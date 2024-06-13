30 Purr-Fectly Adorable Animal Drawings By The Artist Alison Friend For A Dose Of DopamineInterview With Author
Scientific research has revealed that we enjoy art because it releases dopamine, a hormone that is responsible for feelings of pleasure and motivation, into our brains. But what if we combine art with another thing that gives happiness to people -- pets? Well, we end up with a creation that is guaranteed to make people very happy.
And that's what an artist named Alison Friend does -- she creates fun paintings of pets involved in human activities like eating ramen or having a spa day. And, well, the popularity of these paintings proves how pleased animal art makes people. So, let's take a trip through some of these paintings, shall we?
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
It is a well-known fact that many people love animals. We say many because, apparently, there are some who don’t. This dislike can stem from the fact that they’re allergic to them, don’t like the noise or the messiness that some animals cause, or they’re afraid of them. There are many reasons for this dislike, yet it doesn’t diminish the fact that a lot of people are fans of these creatures.
This love led people to domesticate animals into pets. And as of 2024, 66% of U.S. households have at least one pet, which suggests that pets are very common nowadays.
Their popularity didn't happen for no reason. Pets are beneficial to humans. They not only serve as companions people form emotional attachments with, but they can also improve the physical and mental health of their owners. Not to mention, pets can help children develop a positive self-image, make them more responsible and sensible, and even help them build better relationships in the long run.
Animals being domesticated into pets isn’t the only way humans include these creatures in their lives. Another way is putting them into art. Animals have been an inspiration for humans since the beginning of time. After all, no matter where or how you live, in one way or another, animals are a part of your life. Additionally, they are typically quite interesting and beautiful creatures. So, it’s no surprise that when seeking inspiration, artists turn to them, is it?
In fact, animals appear in art so frequently that art experts have distinguished certain meanings that each animal represents. For instance, dogs are believed to portray loyalty and devotion, as well as nobility or masculinity. On the other hand, cats portray seduction, sensuality, and, sometimes, even female promiscuity. Basically, the majority of animals, even, for example, butterflies or donkeys, that appear in art can be prescribed some kind of meaning.
One of the artists whose art is fueled by various pets is a British realist with a modernist vision, Alison Friend. She’s the first female stonemason of the City of Nottingham, an accomplished children’s illustrator of over 20 published books, and a painter. Today, we’re focusing on her paintings of cute and funny animals, which are beloved by people all around the internet.
In an interview with Bored Panda, Alison revealed that her art was initially inspired by her love for animals, which stemmed from her childhood: “Growing up, we always had pets. We always had a dog, and as an only child, that dog was like my best friend — my kind of furry sibling. I’d tell him all sorts of stuff. He was my go-to companion. That’s where it all began. I’ve just always loved animals and always drawn them.”
Her dad was also a big animal lover, and he used to paint birds and horses, which, naturally, inspired the woman: “I used to sit and watch him paint when I was tiny. I wanted to be him, really, so I’d copy animals out of these amazing books.”
As we can see, Alison was successful in realizing her childhood dream, and now, she’s a famous painter that people on the internet go crazy for. Currently, she has over 800k followers on Instagram, where she shares her creations. But this social media site isn’t the only place where they can be found -- there’s also her website, where people can not only look at the drawings but purchase prints of them as well.
As can be seen from this list, Alison’s paintings usually feature pets like dogs, cats, hamsters, rabbits, and foxes. Yet, to us, she revealed that the “scruffy-looking terrier types” of dogs are her favorite to paint.
And well, let’s admit, these paintings of dogs (as well as other creatures) are very lovely and amusing. Who would’ve thought that we needed a painting of a cat eating Cheetos or a dog enjoying a cup of coffee in our lives? Well, Alison did, and she delivered them perfectly.
Which of these paintings did you like the best? Share with us in the comments. And don't forget to give it an upvote!