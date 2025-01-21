ADVERTISEMENT

We all sometimes need a reminder that everything is going to be okay, and this time, it’s Sophia, an artist from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who is here to uplift us with her illustrations.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Sophia shared that her drawings are driven by a specific feeling like love or hope. “Some are a reaction to things going on in the world. My favorite ones are usually a bit silly. But as far as aesthetic, they're a little messy and all hand drawn.” Just like life, a bit messy, but if you look, you can find both hope and love in it. So, let’s hop into the post and see what Sophia has created recently and read the full interview with the artist below.

More info: Instagram | sophia-joan-short.com