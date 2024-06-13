It is a well-known fact that many people love animals. We say many because, apparently, there are some who don’t. This dislike can stem from the fact that they’re allergic to them, don’t like the noise or the messiness that some animals cause, or they’re afraid of them. There are many reasons for this dislike, yet it doesn’t diminish the fact that a lot of people are fans of these creatures.

This love led people to domesticate animals into pets. And as of 2024, 66% of U.S. households have at least one pet, which suggests that pets are very common nowadays.

Their popularity didn't happen for no reason. Pets are beneficial to humans. They not only serve as companions people form emotional attachments with, but they can also improve the physical and mental health of their owners. Not to mention, pets can help children develop a positive self-image, make them more responsible and sensible, and even help them build better relationships in the long run.