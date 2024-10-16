“Justice Prevails”: Man Who Tied Dog To Fence During Hurricane Milton Charged With Animal Cruelty

ADVERTISEMENT

A Florida man has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty after tying his dog to a fence ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall.

The dog was found in chest-deep waters on Interstate 75 in Tampa and rescued by Florida Highway Patrol troopers on October 9.

Giovanny Aldama Garcia has since been identified as the animal’s former owner.

Highlights Giovanny Aldama Garcia was charged with animal cruelty after tying his dog to a fence on the day of Hurricane Milton's landfall.

The dog was found in chest-deep waters on Interstate 75 in Tampa and rescued by troopers.

Garcia could face up to five years in prison for his actions, said Thirteenth Circuit State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

The 23-year-old was arrested Monday (October 14) on felony charges of aggravated animal cruelty, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Garcia reportedly admitted abandoning the dog, renamed Trooper, as he evacuated to Georgia on the same day that the storm made landfall.

Share icon Giovanny Aldama Garcia was charged with aggravated animal cruelty for leaving his dog on the highway as he evacuated ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall



Image credits: FHPTampa

The Ruskin, Florida resident left Trooper on the highway because he “couldn’t find anyone to pick the dog up.”

A video of the rescue was shared on social media by the Florida Highway Patrol with the caption, “FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please…”

ADVERTISEMENT

The abandoned pet was subsequently taken to a veterinarian, where he received a clean bill of health” after being examined for injuries.

Trooper was later brought to Leon County Humane Society, a shelter located in Tallahassee, Florida.

The dog, now named Trooper, was found in stomach-deep waters in Tampa by Florida Highway Patrol troopers

Share icon

Image credits: FLHSMV

Share icon

Image credits: SuzyLopezSA

“His name is Trooper because of how much he’s been through and to honor those who saved him,” the shelter explained in a Facebook post.

“We know that many people are going to be interested in adopting him, because he’s an amazing dog and deserves the world.”

On October 11, Garcia visited a separate shelter, the Hillsborough County Animal Shelter, and showed pictures of “Jumbo” to reclaim ownership, according to an affidavit from the Florida Highway Patrol, WFLA reported.

The 23-year-old agreed to surrender ownership of the pet under the condition that his foster owner would “take good care and love the dog.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trooper is recovering at Leon County Humane Society, a shelter located in Tallahassee, Florida

FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please… pic.twitter.com/8cZJOfkJL2 — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) October 9, 2024



Video credits: FHPTampa

“In Hillsborough County, we take animal cruelty very seriously,” stated Thirteenth Circuit State Attorney Suzy Lopez, who is pursuing the charges against Garcia.

“This defendant is charged with a felony and could face up to five years in prison for his actions.

“Quite frankly, I don’t think that is enough. Hopefully, lawmakers take a look at this case and discuss changing the law to allow for harsher penalties for people who abandon their animals during a state of emergency.”

Garcia was reportedly released on bond with no attorney being listed for him on Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office inmate records.

Garcia, 23, reportedly tried to reclaim ownership of the dog after the incident

Share icon

Image credits: Leon County Humane Society

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

The dog was facing “sure death” when the trooper found him in Tampa, Lopez said at a news conference held on Tuesday (October 15) with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The criminal investigation is active and ongoing, the Florida Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles stated on the same day.

The shelter has received dozens of inquiries from people interested in adopting Trooper

Share icon

Image credits: Leon County Humane Society

Dozens of people have already shown interest in adopting Trooper from the Leon County Humane Society.

Now, the shelter is focused on the animal’s health before they can find him the best possible owner.

“He needs time to decompress in foster so that we can match him with the best fit possible so that he has the best transition into his forever home.”

“I hope Trooper finds his perfect family soon,” a netizen expressed

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT