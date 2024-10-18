Cruel Owner Arrested For Tying His Dog To Fence During Hurricane Milton Reveals Why He Did It

ADVERTISEMENT

A Florida man who left his dog tied to a fence during the onslaught of Hurricane Milton has finally been caught.

The white bull terrier, now known as “Trooper,” was abandoned along Interstate 75 in Tampa as residents evacuated before the storm.

Giovanny Aldama Garcia, the dog’s owner, was arrested on Monday under the charges of aggravated animal cruelty, a third-degree felony.

Image credits: Leon County Humane Society

When Florida Highway Patrol officers stumbled upon the scene, the dog had already been trapped “in flood waters up to his chest.”

The group released a bodycam video on X on October 9, with the caption: “FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please…”

In the video, Trooper’s white head is visible on a grassy hill by the highway. The dog can be heard growling and barking while standing in a deep puddle, as the officer offers reassuring words, saying, “I don’t blame you.”

Image credits: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

When Garcia was confronted about his behavior, the 23-year-old simply stated that he left his dog, Jumbo, because he “couldn’t find anyone to pick the dog up.”

Following the incident, politicians have been asked to change current laws regarding the mistreatment of animals

Image credits: FHPTampa

FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please…

Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez didn’t hesitate to put Garcia on blast.

“In Hillsborough County, we take animal cruelty very seriously. This defendant is charged with a felony and could face up to five years in prison for his actions,” Lopez stated. “Quite frankly, I don’t think that is enough.”

Image credits: FLHSMV

“Hopefully, lawmakers take a look at this case and discuss changing the law to allow for harsher penalties for people who abandon their animals during a state of emergency.”

The owner seemed to have searched for the dog at a local shelter after the storm

Image credits: Leon County Humane Society

Garcia allegedly traveled to Hillsborough County Animal Shelter two days after Hurricane Milton made landfall and showed photos of his dog to a shelter clerk to prove that he owned Trooper.

He found out the terrier was being housed at Leon County Animal Shelter instead. When an employee contacted Garcia, he reportedly said he’d “surrender ownership” of the dog if Trooper was placed with a loving foster family.

Image credits: Leon County Humane Society

Garcia has not publicly commented on the incident or his arrest.