storage.

A commentator quipped: “The dog is probably a diamond medallion 2 million miler.”

“It’s a dog-eat-dog world,” a viewer humorously remarked.

Someone else penned: “Sorry that’s Ruff.”

Image credits: ben_bob/Reddit

A person wrote: “If you’d paid for your seat then I think it’s a legitimate gripe.

“Complimentary upgrades can be taken away for a variety of reasons though, not just service dogs, without compensation.

“Doesn’t hurt to try with a complaint email or a call to your medallion line, but be prepared for a second rejection just in case.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Tbf that dog looks more like a service animal than 90% of “service animals” you see on flights these days.”

One Delta employee joined the conversation to explain that passengers with special needs and service animals were granted priority in bulkhead rows.

They wrote: “When I was in reservations, anytime people wanted the blocked seats I had to advise them that Delta has the legal obligation to move them if a passenger with disabilities requires it.”

Image credits: Delta Air Lines, Inc

Animals on planes have caused controversy lately, as seen with the recent incident involving a Great Dane boarding a flight.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday (December 15), life coach Rob asked: “Have we taken this support animal thing too far?” Rob shared a clip, which has since amassed nearly 6 million views.

In the video, seemingly filmed from Rob’s seat, a Great Dane could be seen boarding the plane, Bored Panda previously reported.

The Great Dane, sometimes labeled the “Apollo of Dogs,” is a breed of dog that can measure up to 32 inches (81 centimeters) and weigh up to 175 pounds (just over 79 kilograms).

Image credits: Malisunshine/Envato (Not the actual photo)

Moreover, it is one of the two largest dog breeds in the world, along with the Irish Wolfhound. It’s safe to say that the pooch made an impressive entrance when entering the plane.

So much so, that the flight attendant welcoming the passengers was captured making an apparent irritated face.

In the video, the same flight attendant could also be heard exclaiming, “Ow!” as the majestic four-legged friend accidentally stepped on her foot.

As opposed to a service animal, which is specially trained to perform tasks for a person with a disability, an emotional support animal provides comfort and companionship but does not require specific training.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob – The ClearPath Coach (@clearpath_coach)

As per the Americans with Disabilities Act, trained service dogs are not required to be certified or go through a professional training program, and they are allowed to be with their person even in places that don’t allow pets.

While U.S. airlines no longer allow emotional support animals to fly in the cabin without charge, as they do with trained service dogs for disabilities, some international airlines still permit these animals to travel in the cabin, ESA Doctors explains.

To fly with an emotional support animal (ESA) on participating airlines, a traveler generally needs a letter from a licensed mental health professional (LMHP), such as a psychologist or psychiatrist.

This letter confirms that the animal is necessary for the traveler’s mental well-being. The LMHP will also need to complete forms provided by the airline to certify the need for an emotional support animal during the flight.

Image credits: oliverbelles

Fully trained service dogs like Great Danes can face cabin space limitations and safety positioning challenges, but their calm and trained behavior helps mitigate these issues, according to Prairie Conlon, the clinical director at OnePet.

She highlighted public frustration over untrained ESAs, safety, and logistical challenges with large service dogs.

Prairie previously told Bored Panda: “Since ESAs are no longer allowed on planes, any frustration among airline staff typically arises from passengers attempting to misrepresent pets as service animals.

“This erodes trust in the system and places additional burdens on staff to enforce rules while maintaining a safe and comfortable environment for all passengers.”

The Reddit post continued to draw different reactions

