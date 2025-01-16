ADVERTISEMENT

We recently told you about a dedicated online community that features cats as supermodels, literally giving a fresh meaning to the word “catwalk” with their entire appearance. There’s no doubt that cats are some of the most beautiful and graceful creatures on this planet, but sometimes they can look a little silly, too.

And it turns out, there’s a special account on Instagram, which dedicates its postings to memes with cats doing those silly faces at different points in their lives. If you’re a cat person, then you’ve definitely noticed something similar in your pet. If not, then just feel free to scroll this selection in order to have a good laugh.

More info: Instagram

#1

Cat under a sheet with cutouts, shadow forming a silhouette, perfect meme moment for cat lovers.

meow.citos Report

    #2

    Grumpy cat with a blue party hat sitting next to a wine bottle, perfect for meme-loving cat enthusiasts.

    meow.citos Report

    #3

    Cat lounging in a tiny yellow chair on a sunny pavement, looking relaxed and silly.

    meow.citos Report

    If you watch any cat closely, you’ll probably notice that they really do have very wide facial expressions. This is especially interesting for animals that are considered to be highly asocial, constantly emphasizing their own independence.

    All the more surprising are, for example, the results of this study by the UCLA researchers, the authors of which counted as many as 276 different facial expressions in cats. Moreover, what's intriguing is that these expressions are used when cats communicate with each other, and not only with people.
    #4

    Sleeping cat tucked in with tissue blanket, perfect for meme-loving cat enthusiasts.

    meow.citos Report

    #5

    Close-up of a cat with a silly expression, perfect for cat lovers and memes, tongue sticking out playfully.

    meow.citos Report

    #6

    A fluffy kitten sits on a toy dinosaur, perfect for cat lovers seeking cute memes.

    meow.citos Report

    No, of course, there was a human element involved as well. Scientists believe that the active development of cats' facial abilities occurred precisely in the last few thousand years - right after they were domesticated. Well, 276 facial expressions are, of course, not the 357 variations that chimpanzees are capable of—but it's still a very, very respectable figure.
    #7

    Silly cat with a stretched face reflected in a mirror.

    meow.citos Report

    #8

    Cat in a sink, playfully licking the faucet, embodying meme heaven for cat lovers.

    meow.citos Report

    #9

    Grumpy cat with a shadow on the wall, highlighted by a spotlight, fits perfectly in meme heaven for cat lovers.

    meow.citos Report

    A significant portion of the photographs presented in our selection are the so-called Flehmen response, a characteristic movement of the lips in many mammals associated with the capture of various volatile aromatic substances, in particular pheromones, into the area of ​​the perceiving organ.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This organ is located just above the palate, so the animal bends its upper lip, thereby exposing the front teeth and gums, then takes a breath and freezes for a few seconds. In this way, animals receive additional information about various smells that interest them. And we, in turn, receive a charge of positive emotions - after all, cats look very funny with this expression.
    #10

    Fluffy orange kitten with closed eyes, basking in sunlight. Perfect meme material for cat lovers.

    meow.citos Report

    #11

    Close-up of a black cat making a funny face with tongue out, perfect for cat lovers seeking silly memes.

    meow.citos Report

    #12

    Kitten munching on pastry at night, surrounded by people, perfect meme material for cat lovers.

    meow.citos Report

    On the other hand, who knows - maybe we still know so little about our fluffy friends that the expressions on their faces, which we consider exclusively "silly," actually indicate some kind of ingenious thought process? For example, who can guarantee that your cat, sitting in a strange pose with a stupid expression frozen on their face, is not thinking about some kind of insidious plan right in that moment?

