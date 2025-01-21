40 Hand-Drawn Little Reminders That Being A Human Is Messy And That Is OK, By SophiaInterview With Artist
We all sometimes need a reminder that everything is going to be okay, and this time, it’s Sophia, an artist from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who is here to uplift us with her illustrations.
In an interview with Bored Panda, Sophia shared that her drawings are driven by a specific feeling like love or hope. “Some are a reaction to things going on in the world. My favorite ones are usually a bit silly. But as far as aesthetic, they're a little messy and all hand drawn.” Just like life, a bit messy, but if you look, you can find both hope and love in it. So, let’s hop into the post and see what Sophia has created recently and read the full interview with the artist below.
More info: Instagram | sophia-joan-short.com
Etiquette Guide 2025.
Attempt small talk with strangers in unexpected places.
First of all, Sophia shared more about herself.
“Hi! I'm Sophia. I grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and currently live in Southern California, where I work full-time as a copywriter for an apparel brand. On the side, I write a range of things, and in the past couple of years, I accidentally stumbled into illustrating.”
Etiquette Guide 2025.
Refuse invitations with: I wish I could, but I must go buy radishes!
This one was too serious - what if we try silly for you?
We were wondering what drew Sophia to the world of artistry. She replied: “I've always liked making things. I always had little projects as a kid, but in school, I never really focused on anything creative. After college, I started writing aphorisms.
From there, it kind of clicked, and now I write a range of things both for work and on the side. A couple of years ago, I started creating illustrations to go along with what I share on Instagram. At first, I used watercolor (which was a little messy), and then switched to colored pencils and pen.”
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Still googling the spelling of that one word.
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Still in a toxic situationship with cheese.
As for the creative process, the artist wrote: “Carving out time is key for me, so developing a routine was kind of a game changer. On weekdays, I wake up pretty early, so I can read (also an excuse to have coffee immediately), move my body, and then sit down to write for about an hour before work. On weekends, I carve out pretty big chunks of time for writing and reading.
For the ideas, I generally start with the words and take inspiration from what's going on in my life, and the world, or sometimes an idea just pops up that's hard to shake. When I know what I want to say, I'll doodle something to go along with it. For the actual illustration, some are based on photos I've taken in real life. I actually have a harder time forming mental pictures, so I'll look at photos and draw based on that.”
We wanted to know what Sophia hopes for her audiences to take away from her artwork. She shared: “Being a human is messy, so I hope it makes them feel less alone. Or maybe offer a laugh or a little bit of hope. I actually have a quote pinned up on my desk that says, "There's hope in laughter" that I clipped out of a magazine years ago, and think about that a lot.”
Lastly, she added: “You can follow along on Instagram or check out my website here!”
I've been pressing the space bar for hours and no one's come to take me to Mars.
What are you taking a picture of?
Just something I don't want to forget.
One at a time please!
I hope I fall in love with something strange today.
Etiquette Guide 2025.
Respond to "How are you?" with a report on the neighborhood birds.
Etiquette Guide 2025.
Whip out a pair of binoculars in meetings when someone asks: " Can you see my screen?"
Etiquette Guide 2025.
Exit a crowded elevator by thanking each person individually for their time.
Etiquette Guide 2025.
Detour yes and no questions to an unexpected dead end.
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Dancing to my own beat even if it means do-si-doing with fear occasionally.
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Spending time with people who are good for my nervous system.
Zoom out a little to see your progress.
How foolish to forget how rare all of this is.
As you evolve, notice who says, "I'm glad to get to know this version of you too."
Maybe the amount of extraordinary things that happen in your life depends on what you notice.
I used to try to outrun what I loved.
But now I try to let it lead me.
(Even when it's a little scary)
Maybe it's possible to give yourself the love you missed retroactively.
Etiquette Guide 2025.
Change your email signature to - Sent from my iPad for any professional correspondence.
It's alright if everything doesn't feel merry and bright.
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Saying good morning to the birds.
Now, more than ever, we need you. So please, please feel everything you need to.
Sometimes "I'm not sure" opens an important door.
What led you here?
A series of things that felt like mistakes, I think.
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Hopefully adding more tenderness to the world than pain.
Considering changing my email signature to "I hope everything turns out better than you pictured it."
Balancing between loving more than one thing.
Etiquette Guide 2025.
Decline phone calls at night by texting back: can't talk! At farmer's market :).
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Putting pickled onions on everything.