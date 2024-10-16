Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Justice Prevails”: Man Who Tied Dog To Fence During Hurricane Milton Charged With Animal Cruelty
Animals, Dogs

“Justice Prevails”: Man Who Tied Dog To Fence During Hurricane Milton Charged With Animal Cruelty

A Florida man has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty after tying his dog to a fence ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall.

The dog was found in chest-deep waters on Interstate 75 in Tampa and rescued by Florida Highway Patrol troopers on October 9.

Giovanny Aldama Garcia has since been identified as the animal’s former owner.

Highlights
  • Giovanny Aldama Garcia was charged with animal cruelty after tying his dog to a fence on the day of Hurricane Milton's landfall.
  • The dog was found in chest-deep waters on Interstate 75 in Tampa and rescued by troopers.
  • Garcia could face up to five years in prison for his actions, said Thirteenth Circuit State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

The 23-year-old was arrested Monday (October 14) on felony charges of aggravated animal cruelty,  the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Garcia reportedly admitted abandoning the dog, renamed Trooper, as he evacuated to Georgia on the same day that the storm made landfall.

Giovanny Aldama Garcia was charged with aggravated animal cruelty for leaving his dog on the highway as he evacuated ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall
Image credits: FHPTampa

The Ruskin, Florida resident left Trooper on the highway because he “couldn’t find anyone to pick the dog up.”

A video of the rescue was shared on social media by the Florida Highway Patrol with the caption,  “FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning.  Do NOT do this to your pets please…”

The abandoned pet was subsequently taken to a veterinarian, where he received a clean bill of health” after being examined for injuries.

Trooper was later brought to Leon County Humane Society, a shelter located in Tallahassee, Florida.

The dog, now named Trooper, was found in stomach-deep waters in Tampa by Florida Highway Patrol troopers

Image credits: FLHSMV

Image credits: SuzyLopezSA

“His name is Trooper because of how much he’s been through and to honor those who saved him,” the shelter explained in a Facebook post.

“We know that many people are going to be interested in adopting him, because he’s an amazing dog and deserves the world.”

On October 11, Garcia visited a separate shelter, the Hillsborough County Animal Shelter, and showed pictures of “Jumbo” to reclaim ownership, according to an affidavit from the Florida Highway Patrol, WFLA reported.

The 23-year-old agreed to surrender ownership of the pet under the condition that his foster owner would “take good care and love the dog.”

Trooper is recovering at Leon County Humane Society, a shelter located in Tallahassee, Florida


Video credits: FHPTampa

“In Hillsborough County, we take animal cruelty very seriously,” stated Thirteenth Circuit State Attorney Suzy Lopez, who is pursuing the charges against Garcia.

“This defendant is charged with a felony and could face up to five years in prison for his actions.

“Quite frankly, I don’t think that is enough. Hopefully, lawmakers take a look at this case and discuss changing the law to allow for harsher penalties for people who abandon their animals during a state of emergency.”

Garcia was reportedly released on bond with no attorney being listed for him on Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office inmate records.

Garcia, 23, reportedly tried to reclaim ownership of the dog after the incident

Image credits: Leon County Humane Society

Image credits: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

The dog was facing “sure death” when the trooper found him in Tampa, Lopez said at a news conference held on Tuesday (October 15) with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The criminal investigation is active and ongoing, the Florida Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles stated on the same day.

The shelter has received dozens of inquiries from people interested in adopting Trooper

Image credits: Leon County Humane Society

Dozens of people have already shown interest in adopting Trooper from the Leon County Humane Society.

Now, the shelter is focused on the animal’s health before they can find him the best possible owner.

“He needs time to decompress in foster so that we can match him with the best fit possible so that he has the best transition into his forever home.”

“I hope Trooper finds his perfect family soon,” a netizen expressed

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