    #13

    Cute kitten drinking from a bottle, a perfect meme for cat lovers.

    meow.citos Report

    #14

    Cat dressed as a sheep sits between stuffed sheep toys on a couch, perfect for meme-loving cat enthusiasts.

    meow.citos Report

    #15

    Two cats in the woods at night, one looking oversized, creating a comical meme for cat lovers.

    meow.citos Report

    #16

    Cute kitten perched on a power plug, perfect for cat meme enthusiasts.

    meow.citos Report

    #17

    Cute cat meme featuring a sleepy kitten lying belly up on a mat, perfect for cat lovers.

    meow.citos Report

    #18

    Two orange kittens lying on a green sofa, embodying cat lovers' meme heaven with their silly poses.

    meow.citos Report

    #19

    Close-up of a cat's face, with its tongue sticking out playfully; a perfect meme for cat lovers.

    meow.citos Report

    #20

    Wet and messy kitten beside an empty food dish, perfect meme material for cat lovers.

    meow.citos Report

    #21

    Cat meme with a kitty seen through black glasses on a wooden table.

    meow.citos Report

    #22

    Cat behind a glass, creating a funny distorted face, perfect for meme-loving cat enthusiasts.

    meow.citos Report

    #23

    A cat dressed as a ghost on a vintage sofa, perfect for cat lovers' memes.

    meow.citos Report

    #24

    Cat dressed as a ghost with a sheet, peeking through cut-out eye holes.

    meow.citos Report

    #25

    Cute cat dressed as a ghost with a pink bow, perfect for cat lovers seeking silly memes.

    meow.citos Report

    #26

    Silly cat sitting up and yawning in front of a mirror, perfect meme for cat lovers.

    meow.citos Report

    #27

    Cat lovers meme featuring a fluffy cat playfully mimicking a boxing stance with a human.

    meow.citos Report

    #28

    Cat dressed in a banana costume standing on a wooden floor, perfect for meme lovers on Instagram.

    meow.citos Report

    #29

    Silly cat sitting on stairs with crossed legs, perfect for meme-loving cat enthusiasts.

    meow.citos Report

    #30

    Kitten sitting in a kitchen sink full of soapy water, looking slightly annoyed, perfect for cat lovers' memes.

    meow.citos Report

    #31

    Cute kitten enjoying popcorn; perfect meme for cat lovers.

    meow.citos Report

    #32

    Cat with a bubble over its face, making a silly expression; perfect for meme-loving cat enthusiasts.

    meow.citos Report

    #33

    Cat wearing a long blonde wig, looking serious and silly for meme-loving cat enthusiasts.

    meow.citos Report

    #34

    A cute kitten peeks out from a pocket in gray shorts, perfect for cat lovers seeking silly memes.

    meow.citos Report

    #35

    Cute cat wearing a green hat, looking silly and grumpy, perfect for cat meme enthusiasts.

    meow.citos Report

    #36

    A silly black and white cat with a squished face, being gently held by hands, perfect for meme-loving cat enthusiasts.

    meow.citos Report

    #37

    Blurry cat with wide eyes and tongue out, creating a silly meme moment for cat lovers.

    meow.citos Report

    #38

    Funny distorted cat meme face close-up for cat lovers.

    meow.citos Report

    #39

    Cute cat lying belly-down between sofa cushions, embodying meme heaven for cat lovers.

    meow.citos Report

    #40

    Silly kitten sitting in a bowl of milk, perfect for cat meme lovers on Instagram.

    meow.citos Report

    #41

    A kitten sitting in a small red basket, being held by a person in pajamas, creating a silly moment for cat lovers.

    meow.citos Report

    #42

    Silly cat sitting by an empty bowl, bringing joy to meme-loving cat enthusiasts.

    meow.citos Report

    #43

    Chubby cat sitting humorously on a plastic chair in a shop; ideal for cat lovers seeking a meme heaven.

    meow.citos Report

    #44

    White cat with a silly expression wearing a long wig, perfect for meme-loving cat enthusiasts.

    meow.citos Report

    #45

    Silly cat with unusual facial markings on a wooden beam, under a corrugated roof, perfect for cat lovers seeking memes.

    meow.citos Report

