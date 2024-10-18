Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Cruel Owner Arrested For Tying His Dog To Fence During Hurricane Milton Reveals Why He Did It
Animals, News

A Florida man who left his dog tied to a fence during the onslaught of Hurricane Milton has finally been caught. 

The white bull terrier, now known as “Trooper,” was abandoned along Interstate 75 in Tampa as residents evacuated before the storm.

Giovanny Aldama Garcia, the dog’s owner, was arrested on Monday under the charges of aggravated animal cruelty, a third-degree felony.

Highlights
  • A Florida man was arrested for leaving jos dog tied to a fence during Hurricane Milton.
  • The owner claims he left his dog due to lack of accomodation options.
  • Politicians were urged to toughen laws on animal mistreatment.

A Florida dog owner has been arrested after leaving his dog abandoned and tied to a fence during Hurricane Milton

Image credits: Leon County Humane Society

When Florida Highway Patrol officers stumbled upon the scene, the dog had already been trapped “in flood waters up to his chest.” 

The group released a bodycam video on X on October 9, with the caption: “FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please…”

In the video, Trooper’s white head is visible on a grassy hill by the highway. The dog can be heard growling and barking while standing in a deep puddle, as the officer offers reassuring words, saying, “I don’t blame you.”

Image credits: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

When Garcia was confronted about his behavior, the 23-year-old simply stated that he left his dog, Jumbo, because he “couldn’t find anyone to pick the dog up.” 

Following the incident, politicians have been asked to change current laws regarding the mistreatment of animals

Image credits: FHPTampa

 

Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez didn’t hesitate to put Garcia on blast.

“In Hillsborough County, we take animal cruelty very seriously. This defendant is charged with a felony and could face up to five years in prison for his actions,” Lopez stated. “Quite frankly, I don’t think that is enough.”

Image credits: FLHSMV

“Hopefully, lawmakers take a look at this case and discuss changing the law to allow for harsher penalties for people who abandon their animals during a state of emergency.” 

The owner seemed to have searched for the dog at a local shelter after the storm

Image credits: Leon County Humane Society

Garcia allegedly traveled to Hillsborough County Animal Shelter two days after Hurricane Milton made landfall and showed photos of his dog to a shelter clerk to prove that he owned Trooper.

He found out the terrier was being housed at Leon County Animal Shelter instead. When an employee contacted Garcia, he reportedly said he’d “surrender ownership” of the dog if Trooper was placed with a loving foster family.

Image credits: Leon County Humane Society

Garcia has not publicly commented on the incident or his arrest.

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not many look so happy to be in the back of state trooper's car. I hope this dog finds a loving home with people who will care for him properly.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
yupan avatar
Yu Pan
Yu Pan
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Dude, I don't care why you did it. I care that you did it and you are a scum for doing it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago

Something wrong with this article, and indeed some of the comments. The headline say he reveals why he did it, the text says he's still no commented. He's facing up to five years in prison.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
