"Too Cute!": Yoga With Homeless Puppies Goes Viral In Country With Over 6 Million Stray Animals

Relaxing while having the chance to cuddle a puppy and promote pet adoption is the latest project taking social media by storm in Argentina.

Nicole Yerien, the founder of Yoga with Them, has brought a concept that was already being implemented around the world—but with a unique twist and a clear purpose.

“I worked on adapting the idea for a long time so that it could benefit everyone: animals, shelters, and people,” she shared with Bored Panda via email.

“Unlike how this practice is carried out abroad—with purebred dogs, often from breeders—I was clear that, while it might be a nice experience for people, I could not promote or be part of something as harsh as the sale of animals in my country.”

Yoga with Them offers 1-hour yoga lessons for beginners of all ages. Unlike a traditional yoga class, however, participants can enjoy the company of playful puppies roaming around the room.

Each edition is held in partnership with a different shelter, and a portion of the ticket sales is donated to the participating organization.

“The sessions follow a schedule and have limited spots for people (around 15), as our top priority is to ensure that everyone, especially the puppies, has a positive experience,” says Nicole, who started the initiative last June.

While the ultimate goal of the project is to find new homes for the puppies, this is not a requirement for participation.

“Before each class, we give a brief talk about the project’s objective and explain that there are many ways to help: by volunteering, housing animals, or simply sharing information about animals available for adoption online.”

The animals’ well-being is ensured by safe and suitable spaces where they can feel comfortable, play, and rest between activities.

By the end of each relaxation session, the puppies usually end up cuddled up and asleep in people’s arms.

“Everyone who attends YwT is already financially supporting the shelter and promoting adoption,” adds Nicole, whose three dogs, Biela, Gordo, and Gonnet, are adopted.

The adoptions are managed directly by the animal shelter, whose members are present during the event.

“The shelters handle the adoption process responsibly and provide a follow-up of each case. Those interested in adopting can speak to staff at the location about how to begin the adoption process.”



Yoga offers numerous health benefits for our minds and bodies; among the most notable are its ability to improve flexibility and balance, as well as to soothe tension and anxiety.

Additionally, this practice can impact our exercise capacities. A study cited by Harvard Medical School, conducted on a group of sedentary individuals, found that participants had greater muscle strength, endurance, and cardio-respiratory fitness after practicing yoga for at least 180 minutes twice a week over a period of eight weeks.

Puppy yoga may not be ideal for those seeking a challenging workout, but spending time with these furry companions brings plenty of other benefits.

Playing with a dog has been linked to reduced levels of cortisol, a stress-related hormone. Other studies have found that animals can reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost your mood, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) notes.

“It’s very rewarding to see the joy people experience during the sessions and how much the dogs enjoy themselves and relax with them,” explains Nicole.

“People leave very happy and grateful, with renewed energy. They always thank us for providing this experience that improved their day.

“Above all, they are very eager to take the shelter’s contact information, bring donations, and share the experience on social media afterward.



Some of the dogs were adopted during the sessions, while others found new homes through word of mouth from attendees.

Nicole remembers one experience in particular that touched her during a recent edition.

“During the 7th edition, a mother and her daughter began to get emotional after hugging a puppy.

“It was an early Mother’s Day gift. Honestly, I don’t know their personal story, but seeing them cry after experiencing such tenderness and gratitude was really beautiful.”

According to data provided by the College of Veterinarians of the Province of Buenos Aires, there are over 6 million stray cats and dogs in Argentina.

“Although we have only done editions with puppies so far, we are working on how to integrate adult dogs in the safest way, ensuring that both people and animals are protected.”

In the future, she hopes to bring Yoga with Them to other provinces and even to other countries.

