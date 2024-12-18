“This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

ADVERTISEMENT

A Great Dane boarding a plane sparked heated debate. While some slammed a flight attendant’s visibly annoyed reaction, others criticized the inappropriateness of the size of the pet allowed as an emotional support animal. Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday (December 15), life coach Rob asked: “Have we taken this support animal thing too far?”

Highlights A video of a Great Dane on an airplane sparked heated debate online.

A flight attendant was criticized for her seemingly negative reaction to the large emotional support dog.

Critics questionned the appropriateness of the Great Dane as a support animal.

Rob shared a clip, which has since amassed nearly 6 million views. In the video, seemingly filmed from Rob’s seat, a Great Dane could be seen boarding the plane.

The Great Dane, sometimes labeled the “Apollo of Dogs,” is a breed of dog that can measure up to 32 inches (81 centimeters) and weigh up to 175 pounds (just over 79 kilograms).

Image credits: Suhyeon Choi/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Moreover, it is one of the two largest dog breeds in the world, along with the Irish Wolfhound. Safe to say that the pooch made an impressive entrance when entering the plane.

So much so that the flight attendant welcoming the passengers was captured making an apparent irritated face.

In the video, the same flight attendant could also be heard exclaiming, “Ow!” as the majestic four-legged friend accidentally stepped on her foot.

The viral clip left many people divided—an Instagram user commented: “Not a single ‘dog lover’ criticized the owner for the metal pinch collar around that pup’s neck, but we’re trashing the flight attendant for being annoyed her she has to accommodate the owner’s additional ‘needs,’ and complications a huge pet like that might cause.

Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

Image credits: clearpath_coach

“She’s a flight attendant, not a dog sitter, and yes…not a child care provider either (speaking to parents who don’t control their children on flights).

“We have such a lack of respect for service workers and courtesy for others for the purpose of meeting our own needs—it’s absolutely ridiculous to read comments devaluing humans over pets.

“Love my pups, but the world doesn’t revolve around me, nor should it revolve around them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob – The ClearPath Coach (@clearpath_coach)

A person wrote: “Team Flight Attendant.”

Someone else penned: “The amount of hate the flight attendant is getting for being STEPPED on is wild.”

“Yall care about dogs more than humans,” a netizen added. “The flight attendant did nothing wrong. The fact people are bashing her in these comments is absurd.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob – The ClearPath Coach (@clearpath_coach)

A viewer shared: “I’d rather sit next to the sweet giant than another person.”

A commentator added: “The dog looks a lot nicer and pleasant than the flight attendant.”

A separate individual chimed in: “I am a dog lover, but this is getting absolutely ridiculous. I am all for trained service animals… this is not one of them.”

Image credits: Guinness World Records

As opposed to a service animal, which is specially trained to perform tasks for a person with a disability, an emotional support animal provides comfort and companionship but does not require specific training.

As per the Americans with Disabilities Act, trained service dogs are not required to be certified or go through a professional training program, and they are allowed to be with their person even in places that don’t allow pets.

The Act further forbids someone from requesting any documentation that the dog is registered, licensed, or certified as a service animal, as well as asking the dog to demonstrate their task or inquire about the nature of the person’s disability.

New limitations came after passengers tried getting away with passing off peacocks and snakes as emotional support companions

Image credits: ladbible

While US airlines no longer allow emotional support animals to fly in the cabin without charge, as they do with trained service dogs for disabilities, some international airlines still permit these animals to travel in the cabin, ESA Doctors explains.

To fly with an emotional support animal (ESA) on participating airlines, a traveler generally needs a letter from a licensed mental health professional (LMHP), such as a psychologist or psychiatrist.

This letter confirms that the animal is necessary for the traveler’s mental well-being. The LMHP will also need to complete forms provided by the airline to certify the need for an emotional support animal during the flight.

Image credits: juliamarae_

The US Department of Transportation moved to tighten regulations around flying with emotional support critters, insisting that only trained service dogs should be permitted to cruise the clouds with their disabled owners, The New York Post reported in 2020.

“The days of Noah’s Ark in the air are hopefully coming to an end,” Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants said at the time.

The push for new limitations came after airline passengers tried getting away with passing off peacocks and snakes as emotional support companions.

“It’s getting out of hand,” a reader commented

