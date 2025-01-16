ADVERTISEMENT

We recently told you about a dedicated online community that features cats as supermodels, literally giving a fresh meaning to the word “catwalk” with their entire appearance. There’s no doubt that cats are some of the most beautiful and graceful creatures on this planet, but sometimes they can look a little silly, too.

And it turns out, there’s a special account on Instagram, which dedicates its postings to memes with cats doing those silly faces at different points in their lives. If you’re a cat person, then you’ve definitely noticed something similar in your pet. If not, then just feel free to scroll this selection in order to have a good laugh.

More info: Instagram