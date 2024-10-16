Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITA For Not Letting My Psychopath Little Sister See My Dog?”
Family, Relationships

Trigger Warning: the following story contains mentions of pet abuse, which may be distressing for some readers. Please proceed with caution.

For many people, pets are not just animals; they are beloved family members. Much like any relationship, individuals invest time, energy, and affection into caring for their pets. To be honest, a person would stop at nothing to keep their darling safe. 

Just like this woman, who shared how she had to call the cops to protect her precious puppy. A 25-year-old recounted how her younger sister, who has a poor track record of animal care, wanted to meet her new labrador. The author’s mother and sister arrived at her door unannounced, wanting to see Buzz. But the protective pet parent didn’t open the door. Read on to discover what drove the woman to take such a firm stand against her sister.

People go to great lengths to protect their pets from harm’s way

Image credits: Tim Powell-Morris / pexels (not the actual photo)

A woman shared that she refused to let her younger sister, who had previously harmed their pet, meet her new puppy

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: iplaymusicbadly

The author provided more details about her younger sister and the troubling environment at home

Several laws are designed to protect pets and ensure their well-being

Image credits: Steshka Willems / pexels (not the actual photo)

Pet parents often share a close bond with their beloved canines. From caring for them like their own child to spoiling them, people make no compromises when it comes to their favorite creatures. However, not everyone is concerned for the welfare and protection of animals. That is why many countries globally have laws to protect animals and their rights. 

The Netherlands is one of the most pet-friendly countries. According to a 2021 study by the Dutch Pet Association (NVG) and the Dutch Pet Trade Association (Dibevo), 45% of the nation’s households have at least one pet. Their government website clearly states that animals should have enough space to freely roam around in the house they live in. They also mention that they should be given good food and clean water along with medical treatment whenever needed.

Many countries impose hefty fines and other penalties on people who fail to properly care for their pets

Image credits: Kindel Media / pexels (not the actual photo)

Talking about animal welfare, one city in Italy stands out for its fantastic laws. In Turin, you can’t skip taking your dog out for a walk. According to Environmental News Network, owners need to walk their pets at least 3 times a day or they can be fined 500 euros ($542). Animal lovers aren’t allowed to do “any form of animal mutilation”, like coloring their pet’s fur.

You need to have a companion for animals like guinea pigs, mice, and parrots in Switzerland. According to Swiss law, you must have a buddy for social pets so that they don’t feel lonely and isolated.

In recent years, Russia has banned various forms of animal entertainment. One of the main goals of their new law is to prohibit petting zoos in malls and prevent bars and restaurants from hosting animals. The legislation aims to prevent the mistreatment of animals.

New Spanish laws prohibit leaving pets alone inside closed vehicles or tied up in public spaces. This means you can’t leave your dog outside the supermarket or be exposed to any conditions that could put their lives in danger. You might have to pay penalties ranging from 500 ($542) to 20,000 ($21,000 approximately) euros, based on the severity of the violation.

A lot of people are quite attached to their pets. In 2017, Alaska became the first state that required judges to apply the same standards as child custody cases when it came to ownership of pets in divorce cases. It inspired states like Illinois and California to follow suit later.

David Favre, a Michigan State University law professor who specializes in animal law, says, “For the first time, a state has specifically said that a companion animal has visibility in a divorce proceeding beyond that of property—that the court may award custody based on what is best for the dog, not the human owners.”

As humans, we must care for all the adorable creatures on our planet. Despite her age, many felt that the author’s sister shouldn’t have mistreated the puppy. How would you react if a family member was unkind to your pet? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

Many commenters advised the author to consider getting a restraining order to protect both her and her new puppy from her sister and mother

The author later shared an update, explaining that her mother is now under investigation, and her sister has been placed in their father’s custody

People also expressed their relief and happiness that both the author and her puppy, Buzz, are now safe

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Read less »
Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read less »
