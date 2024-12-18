Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane
Animals, News

“This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

Open list comments 36
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

36

ADVERTISEMENT

A Great Dane boarding a plane sparked heated debate. While some slammed a flight attendant’s visibly annoyed reaction, others criticized the inappropriateness of the size of the pet allowed as an emotional support animal. Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday (December 15), life coach Rob asked: “Have we taken this support animal thing too far?”

Highlights
  • A video of a Great Dane on an airplane sparked heated debate online.
  • A flight attendant was criticized for her seemingly negative reaction to the large emotional support dog.
  • Critics questionned the appropriateness of the Great Dane as a support animal.

Rob shared a clip, which has since amassed nearly 6 million views. In the video, seemingly filmed from Rob’s seat, a Great Dane could be seen boarding the plane.

The Great Dane, sometimes labeled the “Apollo of Dogs,” is a breed of dog that can measure up to 32 inches (81 centimeters) and weigh up to 175 pounds (just over 79 kilograms).

RELATED:

    A Great Dane boarding a plane sparked heated debate

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    Image credits: Suhyeon Choi/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Moreover, it is one of the two largest dog breeds in the world, along with the Irish Wolfhound. Safe to say that the pooch made an impressive entrance when entering the plane.

    So much so that the flight attendant welcoming the passengers was captured making an apparent irritated face.

    In the video, the same flight attendant could also be heard exclaiming, “Ow!” as the majestic four-legged friend accidentally stepped on her foot.

    The viral clip left many people divided—an Instagram user commented: “Not a single ‘dog lover’ criticized the owner for the metal pinch collar around that pup’s neck, but we’re trashing the flight attendant for being annoyed her she has to accommodate the owner’s additional ‘needs,’ and complications a huge pet like that might cause. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    Some slammed a flight attendant’s visibly annoyed reaction

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    Image credits: clearpath_coach

    “She’s a flight attendant, not a dog sitter, and yes…not a child care provider either (speaking to parents who don’t control their children on flights). 

    “We have such a lack of respect for service workers and courtesy for others for the purpose of meeting our own needs—it’s absolutely ridiculous to read comments devaluing humans over pets. 

    “Love my pups, but the world doesn’t revolve around me, nor should it revolve around them.”

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    Image credits: clearpath_coach

    Others criticized the inappropriateness of the size of the pet allowed as an emotional support animal

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A person wrote: “Team Flight Attendant.”

    Someone else penned: “The amount of hate the flight attendant is getting for being STEPPED on is wild.”

    “Yall care about dogs more than humans,” a netizen added. “The flight attendant did nothing wrong. The fact people are bashing her in these comments is absurd.”

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    Image credits: clearpath_coach

    Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday (December 15), life coach Rob asked: “Have we taken this support animal thing too far?”

    A viewer shared: “I’d rather sit next to the sweet giant than another person.”

    A commentator added: “The dog looks a lot nicer and pleasant than the flight attendant.”

    A separate individual chimed in: “I am a dog lover, but this is getting absolutely ridiculous. I am all for trained service animals… this is not one of them.”

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Guinness World Records

    As opposed to a service animal, which is specially trained to perform tasks for a person with a disability, an emotional support animal provides comfort and companionship but does not require specific training.

    As per the Americans with Disabilities Act, trained service dogs are not required to be certified or go through a professional training program, and they are allowed to be with their person even in places that don’t allow pets.

    The Act further forbids someone from requesting any documentation that the dog is registered, licensed, or certified as a service animal, as well as asking the dog to demonstrate their task or inquire about the nature of the person’s disability.

    New limitations came after passengers tried getting away with passing off peacocks and snakes as emotional support companions

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    Image credits: ladbible

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While US airlines no longer allow emotional support animals to fly in the cabin without charge, as they do with trained service dogs for disabilities, some international airlines still permit these animals to travel in the cabin, ESA Doctors explains.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    To fly with an emotional support animal (ESA) on participating airlines, a traveler generally needs a letter from a licensed mental health professional (LMHP), such as a psychologist or psychiatrist. 

    This letter confirms that the animal is necessary for the traveler’s mental well-being. The LMHP will also need to complete forms provided by the airline to certify the need for an emotional support animal during the flight.

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    Image credits: juliamarae_

    The US Department of Transportation moved to tighten regulations around flying with emotional support critters, insisting that only trained service dogs should be permitted to cruise the clouds with their disabled owners, The New York Post reported in 2020.

    “The days of Noah’s Ark in the air are hopefully coming to an end,” Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants said at the time. 

    The push for new limitations came after airline passengers tried getting away with passing off peacocks and snakes as emotional support companions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s getting out of hand,” a reader commented

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    “This Is Ridiculous”: Passenger Dragged For Unleashing “Emotional Support” Great Dane On Plane

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    36
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    36

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it okay if I bring my emotional support elephant? His name's Tiny and he only weighs 2 tonnes. I apologise in advance if he steps on anyone's foot. /s

    Vote comment up
    17
    17points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sk_1988 avatar
    JJ
    JJ
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, someone once took an elephant for a ride in a monorail: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuffi

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I understand service animals but this emotional support thing is getting out of hand. At the very least it should be animals that easily fit on your own lap.

    Vote comment up
    15
    15points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    daqadoodles_1 avatar
    Debbie
    Debbie
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The emotional support thing is getting out of hand period. A medical support animal - that I agree with. But emotional - I'm getting desensitized/unsensitized when it comes to stories about them as it's usually a form of entitled bs. I vote for a passport for animals that state they are medical service animals, emotional support pets (aren't all pets emotional support pets??) or just "regular" pets, also indicated what kind of emotional/medical service. People should not need to show this passport to other random people, but when travelling like this they should have to be checked just like humans. And maybe when questioned by staff they should be able to show the ID as well. (Maybe with covered up medical speciality).

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a person who puts animals above humans, this really is getting out of hand.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, I will be getting a comfort snake for next flight and letting him roam for his own comfort.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    POST
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it okay if I bring my emotional support elephant? His name's Tiny and he only weighs 2 tonnes. I apologise in advance if he steps on anyone's foot. /s

    Vote comment up
    17
    17points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sk_1988 avatar
    JJ
    JJ
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, someone once took an elephant for a ride in a monorail: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuffi

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I understand service animals but this emotional support thing is getting out of hand. At the very least it should be animals that easily fit on your own lap.

    Vote comment up
    15
    15points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    daqadoodles_1 avatar
    Debbie
    Debbie
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The emotional support thing is getting out of hand period. A medical support animal - that I agree with. But emotional - I'm getting desensitized/unsensitized when it comes to stories about them as it's usually a form of entitled bs. I vote for a passport for animals that state they are medical service animals, emotional support pets (aren't all pets emotional support pets??) or just "regular" pets, also indicated what kind of emotional/medical service. People should not need to show this passport to other random people, but when travelling like this they should have to be checked just like humans. And maybe when questioned by staff they should be able to show the ID as well. (Maybe with covered up medical speciality).

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a person who puts animals above humans, this really is getting out of hand.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, I will be getting a comfort snake for next flight and letting him roam for his own comfort.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda